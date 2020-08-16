Oil India : Blowout at Baghjan OIL Well, status as on 16.08.2020

Press Release

Blowout in Gas Well of Oil India Limited at Baghjan, Tinsukia

16th August 2020

Preparation for Capping the Well: Inspection of the well head is planned for today after allowing sufficient setting time for second instalment of liquid resin that was placed on top of the 5-1/2"casing slips in an attempt to create a temporary 'pack-off'of the 5-1/2″x 9- 5/8" annular section. Athey Wagon and Bull Dozer have been made ready for the operation after completion of load testing and servicing respectively. Treatment of well killing fluid is underway. All efforts are being taken to control the well at the earliest.

Relief and Rehabilitation: A total of 2756 number of families have been surveyed for assessment of damage for compensation till 15.08.2020 in Doomdooma and Tinsukia Circle put together.

Law and Order/Bandhs/Blockades etc.: Oil& Gas Production still continues to be affected due to forceful closure of few Oil & Gas wells connected to Baghjan EPS. Drilling and workover operation also continue to be affected at few of the locations due to forceful closure of operation.

Impact on Oil/Gas Production due to Protests:A total of 28,837 Metric Tonnes of Crude Oil and 68.41 Million Metric St. Cubic Meter of Natural Gas have been lost respectively as a result of protests/blockades/ bandhs in and around Baghjan area since 27th May, 2020 due to the Blowout.

Environmental Impact Assessment: Data collection at site have been completed for Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) study by various agencies, viz. M/s TERI, M/s ERM, M/s CSIR-NEIST,IIT-Guwahati. Analysis/study on collected data are in progress by respective agencies. OIL's in-house monitoring of Air quality/Noise level/Gas presence is being continued. Bio remediation activities at affected areas are in progress.

