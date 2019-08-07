Log in
Oil India : Shri Harish Madhav takes over as Director Finance on the Board of Oil India Limited

08/07/2019 | 12:45am EDT

6th Aug. 2019

Noida

Press Release

Shri Harish Madhav takes over as Director Finance on the Board of Oil India Limited

Shri Harish Madhav has taken over as Director Finance on the Board of Oil India Limited on 2nd Aug. 2019. He would be succeeding Smt. Rupshikha Saikia Borah who superannuated from the company on 28th Feb 2019.

Earlier, Shri Madhav was Executive Director (Finance) at Oil India's Corporate office and was also functioning as the Chief Financial Officer handling a diverse gamut of financial and accounting functions covering International Fund raising, Treasury Management, Corporate Strategy, Risk Management, Corporate Accounts & Audit, and Budgeting. Before joining OIL, he had also worked with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

A Chartered Accountant by qualification, Madhav has over 30 years of rich and varied experience in Oil & Gas in both Upstream and Downstream sectors. Madhav's tenure in various capacities during the last decade witnessed major events at OIL and included successful raising of foreign currency borrowing of over $4.5 Billion in the form of syndicated loans and bonds. He was also instrumental in first ever listing of foreign currency bonds by an Indian oil sector company on the International securities market of London Stock Exchange (LSE).

Shri Madhav is an avid reader and loves travelling.

*************************************end************************************

Disclaimer

Oil India Limited published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 04:44:01 UTC
