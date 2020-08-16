Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  Oil India Limited    OIL   INE274J01014

OIL INDIA LIMITED

(OIL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oil India : Blowout at Baghjan OIL Well, status as on 16.08.2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/16/2020 | 12:58pm EDT

Press Release

Blowout in Gas Well of Oil India Limited at Baghjan, Tinsukia

16th August 2020

Preparation for Capping the Well: Inspection of the well head is planned for today after allowing sufficient setting time for second instalment of liquid resin that was placed on top of the 5-1/2"casing slips in an attempt to create a temporary 'pack-off'of the 5-1/2″x 9- 5/8" annular section. Athey Wagon and Bull Dozer have been made ready for the operation after completion of load testing and servicing respectively. Treatment of well killing fluid is underway. All efforts are being taken to control the well at the earliest.

Relief and Rehabilitation: A total of 2756 number of families have been surveyed for assessment of damage for compensation till 15.08.2020 in Doomdooma and Tinsukia Circle put together.

Law and Order/Bandhs/Blockades etc.: Oil& Gas Production still continues to be affected due to forceful closure of few Oil & Gas wells connected to Baghjan EPS. Drilling and workover operation also continue to be affected at few of the locations due to forceful closure of operation.

Impact on Oil/Gas Production due to Protests:A total of 28,837 Metric Tonnes of Crude Oil and 68.41 Million Metric St. Cubic Meter of Natural Gas have been lost respectively as a result of protests/blockades/ bandhs in and around Baghjan area since 27th May, 2020 due to the Blowout.

Environmental Impact Assessment: Data collection at site have been completed for Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) study by various agencies, viz. M/s TERI, M/s ERM, M/s CSIR-NEIST,IIT-Guwahati. Analysis/study on collected data are in progress by respective agencies. OIL's in-house monitoring of Air quality/Noise level/Gas presence is being continued. Bio remediation activities at affected areas are in progress.

***************************

Disclaimer

Oil India Limited published this content on 16 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2020 16:57:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about OIL INDIA LIMITED
12:58pOIL INDIA : Blowout at Baghjan OIL Well, status as on 16.08.2020
PU
12:58pOIL INDIA : Blowout at Baghjan OIL Well, status as on 15.08.2020
PU
12:58pOIL INDIA : Blowout at Baghjan OIL Well, status as on 14.08.2020
PU
08/14OIL INDIA : Blowout at Baghjan OIL Well, status as on 13.08.2020
PU
08/14OIL INDIA : Blowout at Baghjan OIL Well, status as on 02.08.2020
PU
08/12OIL INDIA : Blowout at Baghjan OIL Well, status as on 12.08.2020
PU
08/11OIL INDIA : Blowout at Baghjan OIL Well, status as on 11.08.2020
PU
08/11OIL INDIA : Blowout at Baghjan OIL Well, status as on 10.08.2020
PU
08/11OIL INDIA : Blowout at Baghjan OIL Well, status as on 09.08.2020
PU
08/11OIL INDIA : Blowout at Baghjan OIL Well, status as on 08.08.2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 121 B 1 613 M 1 613 M
Net income 2020 23 843 M 319 M 319 M
Net Debt 2020 25 982 M 347 M 347 M
P/E ratio 2020 4,35x
Yield 2020 10,8%
Capitalization 102 B 1 363 M 1 363 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,06x
EV / Sales 2021 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 6 707
Free-Float 33,5%
Chart OIL INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Oil India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OIL INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 94,10 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sushil Chandra Mishra Chairman & Managing Director
Pankaj Kumar Goswami Director & Operations Director
Harish Madhav Director & Finance Director
Biswajit Roy Executive Director & Director-Human Resources
Pattabhiraman Chandrasekaran Director & Director-Exploration & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OIL INDIA LIMITED-38.52%1 363
CNOOC LIMITED-30.71%51 730
CONOCOPHILLIPS-37.23%43 782
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-42.73%27 930
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-35.64%24 086
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-26.85%18 190
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group