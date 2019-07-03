Oil India : wants to exit Russian project - oil minister

Financials (INR) Sales 2020 134 B EBIT 2020 36 975 M Net income 2020 35 743 M Debt 2020 103 B Yield 2020 6,44% P/E ratio 2020 5,67x P/E ratio 2021 5,81x EV / Sales2020 2,20x EV / Sales2021 2,12x Capitalization 191 B Chart OIL INDIA LIMITED Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends OIL INDIA LIMITED Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 23 Average target price 236 INR Last Close Price 176 INR Spread / Highest target 75,8% Spread / Average Target 34,0% Spread / Lowest Target 0,37% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Utpal Borah Chairman & Managing Director Pramod Kumar Sharma Executive Director & Operations Director Rupshikha Saikia Borah Finance Director & Executive Director Biswajit Roy Executive Director & Director-Human Resources Sunjay Sudhir Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) OIL INDIA LIMITED 0.89% 2 776 CNOOC LTD 12.01% 76 348 CONOCOPHILLIPS -3.61% 70 353 EOG RESOURCES INC. 0.40% 54 022 OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION -18.90% 37 236 ANADARKO PETROLEUM 61.84% 35 515