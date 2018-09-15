Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd    ONGC   INE213A01029

OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LTD (ONGC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Oil and Natural Gas : Hon’ble Petroleum Minister reiterates for clean sanitation at ‘Swachhata Hi Seva campaign’ at Coolie Camp

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/15/2018 | 03:43pm CEST

[Attachment]

Hon'ble Minister administering the Swachhata Pledge

The Hon'ble Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Mr. Dharmendra Pradhan reiterated Hon'ble Prime Minister's clarion call for clean sanitation in the 'Swachhata Hi Seva campaign' organized by ONGC in the National Capital at Coolie Camp today.

The highlight of the program was the launch of Street Art painting, an unique initiative of ONGC towards beautification of slums areas undertaken in partnership with Delhi Street Art.

During the launch event, The Hon'ble Minister administered Swachhta Pledge which was marked by inauguration of General Medical Camp where very large number of people participated, distribution of Jute Bags and undertaking Shramdan.

A Live telecast of Hon'ble Prime Minister on Swachhta Hi Seva was organized on the occasion.

Swachhata Hi Seva campaign has been launched to celebrate the 4th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan; it also marks the beginning of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The program was attended by Shri Anil Sharma, Mayor Delhi ,Shri Ashish Sood, Convenor, BJP, Shri Shashi Shanker,CMD, ONGC , Shri A K Dwivedi, Director( Exploration) ONGC and other senior dignitaries from MOPNG and ONGC.

The campaign will be observed all over the country during 15 September to 2 October 2018. The movement will realize the pledge of Clean India and to reinforce the concept of 'Sanitation is Everyone's Business'.

Addressing the audience and the people of Coolie Camp who gathered in large numbers, Mr. Dharmendra Pradhan mentioned that with the Prime Minister launching this historic campaign, it is for each and everyone of us to take part in this movement, carrying forward the principles of Swachh Bharat.The Petroleum Minister lauded the efforts being taken by ONGC.

[Attachment]

CMD ONGC Shashi Shanker talking about ONGC's contribution in Swachhata movement

CMD ONGC, Mr. Shashi Shanker said that ONGC is fully committed to the Swachh Bharat movement. He mentioned about elaborate bouquet of events that are being planned at all the work centers of ONGC on the occasion of Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign.

Director (Exploration), Mr. A K Dwivedi while welcoming the gathering gave a brief overview of the camaign and said that Swachhata Hi Seva Camapign is the biggest tribute that can be given to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary.

Notes to Editors

ONGC, is among leading corporate in terms of implementing projects related to Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. ONGC has been credited for undertaking flagship CSR initiative on Swachhta like Clean Himalaya Campaign, Drilling of 10 Deep Water Tube along the paleo Channel of river Saraswati for creating sustainable drinking water, construction of IHHL across the country and many more such Swachhta project.

In the financial year 2017-18 ONGC has implemented Swachhta projects worth Rs 184.46 Cr .ONGC hasalso received the top honours at Swachhta Pakhwada Awards in July 2018 conferred by MOPNG

Some of the Highlights of ONGC Swachhta Projects are :

  • 21085 nos. of IHHL constructed across India
  • 53 community toilets projects implemented
  • 234 school toilets constructed
  • 181 Water RO Plant/ Water ATM installed
  • 358 Tube Wells installed
  • 11 Solid Waste Management project implemented
  • 14 projects on Smoke Free Village
  • 3 project on development and beautification of parks.

Swachhta Hi Seva will be observed in all work centres of ONGC from 15th to 2nd Oct 2018. The major activities to be to be under taken by ONGC in different work centres across the country are:

  • Pledge on Swachhta Hi Seva at all work centres
  • Distribution of Jute bags /Eco friendly bags by
  • Human Chain to draw public attention and mass sensitization on importance of cleanliness
  • Rally/walkathon/cycle rally
  • Distribution of health kit to Public / Children in School
  • Tree Plantation
  • Awareness campaign/ IEC activities/Shram Dan in villages/ schools
  • Wall paintings on theme of Swachhta
  • To Organize Essay, Slogan / Elocution / Painting Competition/Debate Competition/Quiz competition in Schools/ Colonies
  • Cleaning of street outside office premises/ iconic places/colonies
  • 05 villages to be made Smoke free at Ahmedabad Asset
  • Swachhata related Nukkadnatak/street play/folk songs/dance performance at,
  • Organize waste collection drives in households and common or shared spaces
  • Mobilize community to build compost pits, where organic matter decomposes to form manure
  • Distribution of dustbins / tractor / tempo for collection of waste / garbage
  • Solid Waste Management & Kitchen waste activities
  • Felicitation of winners of various events/competitions

Issued By:
Corporate Communications
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd
New Delhi

Disclaimer

ONGC - Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited published this content on 15 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2018 13:42:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPOR
03:43pOIL AND NATURAL GAS : Hon’ble Petroleum Minister reiterates for clean sani..
PU
11:48aOIL AND NATURAL GAS : Petroleum Minister thanks ONGC for organizing ‘Swach..
PU
09/14NO WORD FROM GOVERNMENT TO SUBSIDISE : Ongc
AQ
09/14OIL AND NATURAL GAS : Longing for sticks secret of Sumit’s performance
AQ
09/11OIL AND NATURAL GAS : South Sudan Gives 3 Foreign Oil Firms 6 More Years to Prod..
AQ
09/11OIL AND NATURAL GAS : ONGC discovers oil and gas reserves in Madhya Pradesh & We..
AQ
09/11OIL AND NATURAL GAS : S. Sudan signs deal to extend oil exploration, production ..
AQ
09/10OIL AND NATURAL GAS : Sensex drops 200 points on weak global cues; Nifty below 1..
AQ
09/08OIL AND NATURAL GAS : Initiates Dikhow Embankment Construction at Konwarpur
AQ
09/07OIL AND NATURAL GAS : ONGC finds oil, gas reserves in MP, WB
AQ
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 1 752 B
EBIT 2019 462 B
Net income 2019 314 B
Debt 2019 677 B
Yield 2019 4,76%
P/E ratio 2019 7,13
P/E ratio 2020 6,84
EV / Sales 2019 1,65x
EV / Sales 2020 1,66x
Capitalization 2 214 B
Chart OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LTD
Duration : Period :
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 225  INR
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shashi Shanker Chairman & Managing Director
Subhash Kumar Chief Financial Officer
Adapa Krishnarao Srinivasan Executive Director
Tapas Kumar Sengupta Executive Director & Offshore Director
Ajay Kumar Dwivedi Executive Director & Exploration Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LTD-11.30%30 811
CONOCOPHILLIPS33.90%85 414
CNOOC LTD30.30%82 855
EOG RESOURCES9.18%68 241
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION4.05%59 327
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-7.19%38 785
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.