Oil Search : 2018 Full Year Results

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields US$341M US$855M US$1.5BN 10.5 US CENTS NET PROFIT AFTER TAXOPERATING CASH FLOWLIQUIDITY DIVIDEND PER SHARE Net profit after tax increased 13% to US$341.2 million, a strong result given the temporary shut-in of all production following the PNG Highlands earthquake in February 2018. Operating cash flow increased to US$854.6 million, supported by higher oil and LNG prices. This was used to help repay PNG LNG debt and fund dividend payments, the acquisition of Alaska North Slope assets and an active exploration and appraisal programme. At the end of 2018, the Company had US$1.5 billion in liquidity, comprising US$601 million in cash and US$900 million in undrawn credit facilities. Net debt totalled US$2.7 billion. A final dividend of 8.5 US cents per share was announced, taking total dividends for 2018 to 10.5 US cents per share, compared to 9.5 US cents in 2017. This represented a 47% payout ratio. HIGHLIGHTS (CONTINUED) Year to 31 December 2018 2017 % CHANGE Total production (mmboe) 25.2 30.3 -17% Total sales (mmboe) 25.0 30.0 -17% Average realised oil and condensate price (US$ per barrel) 70.65 55.68 +27% Average realised LNG and gas price (US$ per mmBtu) 10.06 7.67 +31% Total revenue (US$m) 1,535.8 1,446.0 +6% Net profit after tax (US$m) 341.2 302.1 +13% Operating cash flow (US$m) 854.6 843.6 +1% Total dividend (US cents per share) 10.5 9.5 +11%  2018 full year net profit of US$341.2 million, 13% higher than net profit in 2017, reflecting: - Stronger global oil and gas prices, with the average realised oil and condensate price up 27% and LNG and gas price 31% higher. This more than offset a 17% decline in production and sales volumes resulting from the temporary shut-in of production, following the February earthquake in PNG, and resulted in a 6% increase in total revenue, to US$1,535.8 million. - A 10% increase in production costs resulting from earthquake-related remediation work to repair infrastructure and reinstate production, net of insurance recoveries. - A 14% decrease in depreciation and amortisation expense due to lower production. - An 86% increase in exploration expense, reflecting the extensive seismic acquisition programme conducted in the onshore Gulf and Forelands regions in PNG as well on the Alaska North Slope.

 A 2018 final unfranked dividend of 8.5 US cents per share was declared. Including the 2018 interim dividend of 2.0 cents per share, the 2018 total dividend was 10.5 US cents per share, compared to the 2017 full year dividend of 9.5 US cents per share.

 Significant progress was made on LNG expansion in PNG. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the PRL 15 joint venture and the PNG Government in November, outlining key terms and conditions for the Papua LNG Gas Agreement, and material advances were made in the commercial agreements required to move to the Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) phase. The Government and the PRL 15 joint venture plan to finalise the Papua LNG Gas Agreement by the end of March 2019. A Gas Agreement for the P'nyang field in PRL 3 is expected to be finalised shortly thereafter, which will allow aligned FEED entry decisions to be made on the proposed three-train LNG expansion. Upstream pre-FEED work is largely complete, while downstream pre-FEED technical work is also progressing well and remains on schedule for completion toward the end of the first quarter of 2019. In addition, preliminary market engagement is underway, with good interest received from potential LNG buyers.  Substantial growth in Reserves and Resources, underpinning growth projects. Total 2P and 2C oil and condensate reserves and resources more than doubled in 2018, to 253.5 mmbbl, while 2P and 2C gas reserves and resources rose 6% to 6,742 bcf. The increase in 2P and 2C oil and condensate reserves and resources reflected the initial booking of 127.5 mmbbl of 2C contingent oil resources in the Alaskan Pikka Unit and a 5.2 mmbbl addition to P'nyang 2C condensate resources, while 2C and 2P gas reserves and resources increased due to upgrades in P'nyang and Kimu, following successful appraisal wells on both fields. Based on 2018 production, Oil Search has a 1P reserves life of 17 years, a 2P reserves life of 20 years and a 2P reserves and 2C resources life of 63 years. This strong resource position provides an excellent platform to support the Company's long-term growth plans.  The preliminary results from the Muruk 2 appraisal well indicate the likely presence of hydrocarbons. In the PNG Highlands, Muruk 2 reached the target Toro Formation in January. Preliminary results indicate the reservoir is likely to be hydrocarbon bearing. Coring, wireline logging, sampling and pressure testing are currently underway, to confirm the presence and nature of the hydrocarbons. Due to its proximity to Hides, Muruk could provide a valuable additional source of gas.  An active in-field workover and drilling campaign underway on Oil Search's operated oil fields has the potential to add 30 mmbbl (net) to reserves. Oil Search plans to undertake three workovers at Kutubu and Moran in the first half of 2019 and drill two wells, at Usano and Moran, in the second half of the year. Several additional relatively low risk and low-cost opportunities have been identified in and around the oil fields, which will be matured over the next few years.

