Oil Search : 2018 Social Responsibility Report Microsite
03/27/2019 | 07:35pm EDT
2018 Social Responsibility Report Microsite released
28 March 2019
Oil Search advises that the 2018 Social Responsibility Report Microsite is available online at https://www.oilsearch.com/sr-report-2018.
STEPHEN GARDINER
Group Secretary
For further information please contact:
Disclaimer
Oil Search Limited published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 23:34:06 UTC
