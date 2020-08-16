Oil India : Blowout at Baghjan OIL Well, status as on 15.08.2020

Press Release
Blowout in Gas Well of Oil India Limited at Baghjan, Tinsukia
15th August 2020
On the eve of India's 74th Independence Day on 15th August 2020, the President of India has approved President's Fire Service Medal for Gallantry posthumously to OIL deceased Fire-fighters Late Tikheswar Gohain and Late Durlov Gogoi who laid their lives in the line of duty at Baghjan Well No. 5 blowout.
Preparation for Capping the Well: The second instalment of liquid resin was placed on top of the slip seal to create a temporary 'pack off' of the annulus yesterday. Next activities related to well head can be resumed after allowing setting time of minimum 24 hours and inspection of the well head. Load testing of the Athey Wagon was carried out successfully yesterday along with the capping BOP stack and riser. Treatment of well killing fluid is underway. All efforts are being taken to control the well at the earliest.
Relief and Rehabilitation: assessment of damage for Circle put together.
A total of 2756 number of families have been surveyed for compensation till 14.08.2020 in Doomdooma and Tinsukia
Law and Order/Bandhs/Blockades etc.: Oil& Gas Production still continues to be affected due to forceful closure of few Oil & Gas wells connected to Baghjan EPS. Drilling and workover operation also continue to be affected at few of the locations due to forceful closure of operation.
Impact on Oil/Gas Production due to Protests:A total of 28199Metric Tonnes of Crude Oil and 67.11Million Metric St. Cubic Meter of Natural Gas have been lost respectively as a result of protests/blockades/ bandhs in and around Baghjan area since 27th May, 2020 due to the Blowout.
Environmental Impact Assessment: Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) study on various parameters are being carried out by various agencies, viz. M/s TERI, M/s ERM, M/s CSIR-NEIST,IIT-Guwahati apart from OIL's in-house monitoring of Air quality/Noise level/Gas presence. Bio remediation activities at affected areas are also in progress.
Load Testing of the Athey Wagon
