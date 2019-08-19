Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Oil Search Limited    OSH   PG0008579883

OIL SEARCH LIMITED

(OSH)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/19
6.5 AUD   +3.01%
09:38pOil Search 1st Half Profit Jumps on Production Recovery -- Update
DJ
08:26pOil Search Profit Jumps With Production Recovery
DJ
08/15Papua New Guinea sends team to Singapore to renegotiate Total LNG deal
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Oil Search 1st Half Profit Jumps on Production Recovery -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 09:38pm EDT

By Robb M. Stewart

MELBOURNE, Australia--Oil Search Ltd.'s (OSH.AU) half-year net profit more than doubled as oil and gas operations in Papua New Guinea recovered from a big earthquake last year, supporting a lift to the energy company's interim dividend.

The strong result comes as Oil Search prepares to begin engineering work on a prospective oil field in Alaska, and it along with partners including France's Total SA and Exxon Mobil explore the next steps on projects to double liquefied natural gas output in Papua New Guinea.

The company, based in Papua New Guinea's capital of Port Moresby and listed on the Australian exchange, on Tuesday said its net profit jumped to US$161.9 million in the first half of 2019 from US$79.2 million a year earlier.

Production for the six months was 38% higher at 14.1 million barrels of oil equivalent, after being held back in 2018 by the severe earthquake and aftershocks in Papua New Guinea's Highlands region. Total revenue for the period was up 39% to US$776.9 million from US$557.8 million a year earlier.

The company plans to pay an interim dividend of US$0.05 a share, more than double the A$0.02 it paid a year earlier.

Established in 1929, Oil Search operates all of Papua New Guinea's producing oil fields and has interests in several big natural-gas fields on the island as well as a 29% interest in the Exxon-led PNG LNG project that exports liquefied natural gas to Asia. Additionally, it has a stake in Total's Papua LNG project.

Oil Search's shares have been under pressure in recent months and are down almost 10% in 2019 on investor worries that the LNG expansion in Papua New Guinea will be derailed by a change in government. The nation's petroleum minister, Kerenga Kua, last week confirmed the new government would renegotiate a gas deal for the Papua LNG project agreed by Total and the previous government in April. A state negotiating team left for Singapore on Thursday to discuss the agreement, and Mr. Kua cautioned they "could work out well or even disastrously."

The Papua LNG gas agreement signed in April included a new 2% production levy and domestic-market obligation for gas at a fixed price.

On Tuesday, Oil Search's Managing Director Peter Botten said that while the company respected the right of any host government to review the project agreement, the project partners believed the existing terms and deal were entered in good faith and were appropriate, fair and reasonable.

Mr. Botten said the companies were seeking a resolution with Papua New Guinea's government by end-August.

In an effort to diversify beyond Papua New Guinea and LNG, Oil Search in late June doubled its stake in prospective oil fields in Alaska, where it and partner Repsol plan to build an operation producing about 120,000 barrels a day. It made its foray into Alaska's North Slope in late 2017 with a deal to buy into three exploration blocks that included the Nanushuk oil field sandwiched between two established fields controlled by ConocoPhillips.

Mr. Botten said the company expected to enter the engineering and design phase for a key part of the Alaskan assets in the final quarter of 2019 and to make a final investment decision in mid-2020.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONOCOPHILLIPS 4.80% 53.94 Delayed Quote.-13.49%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 1.68% 69.45 Delayed Quote.1.85%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.00% 59.64 Delayed Quote.7.76%
OIL SEARCH LIMITED 3.01% 6.5 End-of-day quote.-11.87%
REPSOL 2.77% 12.82 End-of-day quote.-8.95%
TOTAL 2.12% 44.15 Real-time Quote.-4.40%
WTI 0.04% 55.97 Delayed Quote.20.64%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OIL SEARCH LIMITED
09:38pOil Search 1st Half Profit Jumps on Production Recovery -- Update
DJ
08:26pOil Search Profit Jumps With Production Recovery
DJ
08/15Papua New Guinea sends team to Singapore to renegotiate Total LNG deal
RE
08/07ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise, Unfazed By Yuan's Latest Weakening
DJ
07/22ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise After Wall Street Gains, Encouraging Trade-t..
DJ
07/17ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall On Economic Red Flags As Trade-war Standoff ..
DJ
07/16ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Pull Back As Trade Tensions Resurface
DJ
07/16MORGAN STANLEY : rates OSH as Equal-weight
AQ
07/16OIL SEARCH : Vulnerable To Delays In PNG
AQ
07/15ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Little Changed As Investors Await Earnings Report..
DJ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 2 413 M
EBIT 2019 1 148 M
Net income 2019 600 M
Debt 2019 4 196 M
Yield 2019 2,78%
P/E ratio 2019 16,6x
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
EV / Sales2019 5,84x
EV / Sales2020 5,46x
Capitalization 9 904 M
Chart OIL SEARCH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Oil Search Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OIL SEARCH LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 7,94  AUD
Last Close Price 6,50  AUD
Spread / Highest target 50,8%
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Robert Botten Managing Director & Executive Director
Richard John Lee Chairman
Stephen W. Gardiner Chief Financial Officer & Group Secretary
Paul Cholakos Executive General Manager-Technical Services
Kostas G. Constantinou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OIL SEARCH LIMITED-11.87%6 519
CNOOC LTD-5.76%64 786
CONOCOPHILLIPS-17.45%57 139
EOG RESOURCES INC.-12.95%44 061
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-27.39%39 867
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD-5.71%27 777
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group