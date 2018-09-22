Log in
Oil India : undertakes Swachhta Hi Seva campaign at Corporate House, Noida

09/22/2018 | 08:29am CEST

PRESS RELEASE

OIL undertakes Swachhta Hi Seva campaign at OIL Corporate House, Noida

Date: 19.09.2018

In line with the initiative taken by our Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, towards making India a clean country under the programme "Swachhta hi Seva (SHS)-2018" from 15.09.2018 to 02.10.2018 as part of 150th Birth Year Celebration of Mahatma Gandhi, Oil India Limited (OIL) including Chairman & Managing Director, Shri Utpal Bora, Director (HR & BD), Shri Biswajit Roy, Director (Operations), Shri P. K. Sharma and other senior officials of OIL undertook the cleanliness drive through 'shramdaan' at Film City, Sector-16A, Noida. The cleanliness drive was followed by installation of dustbins, plantation of saplings and Walkathon. During the campaign, Shri Utpal Bora highlighted the importance of SHS-2018 campaign and thanked Noida sanitation workers, Public Health Deptt, UP Police and Local Administration for their contribution in maintaining cleanliness and Hygiene in Film City Area, Noida.

A street play was also organised for creating awareness among local public about Hygiene and cleanliness. Apart from the above, a wide gamut of cleanliness activities is also being undertaken across all OIL spheres.

********************************** Ends *************************************

