Oil and Natural Gas : ONGC employees donate 7.5 Crore for Kerala

ONGC employees have donated from their salaries seven and a half crore rupees to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund for helping the flood affected people of Kerala. The amount was handed over to the Prime Minister's office by Senior ONGC executives on Thursday, 20 September 2018.

Out of the contributed money, Rs 7,35, 46, 770 was contributed by ONGC officers and Rs 13,71,761 was contributed by officers of it's 100 per cent subsidiary ONGC Videsh Ltd.

The Prime Minister's office appreciated the contribution by ONGC.

Earlier, ONGC had supported the relief and rescue operations in Kerala by flowing in doctors and relief materials along with ONGC helicopters, which worked round the clock during the rescue operations.

