Oil Search : 2018 Social Responsibility Report Microsite

03/27/2019 | 07:35pm EDT

2018 Social Responsibility Report Microsite released

28 March 2019

Oil Search advises that the 2018 Social Responsibility Report Microsite is available online at https://www.oilsearch.com/sr-report-2018.

STEPHEN GARDINER

Group Secretary

For further information please contact:

Stephen Gardiner

Group Secretary

Tel: +61 2 8207 8400

Oil Search Limited

Incorporated in

Papua New Guinea

ARBN 055 079 868

Head office

Sydney office

Mailing address

Tel: +61 2 8207 8400

Port Moresby

1 Bligh Street

GPO Box 2442

Fax: +61 2 8207 8500

Papua New Guinea

Sydney NSW 2000

Sydney NSW 2001

www.oilsearch.com

Australia

Australia

Disclaimer

Oil Search Limited published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 23:34:06 UTC
