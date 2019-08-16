Oil India : celebrates 73rd Independence Day

15th Aug, 2019

Noida

Oil India Limited celebrates 73rd Independence Day

Oil India Limited (OIL), India's second largest National Exploration & Production Company, celebrated India's 73rd Independence Day with full zeal and vigour, at its Corporate Office in Noida. Shri Utpal Bora, Chairman & Managing Director, Oil India Limited, unfurled the National Flag amidst the singing of the National Anthem, in the presence of the Functional Directors on the Board along with senior officials.

Shri Bora addressed the large audience of Oil Indians and their families gathered for the event and highlighted the need for renewed commitment towards building a stronger organisation and an energized nation. The address was followed by the cultural performances by school children.

