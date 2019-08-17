Oil India : 60th Annual General Meeting

PRESS RELEASE

Oil India Limited holds its 60th Annual General Meeting

Fiscal 2018-19- a year of significant achievements for the Company

Reported revenue of Rs 15170.00 crore, which is highest till date For the seventeenth consecutive year, OIL received " NIL " Comments on its

Accounts from the Comptroller and Auditor General of India OIL is the first oil sector company to list its Foreign Currency Bonds of USD 550 million at the International Security Market of London Stock Exchange.

Successfully commissioned Cyclic Steam Stimulation technology in Baghewala fields, Rajasthan, for enhancement of production of heavy oil. This technology

is implemented for the first time in India by OIL.

Allotted Bonus shares in the ratio 1:2 in April, 2018 and offered Buyback

opportunity in March 2019, at a price of Rs 215.00 per share against prevailing

price of Rs 179.00 per share.

Field Headquarters, Duliajan

(Dibrugarh, Assam)

Saturday, August 17, 2019

Oil India Limited (OIL), country's second largest National 'NAVRATNA' E&P Company, in terms of total proved plus probable oil and natural gas reserves, held its 60th Annual General Body meeting at its Field Headquarters in Duliajan, Assam, today.

In his address to the shareholders, Chairman and Managing Director,

Shri Utpal Bora mentioned that on February 18, 2019, OIL completed 60 years of its establishment . During these illustrious 60 years, the Company ' s

crude oil production increased from 0.215 MMT to 3.323 MMT while natural gas

production increased from 43.60 MMSCM to 2865 MMSCM. Besides increase in

1