 Initial appraisal success in Alaska underscores confidence in the potential resource upside. The 2018/19 appraisal drilling programme in the Pikka Unit on the Alaska North Slope commenced ahead of schedule in late December. Drilling is currently underway at both the Pikka B and Pikka C locations, with encouraging results to date. These wells have the potential to add up to 250 mmbbl to current gross 2C resources of 500 mmbbl and will help define the optimal well design for the Pikka Unit development. In addition, Oil Search has strengthened its portfolio position with the acquisition of interests in leases covering more than 215,000 acres. The lease acquisitions, including 195,200 gross acres in the eastern area of the Alaska North Slope, are part of a measured growth strategy, targeting high quality, highly prospective, material value opportunities. These acquisitions position the Company well for long-term growth in Alaska.

 Strong balance sheet and liquidity. Despite the temporary shut-in of production following the earthquake, the Company generated US$854.6 million in operating cash flow in 2018. This, together with available cash, was used to repay PNG LNG project finance debt, pay dividends, fund the acquisition of the Alaskan assets and participate in an active exploration and appraisal programme in PNG and Alaska. At the end of 2018, Oil Search held US$601 million in cash and had access to committed undrawn credit facilities of US$900 million. Together with ongoing strong operating cash flows, this liquidity position supports the Company's financial capacity to fund its major growth projects in PNG and Alaska, as well as debt servicing and dividend payments over the next five years.

