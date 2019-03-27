Oil Search : 2018 Annual Report - interactive

RISING
TO THE CHALLENGE
A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 1 8
122018 Highlights
14Letter from the Chairman
16Update from the Managing Director
22Financial Overview
24Production
32Gas Development
38PNG Exploration and Appraisal
44Alaska North Slope
50Stable Operating Environment
56Organisational Capability to Deliver
62Reserves and Resources
70Licence Interests
74Corporate Governance
77Financial Statements
163Shareholder Information
166Ten Year Summary
170Corporate Directory
| BACK TO COVER
GO TO CONTENTS | DOWNLOAD PDF
W H E N N A T U R A L D I S A S T E R S S T R I K E
WE DELIVER
M A S S I V E E A R T H Q U A K E
I N P N G H I G H L A N D S
I M P A C T S C O M M U N I T I E S
A N D O P E R A T I O N S
On 26 February 2018, a 7.5 magnitude earthquake, the largest in nearly 100 years, struck the PNG Highlands, causing much loss of life and damage within our local communities and resulting in the shut-in of all our production. In the immediate aftermath of the earthquake, Oil Search focused on three separate workstreams - providing relief to impacted communities, restoring our operated production and ensuring that 'business as usual' activities, including new LNG developments, continued. As one of the few organisations able to deliver rapid, on-the-ground assistance, Oil Search provided nearly 80% of all First Responder aid to local communities. Despite many challenges, we brought our first operated production back onstream within four weeks of the earthquake. The PNG LNG Project operator, ExxonMobil, used the opportunity while operations were shut-down to undertake debottlenecking and maintenance activities. Consequently, in the second half of 2018, the Project achieved
the highest half-yearly production rate since
it came onstream in 2014.
Oil Search coordinated the delivery of emergency supplies and provided medical treatment for villages devastated by the PNG Highlands earthquake.
|
|
|
| PREVIOUS PAGE
|
NEXT PAGE |
|
|
A L I G N M E N T R E A C H E D
O N N E W L N G
D E V E L O P M E N T S I N P N G
During 2018, broad alignment was reached by Oil Search and its key joint venture partners on the preferred downstream concept for new LNG capacity in PNG. This comprises the construction of three 2.7 MTPA LNG trains at the PNG LNG plant site, two underpinned by the Elk-Antelope fields (Papua LNG Project) and one by the PNG LNG Project fields and P'nyang field. In November, the Papua LNG Project participants signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the PNG Government, which will form the basis for a Gas Agreement that equitably and appropriately allocates benefits and returns from the Papua LNG development among stakeholders. Broad agreement was also reached on commercial terms for the Papua LNG Project to access the PNG LNG plant site. Once finalised, these agreements, together with the P'nyang Gas Agreement, will allow an aligned
entry into the FEED phase of the three-train development, which is well positioned to deliver high quality, cost-competitive LNG into the rapidly-growing Asian LNG market.
The proposed development of new LNG capacity in PNG includes the construction of three 2.7 MTPA LNG trains on the existing PNG LNG plant site.
| PREVIOUS PAGE
GO TO CONTENTS | DOWNLOAD PDF
W H E N O P P O R T U N I T I E S A R I S E
WE PARTNER
NEXT PAGE |
W H E N W E E X P L O R E
WE ARE INNOVATIVE
| PREVIOUS PAGE
GO TO CONTENTS | DOWNLOAD PDF
M A J O R D R I L L I N G
A N D S E I S M I C
P R O G R A M M E C O M P L E T E D
Oil Search was the largest investor in oil and gas exploration in PNG in 2018, utilising our proven skills in exploring in extremely challenging, jungle-covered terrain requiring heli-support and complex logistics. We drilled two operated gas appraisal wells, Kimu 2 and Barikewa 3,
in the Forelands region, both of which were successful. In the PNG Highlands, we drilled the successful P'nyang South 2 well and commenced drilling Muruk 2, both on behalf of ExxonMobil. In addition, we undertook two major 2D seismic programmes, in the Onshore Gulf, on behalf
of ExxonMobil and Total, and in the Gobe area. The data acquired will help mature leads and prospects located near infrastructure for potential future drilling. With an estimated 30 tcf of potential gas resource yet to be found, we continue to be at the forefront of testing new and proven plays in PNG.
The Company's exploration activities take place in some of
the most remote and rugged terrain in PNG, requiring helicopter
support to transport equipment and supplies.
NEXT PAGE |
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Oil Search Limited published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 23:39:07 UTC