OIL SEARCH LIMITED (OSH)
Most popular
Oil Search : 2018 Full Year Results (11am, Tuesday 19 February) webcast

01/23/2019 | 02:59am EST

2018 Full Year Results webcast

Webcast

Tuesday, 19 February 2019

To register for the 2018 Full Year Results Webcast please click here: https://webcast.openbriefing.com/4987/

Access to the webcast will open on Tuesday, 19 February at 10:45 AM AEST and the live stream is scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM AEST.

Oil Search Limited

Incorporated in Papua New Guinea ARBN 055 079 868

Disclaimer

Oil Search Limited published this content on 23 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2019 07:58:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 538 M
EBIT 2018 730 M
Net income 2018 360 M
Debt 2018 2 946 M
Yield 2018 2,01%
P/E ratio 2018 23,11
P/E ratio 2019 16,17
EV / Sales 2018 7,29x
EV / Sales 2019 6,15x
Capitalization 8 267 M
Chart OIL SEARCH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Oil Search Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OIL SEARCH LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 6,75 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Robert Botten Managing Director & Executive Director
Richard John Lee Chairman
Stephen W. Gardiner Chief Financial Officer & Group Secretary
Paul Cholakos Executive General Manager-Technical Services
Kostas G. Constantinou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OIL SEARCH LIMITED5.87%8 267
CONOCOPHILLIPS5.45%78 169
CNOOC LTD6.41%73 274
EOG RESOURCES11.07%58 599
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION9.21%50 609
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD10.75%33 047
