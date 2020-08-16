Oil India : Blowout at Baghjan OIL Well, status as on 15.08.2020

Press Release

Blowout in Gas Well of Oil India Limited at Baghjan, Tinsukia

15th August 2020

On the eve of India's 74th Independence Day on 15th August 2020, the President of India has approved President's Fire Service Medal for Gallantry posthumously to OIL deceased Fire-fighters Late Tikheswar Gohain and Late Durlov Gogoi who laid their lives in the line of duty at Baghjan Well No. 5 blowout.

Preparation for Capping the Well: The second instalment of liquid resin was placed on top of the slip seal to create a temporary 'pack off' of the annulus yesterday. Next activities related to well head can be resumed after allowing setting time of minimum 24 hours and inspection of the well head. Load testing of the Athey Wagon was carried out successfully yesterday along with the capping BOP stack and riser. Treatment of well killing fluid is underway. All efforts are being taken to control the well at the earliest.