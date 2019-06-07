Oil-Dri Announces Third Quarter and First Nine-Months of Fiscal 2019 Results

CHICAGO, June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC), producer and marketer of sorbent mineral products, today announced results for its third quarter and first nine-months of fiscal 2019.



Third Quarter Year to Date Ended April 30 Ended April 30 F19 F18 Change F19 F18 Change Consolidated Results Net Sales $70,885,000 $64,847,000 9 % $206,908,000 $200,387,000 3 % Net Income Attributable to Oil-Dri $5,619,000 $3,585,000 57 % $8,812,000 $5,539,000 59 % Earnings per Diluted Share $0.74 $0.48 54 % $1.17 $0.75 56 % Business to Business Net Sales $26,041,000 $24,784,000 5 % $77,825,000 $79,226,000 (2 )% Segment Operating Income $7,454,000 $7,556,000 (1 )% $21,758,000 $26,191,000 (17 )% Retail and Wholesale Net Sales $44,844,000 $40,063,000 12 % $129,083,000 $121,161,000 7 % Segment Operating Income $4,161,000 $2,223,000 87 % $6,823,000 $7,010,000 (3 )%

Daniel S. Jaffee, President and CEO, stated, “Our third quarter results demonstrate progress in executing our long-term growth strategies. I am pleased with the strong revenue momentum in our Retail & Wholesale Group and the gains in our Business to Business Group. Although we continue to experience challenges caused by market conditions and increased costs, we remain focused on improving operational efficiencies and continue to lay the groundwork to capture the full value of our investments.

The Business to Business Group experienced an increase in sales of 5% in the third quarter over the prior year, led by a 13% gain of fluid purification products, mainly in our North American and Latin American markets. Other revenue increases were due to growth of engineered granules within the Agricultural sector, and coarse cat litter in the Co-Packaging division. Sales of our animal health and nutrition products declined 27% in the quarter versus the prior year. Our business in Asia, including our subsidiary in China, continues to be negatively impacted by the African Swine Fever.

Operating Income in the Business to Business sector was down 1% in the third quarter versus the prior year. Despite modest sales gains and a 12% reduction in SG&A expenses, higher manufacturing, freight and packaging costs continued to erode margins.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2019, sales in the Retail & Wholesale Group increased by 12% over the prior year. Total cat litter sales increased 15%, driven by strong demand for our Cat’s Pride Scoopable branded litter at many of our large-scale retail accounts. Both scoopable and coarse private label litter revenue rose as well, due to organic growth and the addition of several new customers. According to third-party market research data for retail sales1, our combined branded and private label unit share of the overall cat litter segment continued to climb to 15.3%, compared to 13.3% in the same period of 2018.

Operating Income in the Retail & Wholesale segment for the third quarter increased 87% over the same period last year. Increased revenues and a $2 million reduction in advertising expenses offset higher manufacturing, freight and packaging costs. To counteract ongoing cost pressures, we increased our prices on all cat litter products, effective May 1st. We expect to see the effect of this change in pricing with improved margins in our fiscal fourth quarter.

The Retail & Wholesale group continues to strategically allocate advertising dollars to enhance product sales. In addition to our ongoing digital media plan, we are improving the efficiency of promotional spending by targeting regional markets. With the recent launch of our new packaging design in May, all branded cat litter products will bear the newly designed Cat’s Pride logo. This change will provide more visual consistency throughout our product line.

Overall, I feel that we delivered solid third quarter results. I am optimistic about the future of Oil-Dri and our ability to drive enhanced returns for our shareholders.”

While Oil-Dri’s founding product was granular clay floor absorbents, it has since greatly diversified its portfolio. The Company’s mission to “Create Value from Sorbent Minerals” is supported by its wide array of consumer and business to business product offerings. In 2016, Oil-Dri celebrated its seventy-fifth year of business and looks forward to the next milestone.

