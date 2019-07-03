Log in
Oil India Limited

OIL INDIA LIMITED

(OIL)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Oil India : wants to exit Russian project - oil minister

07/03/2019 | 05:48am EDT
India's Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan speaks at a road show organised by the Directorate General of Hydrocarbon in Mumbai

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - State-run Oil India Ltd has started the process to sell its 50% stake in Project License-61 in Russia as the performance of the asset didn't meet expectations, India's Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told lawmakers in a written reply.

Pradhan said on Wednesday the company has not yet decided to exit from its shale assets in the United States.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

