Oil Search : 2018 Annual Report - interactive

W H E N N A T U R A L D I S A S T E R S S T R I K E

WE DELIVER

M A S S I V E E A R T H Q U A K E

I N P N G H I G H L A N D S

I M P A C T S C O M M U N I T I E S

A N D O P E R A T I O N S

On 26 February 2018, a 7.5 magnitude earthquake, the largest in nearly 100 years, struck the PNG Highlands, causing much loss of life and damage within our local communities and resulting in the shut-in of all our production. In the immediate aftermath of the earthquake, Oil Search focused on three separate workstreams - providing relief to impacted communities, restoring our operated production and ensuring that 'business as usual' activities, including new LNG developments, continued. As one of the few organisations able to deliver rapid, on-the-ground assistance, Oil Search provided nearly 80% of all First Responder aid to local communities. Despite many challenges, we brought our first operated production back onstream within four weeks of the earthquake. The PNG LNG Project operator, ExxonMobil, used the opportunity while operations were shut-down to undertake debottlenecking and maintenance activities. Consequently, in the second half of 2018, the Project achieved

the highest half-yearly production rate since

it came onstream in 2014.

Oil Search coordinated the delivery of emergency supplies and provided medical treatment for villages devastated by the PNG Highlands earthquake.