 Rebound in production and lower unit operating costs expected in 2019. In 2019, production is expected to be back at pre-earthquake levels, while unit production costs are forecast to be 15 - 20% lower than in 2018, reflecting lower earthquake-related remediation work and higher production. 2019 capital costs are forecast to increase from 2018 levels, as Oil Search enters the FEED phase of the LNG developments in PNG and the Pikka oil field development in Alaska.  Growth projects have the potential to double production by the mid-2020s. The LNG developments in PNG and the Pikka Unit development in Alaska are all low on the global cost curve, providing highly value-accretive production growth for the Company. As highlighted in the 2017 Climate Change Resilience Report, Oil Search's assets would continue to generate economic value in a range of decarbonisation scenarios, including a 2ºC pathway. COMMENTING ON THE 2018 FULL YEAR RESULTS, OIL SEARCH MANAGING DIRECTOR, PETER BOTTEN, SAID: Financial results "Oil Search reported net profit after tax of US$341.2 million for the 2018 full year, 13% higher than net profit in 2017. This was a commendable result in light of the devastating PNG Highlands earthquake in February, which resulted in the temporary shut-in of all operated production and the PNG LNG Project. Sales revenue benefitted from stronger oil and gas prices, with the average realised oil and condensate price increasing by 27% to US$70.65/bbl and the average realised LNG and gas price up 31%, to US$10.06/mmBtu. This more than offset the 17% reduction in product sales volumes resulting from the earthquake and drove a 6% increase in total revenue to US$1,535.8 million. Unit production costs increased to US$11.51 per boe, reflecting the Company's largely fixed cost base spread over lower production, combined with costs of remediation associated with the earthquake, net of insurance recoveries. Excluding the impact of the earthquake, unit production costs were approximately US$8.70/boe, in line with 2017. Other operating costs totalled US$145.4 million, similar to 2017. Unit amortisation charges were US$12.40 per boe, compared to US11.95 per boe in 2017, reflecting a larger proportion of higher unit rate amortisation from PNG LNG Project production in our product mix. Oil Search ended the year with liquidity of US$1.5 billion, comprising US$601 million in cash and US$900 million in undrawn credit facilities. During the year, we successfully refinanced and increased our committed bilateral corporate facilities from US$250 million to US$300 million. The Company generated a healthy US$855 million in operating cash flow. From this, and available surplus cash, the Company repaid US$332 million in PNG LNG project finance debt, paid US$114 million in dividends, completed the Alaska North Slope acquisition and invested in an active exploration and appraisal programme in both PNG and Alaska. Despite the major disruption caused by the earthquake, we ended the year with net debt of US$2.7 billion, similar to the beginning of 2018 (US$2.6 billion)." 2018 final dividend of 8.5 US cents per share, full year payout ratio of 47% "The Board has approved the payment of a final unfranked dividend of 8.5 US cents per share, compared to the 2017 final dividend of 5.5 US cents per share. The total dividend payment for the year, of 10.5 US cents per share, is 11% higher than in 2017 and represents a dividend payout ratio of 47%, which is consistent with the Board's dividend policy to return between 35% and 50% of net profit after tax to shareholders by way of dividend." Safety and environmental performance "Our Total Recordable Injury Rate (TRIR) (recordable incidents per million work hours) decreased 18%, from 1.93 in 2017 to 1.58 in 2018. While we continue to strive for zero injuries, the downward trend in TRIR was a pleasing result, particularly considering the devastating February 2018 PNG Highlands earthquake, which fortunately did not result in any injuries to Oil Search staff or contractors. The full year TRIR represented a marked improvement on the Company's TRIR of 2.71 in the first half of 2018, reflecting the implementation of a new safety intervention and improvement plan in the second half. In particular, there was a major focus on adherence to Oil Search's "10 Life Saving Rules for SeismicSafety" while conducting one of the largest onshore seismic operations in the Company's history. In November 2018, Oil Search's PNG production operations recorded one year TRI-free, which was an excellent achievement given the challenges post-earthquake. In 2018, the Company recorded zero Tier 11 and three Tier 22 process safety events (PSEs), none of which were related to the earthquake. This compared to one Tier 1 and zero Tier 2 PSEs in 2017. The Company's High Potential (HiPo) incident frequency rate (events with potentially fatal consequences) rose from 0.68 in 2017 to 1.11 in 2018. As HiPo incidents are regarded as an important leading indicator, there has been a renewed focus on reversing this trend. Several workshops are planned for 2019, focused on the nature of these incidents, with themes being addressed including safety leadership, planning, risk management and HSE management of contractors. During 2018, there were no major environmental incidents in any of Oil Search's operations. However, 30 minor incidents occurred in PNG and two in Alaska, compared to nine minor incidents in PNG in 2017. The majority comprised small releases of non-hydrocarbon liquids. A performance improvement programme is in place to address the common causes of these incidents." LNG expansion "Since the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by the Papua LNG (PRL 15) joint venture and PNG Government in November 2018, good progress has been made on finalising the Gas Agreement, based on the framework provided in the MoU. All parties remain committed to concluding the Papua LNG Gas Agreement, which will include fiscal settings, Domestic Market Obligation, National Content and other key terms, by the end of March 2019. Discussions are also well underway regarding the P'nyang (PRL 3) Gas Agreement, with the joint venture and the PNG Government targeting its finalisation shortly afterwards. The conclusion of these agreements, together with commercial arrangements, including those related to PNG LNG site and facility access, will enable aligned FEED entry decisions to be made on the proposed three-train LNG expansion. The current timeline places the development on-track to deliver first LNG into markets in 2024, when significant additional supply is expected to be required to meet both new demand growth and demand created by expiring contracts. While several LNG projects have entered FEED or taken Final Investment Decisions recently, Oil Search's ongoing engagement with potential buyers in key Asian markets has confirmed that there remains strong appetite for LNG from our proposed new trains. The key attractions of LNG from PNG include the quality of our operators, the proximity to markets and the high heating value of the gas. Oil Search, our joint venture partners and the PNG Government all remain highly focused on developing the next three LNG trains in PNG in a timely manner to meet the LNG market window. In preparation for moving into the FEED phase, pre-FEED downstream engineering work is nearing completion and the joint ventures are preparing for FEED contracting. Upstream pre-FEED on Elk-Antelope (PRL 15) is also largely complete, with the operator, Total, finalising the contracting strategy for the upstream facilities and pipeline to Caution Bay." Exploration and appraisal activity in PNG "In the North-West Highlands, the Muruk 2 appraisal well, located 11 kilometres NW of Muruk 1, recently penetrated the target Toro reservoir. Initial results from the well indicate that the Toro is likely to be hydrocarbon bearing. The well has been deepened to 3,820 metres and wireline logging, sampling and pressure testing are now underway, to confirm the 1 Hydrocarbon release >500kg during 1-hour period.

2 Release between 50kg and 500kg during 1-hour period. Attachments Original document

