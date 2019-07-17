Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Oil India Limited    OIL   INE274J01014

OIL INDIA LIMITED

(OIL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Oil India : signs contracts for the blocks awarded in OALP II & III

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 12:44am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

16th July, 2019

Noida

Oil India Limited (OIL), India's second largest National Exploration & Production Company, has emerged as the biggest winner of oil & gas blocks under Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) rounds II & III by winning 12 blocks out of 32 blocks for which bids were submitted by leading Operators. The contracts for these blocks were signed by OIL in a ceremony on 16-07-2019, presided over by Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Honourable Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Minister of Steel. Earlier OIL was awarded 9 blocks under OALP round-I and 2 blocks under Discovered Small Field round-II.

Mr. Utpal Bora, CMD, OIL informed that, the strategy of the company was to consolidate its position as the leading Operator in northeast and carry out exploration in Category II

  • III basins in line with the Government of India's vision to intensify exploration in Indian sedimentary basins and increase domestic oil and gas production. Of the 23 blocks awarded to OIL, 11 are situated in Assam & Assam Arakan Basin in the northeast, 3 in Rajasthan, 5 in Mahanadi Onshore, 1 in KG Offshore, 2 in Andaman Shallow Offshore and 1 in Kerala-Konkan Offshore basins.

Post award of the OALP and DSF blocks, the Company's acreage position in Assam and Assam Arakan Basin has increased from 8,375 sq. km. to 16,770 sq. km. and the overall in-country acreage position from 9,199 sq km to 51,477 sq km.

****************************************end********************************************

Disclaimer

Oil India Limited published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 04:44:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OIL INDIA LIMITED
12:44aOIL INDIA : signs contracts for the blocks awarded in OALP II & III
PU
07/03OIL INDIA : wants to exit Russian project - oil minister
RE
06/25OIL AND NATURAL GAS : Indias natural gas production rises 0.4% in May 2019
AQ
06/20OIL INDIA : JV Partners announce Final Investment Decision for initial two LNG t..
AQ
06/20CONOIL : ONGC Videsh Limited - Joint Venture Partners of Mozambique Rovuma Offsh..
AQ
06/19OIL INDIA : Joint Venture Partners of Mozambique Rovuma Offshore Area 1 announce..
PU
06/18OIL INDIA : 74 OIL Super 30 students qualify the 2019 IIT JEE (Advanced)
PU
06/13Vedanta Has 51 of 87 Oil Blocks Allotted Under New Licensing Policy
AQ
06/10ONGC, Vedanta set to win 9 oil, gas blocks each; Reliance-BP one, OIL 12
AQ
05/31OIL AND NATURAL GAS : Indias crude oil production falls 7% in April 2019
AQ
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 133 B
EBIT 2020 39 431 M
Net income 2020 36 218 M
Debt 2020 17 421 M
Yield 2020 6,90%
P/E ratio 2020 5,45x
P/E ratio 2021 5,58x
EV / Sales2020 1,54x
EV / Sales2021 1,31x
Capitalization 187 B
Chart OIL INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Oil India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OIL INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 236,82  INR
Last Close Price 172,35  INR
Spread / Highest target 79,9%
Spread / Average Target 37,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Utpal Borah Chairman & Managing Director
Pramod Kumar Sharma Executive Director & Operations Director
Rupshikha Saikia Borah Finance Director & Executive Director
Biswajit Roy Executive Director & Director-Human Resources
Sunjay Sudhir Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OIL INDIA LIMITED-1.32%2 762
CNOOC LTD10.03%76 837
CONOCOPHILLIPS-2.73%69 461
EOG RESOURCES INC.1.77%52 717
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-15.74%37 744
ANADARKO PETROLEUM66.77%36 163
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About