Oil India Limited    OIL   INE274J01014

OIL INDIA LIMITED

(OIL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Oil India : Quarter 4 and FY 2018-19 Results

0
05/27/2019 | 01:19pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Oil India Board in its 502th Board Meeting held on 27th May, 2019 approved the Q4 and FY 2018-19 results. Details of Q4 and FY 2018-19 results are as follows:

I.

Performance:

Details

Unit

Q4

Q4

2018-19

2017-18

2018-19

2017-18

A. Financial

Total Income

Rs. Crores

3,506.11

3,784.91

15,170.00

12,140.64

Turnover

Rs. Crores

3,086.89

2,998.44

13,734.96

10,656.47

EBITDA

Rs. Crores

1,912.90

1,587.02

6,918.81

5,395.49

EBITDA Margin

%age

54.56%

41.93%

45.61%

44.44%

Profit after tax (PAT)

Rs. Crores

(208.54)

866.50

2,590.14

2,667.93

Earnings per share

Rs.

(1.86)

7.64

22.88

23.32

B. Crude oil Price

Crude Oil Price Realization

US$/Barrel

61.76

64.93

68.50

55.72

Rs./Barrel

4,451.04

4,202.92

4,789.52

3,591.15

Ex Rate

Rs./US$

72.07

64.73

69.92

64.45

C. Production

Crude oil*

MMT

0.785

0.832

3.323

3.394

Natural Gas*

BCM

0.703

0.691

2.865

2.894

Oil + Oil equivalent

MMTOE

1.488

1.523

6.188

6.288

D. Sales

Crude oil

MMT

0.777

0.830

3.233

3.327

Natural Gas

BCM

0.620

0.583

2.508

2.415

Oil + Oil equivalent

MMTOE

1.397

1.413

5.741

5.742

*includes OIL's production in joint ventures.

  1. Highlights:
    • The company has reported the highest ever Revenue from Operations during FY 2018-19 at Rs. 13,734.96 crore which is 29% higher as compared to Rs. 10,656.47 crore for FY 2017- 18.
    • There is an increase of 28.23% in EBITDA for FY 2018-19 at Rs. 6,918.81 crore as compared to EBITDA of Rs. 5,395.49 crore for FY 2017-18.
    • EBITDA for Q4 FY 2018-19 is higher by 20.53% to Rs. 1,912.90 crore as compared to EBITDA of Rs. 1,587.02 crore for Q4 2017-18.
    • Due to one time actuarial deficit of Rs 1026.79 crore, shown as exceptional item, against EPS95, the PAT for FY2018-19 is Rs. 2,590.14 crore as compared to Rs. 2,667.93 crore for FY 2017-18.
    • Crude Oil price realisation increased by US$ 12.78/BBL to US$ 68.50 /BBL in FY2018-19 as compared to US$ 55.72/BBL during FY2017-18. Crude oil realisation for Q4 FY 2018-19 is US$ 61.76/BBL as compared to US$ 64.93/BBL during Q4 FY2017-18.
    • Crude price realisation in INR terms is higher by 33.37% to Rs. 4,789.52/BBL in FY2018-19 as compared to Rs. 3,591.15/BBL FY2017-18.
    • Board of OIL has declared final dividend of Rs. 1.75 per share for 2018-19 in addition to interim dividend of Rs. 8.50 per share already paid on pre buy back share capital.
    • Crude Oil production for FY2018-19 is 3.323 MMT which is 2.09% lower than the crude oil production of 3.394 MMT during FY 2017-18 due to environmental reasons.
    • Natural gas production during FY2018-19 is 2,865 MMSCM, which is marginally lower as compared to 2,894 MMSCM during FY2017-18 due to short upliftment of natural gas by certain consumers.

*****

Disclaimer

Oil India Limited published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 17:18:07 UTC
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 135 B
EBIT 2019 41 876 M
Net income 2019 33 728 M
Debt 2019 33 591 M
Yield 2019 6,70%
P/E ratio 2019 5,91
P/E ratio 2020 6,19
EV / Sales 2019 1,72x
EV / Sales 2020 1,70x
Capitalization 200 B
