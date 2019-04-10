Log in
Oil and Natural Gas : ONGC Institute conferred with Grow Care India Gold Award 2019

04/10/2019

ONGC Institute of Petroleum Safety, Health and Environment Management (IPSHEM) has been awarded the `Grow Care India Environment, Water Management & Sustainability Award 2019' in the 'Gold Category'. The award was conferred on 3 April 2019 in Chandigarh, organized by The Grow Care India Foundation, New Delhi. This coveted award has been bestowed to IPSHEM for its outstanding contribution towards Environment Management efforts in ONGC operations through offshore monitoring studies by OSD to CM of Punjab Mr. Jagdeep Singh Sidhu.

The Award Assessment Committee was chaired by Former Member, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) & Former Chairman, Ethics Committee, Medical Council of India (MCI) Dr. Muzaffar Ahmad and Chairman of Grow Care India Mr. Rakesh Divedi.

[Attachment]

IPSHEM is the premier institute of ONGC, dedicated to Safety trainings in Petroleum Sector, Fire Fighting, Occupational Health and R&D in the field of Environmental studies. The contribution of IPSHEM is significant towards establishing safe and healthy operating systems and practices in ONGC. Safety Perception Survey, Behavior Based Safety Training, Emergency Preparedness and Response, Root Cause Analysis are some of the major tools and techniques where IPSHEM sensitizes employees to make them aware and informed for tackling operational hazards.

IPSHEM is engaged in carrying out several long-term R&D projects in Environment Management aimed at solving field problems in operational areas. Notable among these are the ongoing prestigious Deep-water Offshore Environmental Monitoring (OEM) studies of Eastern Offshore, OEM of Western Offshore, Trend analysis of OEM studies, Baseline Environmental studies for preparation of Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) reports for NELP Blocks & Offshore fields, Feasibility study for produced water from the wells of Ahmedabad Asset, Uranium measurement for ONGC Energy Centre, Baseline marine studies, Ground-water analysis around producing Onshore fields with respect to heavy metals and Ambient Air Quality monitoring.

Disclaimer

ONGC - Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2019 07:37:12 UTC
