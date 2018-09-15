Oil and Natural Gas : Petroleum Minister thanks ONGC for organizing ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign’

The Hon'ble Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Mr. Dharmendra Pradhan has thanked ONGC for successfully organizing the Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign in Vasant Vihar in Delhi. This Swachhata Hi Seva campaign has been launched nationwide by the Hon'ble Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi on 15 September 2018.

The Hon'ble Petroleum Minister participated in the Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign 2018 at the Coolie Camp, Vasant Vihar in New Delhi organized by ONGC on the morning of 15 September 2018. The event was attended to by ONGC CMD Mr. Shashi Shanker, Director (Exploration) Mr. A K Dwivedi and other senior executives of ONGC.

[Attachment]

Dignitaries on the dais

Swachhata Hi Seva campaign has been launched to celebrate the 4th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan; it also marks the beginning of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The campaign will be observed all over the country during 15 September to 2 October 2018. The movement will realize the pledge of Clean India and to reinforce the concept of 'Sanitation is Everyone's Business'.

The event started by the CMD welcoming the Hon'ble Minister Mr. Dharmendra Pradhan. The Hon'ble Minister administered the Swachhata pledge of cleanliness. He then distributed jute bags and bedsheets to the underprivileged people of Coolie Camp to promote the usage of environment friendly jute bags instead of plastic ones.

The Hon'ble Minister Mr. Dharmendra Pradhan addressed the audience including the people of Coolie Camp. He mentioned that with the Hon'ble Prime Minister launching this historic campaign, people from across the nation will be taking part in this movement, carrying forward the principles of Swachh Bharat, which has bloomed a lot over the past 4 years under the vision of Mr. Narendra Modi.

The Hon'ble Petroleum Minister lauded the efforts being taken by ONGC towards this movement, and asked the ONGC CMD to extend further support to fulfil the basic necessities of the people like toilets, because cleanliness is the first step towards being healthy. In his concluding remarks, he said that it will be a befitting gift to Mahatma Gandhi if we start keeping the country clean.

[Attachment]

Hon'ble Minister talking about launch of Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign

Earlier, CMD ONGC Mr. Shashi Shanker said that ONGC is fully committed to the Swachh Bharat movement. He mentioned that the Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign will be administered at all the work centers of ONGC with an elaborate bouquet of events like rallies, cyclathons, street art paintings, cleaning of streets, nukkad nataks to attract the attention of all stakeholders in and around ONGC's operation areas, towards this movement. ONGC is carrying out various activities for swachhata like tree plantation, solid waste management activities, bottle crusher machines, water ATMs, distribution of cleanliness kits etc. CMD Mr. Shanker shared with the audinece that ONGC has also embarked on a paperless campaign called DISHA to save trees and hence the enviornment. 'Five of the villages around our operational areas have been made smoke free. We are making all efforts to make ONGC work centers free of single use plastic by 2019.' CMD alo shared ONGC's efforts to make toilets for specially enabled children.

[Attachment]

CMD ONGC Shashi Shanker talking about ONGC's contribution in Swachhata movement

Director (Exploration) Mr. A K Dwivedi welcomed the gathering, and thanked Mr. Dharmendra Pradhan for gracing the occasion. He then gave a brief overview of the campaign and said that Swachhata Hi Seva Camapign is the biggest tribute that can be given to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary.

[Attachment]

Director (Exploration) A K Dwivedi briefing audience about campaign

The Hon'ble Minister launched some major initiatives taken up by ONGC, firstly a Health Check-up Camp for women, counselling session for youth and an innovative idea of Swachhata through Street Art Painting.

[Attachment]

Hon'ble Minister along with CMD ONGC taking part in ONGC's Health Camp

[Attachment]

Hon'ble Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launching the street art painting

The event concluded with the direct telecast of address by the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India Mr. Narendra Modi on 'Swachhaata Hi Seva'. In his address the Hon'ble Prime Minister mentioned that Swachhata's coverage has increased from 40 to 90% in the past 4 years. This level of change cannot be brought by the Government alone, participation by all stakeholders in necessary. Citing WHO statistics, Mr. Modi said that the Swachhata drive has saved the lives of 3 million citizens and reduced diarrhoea by 30 per cent.

[Attachment]

Shramdaan by Hon'ble Minister

The event concluded with Mr. Dharmendra Pradhan doing Shramdaan by cleaning the slum area of Coolie Camp.

Later in the day, ONGC CMD Mr. Shashi Shanker, Director Exploration Mr. AK Dwivedi, Mr. NC Pande, Dr. Alka Mittal, CIO Mr. MK Chaudhary and other senior officers did Shramdaan in the ONGC premises.