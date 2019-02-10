Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Oil India Limited    OIL   INE274J01014

OIL INDIA LIMITED (OIL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Oil India : India asks firms to expedite efforts to establish shale oil & gas potential

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/10/2019 | 07:00am EST
A technician works inside the Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) group gathering station on the outskirts of Ahmedabad

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India is looking to expedite discovery efforts to establish the country's shale oil and gas potential and has asked companies to submit a plan, two industry sources said on Sunday.

In late 2013, India gave rights to Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd to explore for shale oil and gas reserves. However, after years of exploratory reserves, it has failed to find significant resources.

In January, India's oil and gas regulator Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) held a meeting with representatives from various private and government companies to urge them to pursue shale resources in the oil and gas blocks already held by them, a source at the regulator said.

"The idea is to bring shale on the map of India or just close the chapter once and for all within three years," an executive from one of the companies who attended the meeting said.

India is a gas-starved country and imports almost half of its annual natural gas consumption. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants India to be a gas-based economy and increase the share of gas in the country's energy mix to 15 percent by 2030 from 6.5 percent now.

All coal bed methane (CBM) developers were invited to the meeting in January, the executive said.

"A joint group plan is also being explored which will act as a platform of knowledge and infrastructure sharing which could help in expediting shale development," according to the executive.

Currently CBM gas is produced by three companies in India - Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries Ltd, Ruia brothers owned Essar Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Ltd and Great Eastern Energy Corp Ltd.

CBM is a kind of natural gas which is found in coal deposits.

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd also has CBM blocks.

Currently the most promising region of shale deposits is around the eastern part of India called as Damodar Valley basin, where the first exploration for shale is expected to start.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

By Promit Mukherjee and Nidhi Verma
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LTD -2.54% 144.15 End-of-day quote.-3.84%
OIL INDIA LIMITED 0.06% 170.8 End-of-day quote.-2.29%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OIL INDIA LIMITED
07:00aOIL INDIA : India asks firms to expedite efforts to establish shale oil & gas po..
RE
02/07OIL AND NATURAL GAS : Indias crude oil production fell 4.3% in December
AQ
02/06OIL AND NATURAL GAS : ONGC, OIL asked to auction fields, but without refund of p..
AQ
02/02OIL INDIA : India Receives 145 Bids for 25 Small Oil, Natural Gas Fields at Auct..
AQ
01/25OIL AND NATURAL GAS : Domestic Crude Output down 4.3% in December
AQ
01/22OIL AND NATURAL GAS : India Defers Oilfield Auction Deadline Again
AQ
01/18OILFIELD AUCTION DEADLINE DEFERRED F : Dgh
AQ
01/17OIL AND NATURAL GAS : Indias Natural Gas Production Increased Marginally in Nove..
AQ
01/08OIL AND NATURAL GAS : GoI allows ONGC, OIL to induct foreign partner; special in..
AQ
01/08OIL INDIA : India Set to Launch New Oil and Gas Exploration Licensing Round
AQ
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 140 B
EBIT 2019 40 566 M
Net income 2019 32 008 M
Debt 2019 41 384 M
Yield 2019 6,97%
P/E ratio 2019 5,93
P/E ratio 2020 5,81
EV / Sales 2019 1,69x
EV / Sales 2020 1,70x
Capitalization 194 B
Chart OIL INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Oil India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OIL INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 246  INR
Spread / Average Target 44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Utpal Borah Chairman & Managing Director
Pramod Kumar Sharma Executive Director & Operations Director
Rupshikha Saikia Borah Finance Director & Executive Director
Biswajit Roy Executive Director & Director-Human Resources
Sunjay Sudhir Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OIL INDIA LIMITED-2.29%2 724
CONOCOPHILLIPS6.27%76 281
CNOOC LTD5.92%73 275
EOG RESOURCES6.07%53 641
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION5.77%49 046
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD4.71%30 879
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.