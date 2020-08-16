Oil India : Blowout at Baghjan OIL Well, status as on 14.08.2020

Press Release

Blowout in Gas Well of Oil India Limited at Baghjan, Tinsukia

14th August 2020

Preparation for Capping the Well: Blind ram of the BOP was visually inspected and found to be in order. After fixing the fabricated 'C'-plateon the 11" flange of the well head, first instalment of liquid resin was poured yesterday. Second instalment of placement of resins would be taken up after allowing around 24 hours of setting time from the first instalment. All efforts are being taken to control the well at the earliest. Treatment of killing fluid is in progress at site.

Relief and Rehabilitation: A total of 2756 number of families have been surveyed for assessment of damage for compensation till 13.08.2020 in Doomdooma and Tinsukia Circle put together.

Law and Order/Bandhs/Blockades etc.: Oil & Gas Production still continues to be affected due to forceful closure of few Oil & Gas wells connected to Baghjan EPS. Drilling and workover operation also continue to be affected at few of the locations due to forceful closure of operation.

Impact on Oil/Gas Production due to Protests: A total of 27561 Metric Tonnes of Crude Oil and 65.81Million Metric St. Cubic Meter of Natural Gas have been lost respectively as a result of protests/blockades/ bandhs in and around Baghjan area since 27th May, 2020 due to the Blowout.

Environmental Impact Assessment: Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) study on various parameters are being carried out by various agencies, viz. M/s TERI, M/s ERM, M/s CSIR-NEIST,IIT-Guwahati apart from OIL's in-house monitoring of Air quality/Noise level/Gas presence. Bio remediation activities at affected areas are also in progress.

