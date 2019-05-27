Oil India : Quarter 4 and FY 2018-19 Results

Oil India Board in its 502th Board Meeting held on 27th May, 2019 approved the Q4 and FY 2018-19 results. Details of Q4 and FY 2018-19 results are as follows:
I.
Performance:
Details
Unit
Q4
Q4
2018-19
2017-18
2018-19
2017-18
A. Financial
Total Income
Rs. Crores
3,506.11
3,784.91
15,170.00
12,140.64
Turnover
Rs. Crores
3,086.89
2,998.44
13,734.96
10,656.47
EBITDA
Rs. Crores
1,912.90
1,587.02
6,918.81
5,395.49
EBITDA Margin
%age
54.56%
41.93%
45.61%
44.44%
Profit after tax (PAT)
Rs. Crores
(208.54)
866.50
2,590.14
2,667.93
Earnings per share
Rs.
(1.86)
7.64
22.88
23.32
B. Crude oil Price
Crude Oil Price Realization
US$/Barrel
61.76
64.93
68.50
55.72
Rs./Barrel
4,451.04
4,202.92
4,789.52
3,591.15
Ex Rate
Rs./US$
72.07
64.73
69.92
64.45
C. Production
Crude oil*
MMT
0.785
0.832
3.323
3.394
Natural Gas*
BCM
0.703
0.691
2.865
2.894
Oil + Oil equivalent
MMTOE
1.488
1.523
6.188
6.288
D. Sales
Crude oil
MMT
0.777
0.830
3.233
3.327
Natural Gas
BCM
0.620
0.583
2.508
2.415
Oil + Oil equivalent
MMTOE
1.397
1.413
5.741
5.742
*includes OIL's production in joint ventures.
Highlights:
The company has reported the highest ever Revenue from Operations during FY 2018-19 at Rs. 13,734.96 crore which is 29% higher as compared to Rs. 10,656.47 crore for FY 2017- 18.
There is an increase of 28.23% in EBITDA for FY 2018-19 at Rs. 6,918.81 crore as compared to EBITDA of Rs. 5,395.49 crore for FY 2017-18.
EBITDA for Q4 FY 2018-19 is higher by 20.53% to Rs. 1,912.90 crore as compared to EBITDA of Rs. 1,587.02 crore for Q4 2017-18.
Due to one time actuarial deficit of Rs 1026.79 crore, shown as exceptional item, against EPS95, the PAT for FY2018-19 is Rs. 2,590.14 crore as compared to Rs. 2,667.93 crore for FY 2017-18.
Crude Oil price realisation increased by US$ 12.78/BBL to US$ 68.50 /BBL in FY2018-19 as compared to US$ 55.72/BBL during FY2017-18. Crude oil realisation for Q4 FY 2018-19 is US$ 61.76/BBL as compared to US$ 64.93/BBL during Q4 FY2017-18.
Crude price realisation in INR terms is higher by 33.37% to Rs. 4,789.52/BBL in FY2018-19 as compared to Rs. 3,591.15/BBL FY2017-18.
Board of OIL has declared final dividend of Rs. 1.75 per share for 2018-19 in addition to interim dividend of Rs. 8.50 per share already paid on pre buy back share capital.
Crude Oil production for FY2018-19 is 3.323 MMT which is 2.09% lower than the crude oil production of 3.394 MMT during FY 2017-18 due to environmental reasons.
Natural gas production during FY2018-19 is 2,865 MMSCM, which is marginally lower as compared to 2,894 MMSCM during FY2017-18 due to short upliftment of natural gas by certain consumers.