Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd    ONGC   INE213A01029

OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LTD (ONGC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Oil and Natural Gas : ONGC employees donate 7.5 Crore for Kerala

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 07:44am CEST

ONGC employees have donated from their salaries seven and a half crore rupees to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund for helping the flood affected people of Kerala. The amount was handed over to the Prime Minister's office by Senior ONGC executives on Thursday, 20 September 2018.

Out of the contributed money, Rs 7,35, 46, 770 was contributed by ONGC officers and Rs 13,71,761 was contributed by officers of it's 100 per cent subsidiary ONGC Videsh Ltd.

The Prime Minister's office appreciated the contribution by ONGC.

Earlier, ONGC had supported the relief and rescue operations in Kerala by flowing in doctors and relief materials along with ONGC helicopters, which worked round the clock during the rescue operations.

[Attachment]

[Attachment]

Disclaimer

ONGC - Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 05:43:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPOR
07:44aOIL AND NATURAL GAS : ONGC employees donate 7.5 Crore for Kerala
PU
09/23OIL AND NATURAL GAS : OPaL yet to settle on a new stakeholder
AQ
09/20OIL AND NATURAL GAS : IIT, ONGC sign MoU to reduce running cost
AQ
09/19OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/17OIL AND NATURAL GAS : Angul, Dhenkanal to Get Piped Gas by October
AQ
09/17RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Government may appeal against panel's rejection of $1.5 bi..
AQ
09/16OIL AND NATURAL GAS : Government to appeal against arbitration panel rejecting i..
AQ
09/15OIL AND NATURAL GAS : Hon’ble Petroleum Minister reiterates for clean sani..
PU
09/15OIL AND NATURAL GAS : Petroleum Minister thanks ONGC for organizing ‘Swach..
PU
09/14NO WORD FROM GOVERNMENT TO SUBSIDISE : Ongc
AQ
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 1 772 B
EBIT 2019 464 B
Net income 2019 314 B
Debt 2019 677 B
Yield 2019 4,52%
P/E ratio 2019 7,50
P/E ratio 2020 7,15
EV / Sales 2019 1,69x
EV / Sales 2020 1,71x
Capitalization 2 315 B
Chart OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LTD
Duration : Period :
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 225  INR
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shashi Shanker Chairman & Managing Director
Subhash Kumar CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Ajay Kumar Dwivedi Executive Director & Exploration Director
Shireesh Balwant Kedare Independent Director
Kodundhirapully M. Padmanabhan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LTD-7.56%32 074
CONOCOPHILLIPS38.97%88 645
CNOOC LTD26.02%80 379
EOG RESOURCES10.70%69 191
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION8.06%60 872
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-7.01%39 467
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.