Oil India : Quarter 4 and FY 2018-19 Results

The company has reported the highest ever Revenue from Operations during FY 2018-19 at Rs. 13,734.96 crore which is 29% higher as compared to Rs. 10,656.47 crore for FY 2017- 18.

There is an increase of 28.23% in EBITDA for FY 2018-19 at Rs. 6,918.81 crore as compared to EBITDA of Rs. 5,395.49 crore for FY 2017-18.

EBITDA for Q4 FY 2018-19 is higher by 20.53% to Rs. 1,912.90 crore as compared to EBITDA of Rs. 1,587.02 crore for Q4 2017-18.

Due to one time actuarial deficit of Rs 1026.79 crore, shown as exceptional item, against EPS95, the PAT for FY2018-19 is Rs. 2,590.14 crore as compared to Rs. 2,667.93 crore for FY 2017-18.

Crude Oil price realisation increased by US$ 12.78/BBL to US$ 68.50 /BBL in FY2018-19 as compared to US$ 55.72/BBL during FY2017-18. Crude oil realisation for Q4 FY 2018-19 is US$ 61.76/BBL as compared to US$ 64.93/BBL during Q4 FY2017-18.

Crude price realisation in INR terms is higher by 33.37% to Rs. 4,789.52/BBL in FY2018-19 as compared to Rs. 3,591.15/BBL FY2017-18.

Board of OIL has declared final dividend of Rs. 1.75 per share for 2018-19 in addition to interim dividend of Rs. 8.50 per share already paid on pre buy back share capital.

Crude Oil production for FY2018-19 is 3.323 MMT which is 2.09% lower than the crude oil production of 3.394 MMT during FY 2017-18 due to environmental reasons.