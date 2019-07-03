Oil India : wants to exit Russian project - oil minister
0
07/03/2019 | 05:48am EDT
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - State-run Oil India Ltd has started the process to sell its 50% stake in Project License-61 in Russia as the performance of the asset didn't meet expectations, India's Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told lawmakers in a written reply.
Pradhan said on Wednesday the company has not yet decided to exit from its shale assets in the United States.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Rashmi Aich)