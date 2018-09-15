Oil and Natural Gas : Hon’ble Petroleum Minister reiterates for clean sanitation at ‘Swachhata Hi Seva campaign’ at Coolie Camp

[Attachment]

Hon'ble Minister administering the Swachhata Pledge

The Hon'ble Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Mr. Dharmendra Pradhan reiterated Hon'ble Prime Minister's clarion call for clean sanitation in the 'Swachhata Hi Seva campaign' organized by ONGC in the National Capital at Coolie Camp today.

The highlight of the program was the launch of Street Art painting, an unique initiative of ONGC towards beautification of slums areas undertaken in partnership with Delhi Street Art.

During the launch event, The Hon'ble Minister administered Swachhta Pledge which was marked by inauguration of General Medical Camp where very large number of people participated, distribution of Jute Bags and undertaking Shramdan.

A Live telecast of Hon'ble Prime Minister on Swachhta Hi Seva was organized on the occasion.

Swachhata Hi Seva campaign has been launched to celebrate the 4th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan; it also marks the beginning of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The program was attended by Shri Anil Sharma, Mayor Delhi ,Shri Ashish Sood, Convenor, BJP, Shri Shashi Shanker,CMD, ONGC , Shri A K Dwivedi, Director( Exploration) ONGC and other senior dignitaries from MOPNG and ONGC.

The campaign will be observed all over the country during 15 September to 2 October 2018. The movement will realize the pledge of Clean India and to reinforce the concept of 'Sanitation is Everyone's Business'.

Addressing the audience and the people of Coolie Camp who gathered in large numbers, Mr. Dharmendra Pradhan mentioned that with the Prime Minister launching this historic campaign, it is for each and everyone of us to take part in this movement, carrying forward the principles of Swachh Bharat.The Petroleum Minister lauded the efforts being taken by ONGC.

[Attachment]

CMD ONGC Shashi Shanker talking about ONGC's contribution in Swachhata movement

CMD ONGC, Mr. Shashi Shanker said that ONGC is fully committed to the Swachh Bharat movement. He mentioned about elaborate bouquet of events that are being planned at all the work centers of ONGC on the occasion of Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign.

Director (Exploration), Mr. A K Dwivedi while welcoming the gathering gave a brief overview of the camaign and said that Swachhata Hi Seva Camapign is the biggest tribute that can be given to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary.

Notes to Editors

ONGC, is among leading corporate in terms of implementing projects related to Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. ONGC has been credited for undertaking flagship CSR initiative on Swachhta like Clean Himalaya Campaign, Drilling of 10 Deep Water Tube along the paleo Channel of river Saraswati for creating sustainable drinking water, construction of IHHL across the country and many more such Swachhta project.

In the financial year 2017-18 ONGC has implemented Swachhta projects worth Rs 184.46 Cr .ONGC hasalso received the top honours at Swachhta Pakhwada Awards in July 2018 conferred by MOPNG

Some of the Highlights of ONGC Swachhta Projects are :

21085 nos. of IHHL constructed across India

53 community toilets projects implemented

234 school toilets constructed

181 Water RO Plant/ Water ATM installed

358 Tube Wells installed

11 Solid Waste Management project implemented

14 projects on Smoke Free Village

3 project on development and beautification of parks.

Swachhta Hi Seva will be observed in all work centres of ONGC from 15th to 2nd Oct 2018. The major activities to be to be under taken by ONGC in different work centres across the country are:

Pledge on Swachhta Hi Seva at all work centres

Distribution of Jute bags /Eco friendly bags by

Human Chain to draw public attention and mass sensitization on importance of cleanliness

Rally/walkathon/cycle rally

Distribution of health kit to Public / Children in School

Tree Plantation

Awareness campaign/ IEC activities/Shram Dan in villages/ schools

Wall paintings on theme of Swachhta

To Organize Essay, Slogan / Elocution / Painting Competition/Debate Competition/Quiz competition in Schools/ Colonies

Cleaning of street outside office premises/ iconic places/colonies

05 villages to be made Smoke free at Ahmedabad Asset

Swachhata related Nukkadnatak/street play/folk songs/dance performance at,

Organize waste collection drives in households and common or shared spaces

Mobilize community to build compost pits, where organic matter decomposes to form manure

Distribution of dustbins / tractor / tempo for collection of waste / garbage

Solid Waste Management & Kitchen waste activities

Felicitation of winners of various events/competitions

Issued By:

Corporate Communications

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd

New Delhi