The Company will host its third quarter teleconference on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 10:00am Central Time. Participation details are available on our website’s Events page.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) Third Quarter Ended April 30 (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 % of Sales 2018 % of Sales Net Sales $ 70,885 100.0 % $ 64,847 100.0 % Cost of Sales (1) (54,051 ) (76.3 )% (47,187 ) (72.8 )% Gross Profit 16,834 23.7 % 17,660 27.2 % Selling, General and Administrative Expenses (1) (14,507 ) (20.5 )% (14,366 ) (22.2 )% Operating Income 2,327 3.3 % 3,294 5.1 % Interest Expense (141 ) (0.2 )% (149 ) (0.2 )% Other Income (1) (2) 4,518 6.4 % 150 0.2 % Income Before Income Taxes 6,704 9.5 % 3,295 5.1 % Income Tax (Expense) Benefit (1,143 ) (1.6 )% 290 0.4 % Net Income 5,561 7.8 % 3,585 5.5 % Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest (58 ) — — — Net Income Attributable to Oil-Dri $ 5,619 7.9 % $ 3,585 5.5 % Net Income Per Share: Basic Common $ 0.81 $ 0.53 Basic Class B Common $ 0.61 $ 0.40 Diluted Common $ 0.74 $ 0.48 Avg Shares Outstanding: Basic Common 5,126 5,037 Basic Class B Common 2,068 2,102 Diluted Common 7,253 7,222 Nine Months Ended April 30 2019 % of Sales 2018 % of Sales Net Sales $ 206,908 100.0 % $ 200,387 100.0 % Cost of Sales (1) (158,660 ) (76.7 )% (144,095 ) (71.9 )% Gross Profit 48,248 23.3 % 56,292 28.1 % Selling, General and Administrative Expenses (1) (42,091 ) (20.3 )% (43,600 ) (21.8 )% Operating Income 6,157 3.0 % 12,692 6.3 % Interest Expense (434 ) (0.2 )% (549 ) (0.3 )% Other Income (1) (2) 4,653 2.2 % 62 — % Income Before Income Taxes 10,376 5.0 % 12,205 6.1 % Income Tax Expense (1,599 ) (0.8 )% (6,666 ) (3.3 )% Net Income 8,777 4.2 % 5,539 2.8 % Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest (35 ) — % — — % Net Income Attributable to Oil-Dri $ 8,812 4.3 % $ 5,539 2.8 % Net Income Per Share: Basic Common $ 1.27 $ 0.82 Basic Class B Common $ 0.95 $ 0.62 Diluted Common $ 1.17 $ 0.75 Avg Shares Outstanding: Basic Common 5,108 5,032 Basic Class B Common 2,068 2,099 Diluted Common 7,245 7,217

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) As of April 30 2019 2018 Current Assets Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 16,224 $ 10,613 Short-term Investments 730 14,297 Accounts Receivable, Net 35,906 32,566 Inventories 26,738 23,415 Prepaid Expenses 7,210 6,241 Total Current Assets 86,808 87,132 Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 87,086 84,807 Other Assets 24,584 26,071 Total Assets $ 198,478 $ 198,010 Current Liabilities Current Maturities of Notes Payable $ 3,083 $ 3,083 Short-term borrowing — 6,000 Accounts Payable 8,608 7,747 Dividends Payable 1,689 1,559 Accrued Expenses 18,121 17,330 Total Current Liabilities 31,501 35,719 Noncurrent Liabilities Notes Payable 3,045 6,099 Other Noncurrent Liabilities 26,417 27,179 Total Noncurrent Liabilities 29,462 33,278 Stockholders' Equity 137,515 129,013 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 198,478 $ 198,010 Book Value Per Share Outstanding $ 19.16 $ 18.09 Acquisitions of: Property, Plant and Equipment Third Quarter $ 3,963 $ 3,683 Year To Date $ 10,162 $ 10,533 Depreciation and Amortization Charges Third Quarter $ 3,310 $ 3,164 Year To Date $ 9,849 $ 9,577







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended April 30 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net Income $ 8,777 $ 5,539 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and Amortization 9,849 9,577 (Increase) Decrease in Accounts Receivable (2,185 ) 35 Increase in Inventories (4,248 ) (783 ) Increase (Decrease) in Accounts Payable 2,873 (888 ) Decrease in Accrued Expenses (1,762 ) (1,198 ) Increase (Decrease) in Pension and Postretirement Benefits 1,287 (11,223 ) Other 773 1,730 Total Adjustments 6,587 (2,750 ) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 15,364 2,789 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital Expenditures (10,162 ) (10,533 ) Net Dispositions of Investment Securities 6,404 9,375 Other — 1,766 Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Investing Activities (3,758 ) 608 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Principal Payments on Long-Term Debt (3,083 ) (3,083 ) Dividends Paid (4,967 ) (4,671 ) Purchase of Treasury Stock (141 ) (27 ) Proceeds from Short-Term Borrowing — 6,000 Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (8,191 ) (1,781 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents 52 (98 ) Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents 3,467 1,518 Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period 12,757 9,095 Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period $ 16,224 $ 10,613