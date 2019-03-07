Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Oil Search Limited    OSH   PG0008579883

OIL SEARCH LIMITED

(OSH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/08
8.06 AUD   -2.18%
03/07OIL SEARCH : 2019 Annual Meeting Notification
PU
03/07OIL SEARCH : 2018 Full Year Dividend FX Rates Notification
PU
03/07ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Sink On Trade-deal Worries, Weak China Export Data
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Oil Search : 2019 Annual Meeting Notification

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 11:39pm EST

ASX Announcement

2019 Annual Meeting

8 March 2019

Oil Search Limited advises that the 2019 Annual Meeting of Members of the Company will be held in the Ballroom at the Crown Hotel, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, on Friday 10 May 2019, at 9:30 am (Port Moresby time).

A formal Notice of Meeting will be dispatched on or around 28 March 2019.

STEPHEN GARDINER

Group Secretary

For further information please contact:

Mr Stephen Gardiner

Group Secretary

Tel: +61 2 8207 8400

Oil Search Limited

Incorporated in

Papua New Guinea ARBN 055 079 868

Head office

Port Moresby Papua New Guinea

Sydney office

1 Bligh Street Sydney NSW 2000 Australia

Mailing address

GPO Box 2442 Sydney NSW 2001 Australia

Tel: +61 2 8207 8400 Fax: +61 2 8207 8500www.oilsearch.com

Disclaimer

Oil Search Limited published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 04:38:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OIL SEARCH LIMITED
03/07OIL SEARCH : 2019 Annual Meeting Notification
PU
03/07OIL SEARCH : 2018 Full Year Dividend FX Rates Notification
PU
03/07ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Sink On Trade-deal Worries, Weak China Export Dat..
DJ
03/05OIL SEARCH LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/04OIL SEARCH : Appendix 3Y – Change of Director's Interest Notice – Ko..
PU
03/03OIL SEARCH : Company Update - March 2019
PU
03/01ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Climb On Trade-deal Hopes, MSCI Expansion
DJ
02/26ASIA MARKETS: China Gives Up Gains, Asia Markets Fall As Trade-deal Enthusias..
DJ
02/20OIL SEARCH : A passion for exploring the unknown - Meet Julianne Lamb
PU
02/19OIL SEARCH : Morgans rates OSH as Add
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 727 M
EBIT 2019 869 M
Net income 2019 484 M
Debt 2019 2 705 M
Yield 2019 2,56%
P/E ratio 2019 18,35
P/E ratio 2020 16,36
EV / Sales 2019 6,70x
EV / Sales 2020 6,40x
Capitalization 8 859 M
Chart OIL SEARCH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Oil Search Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OIL SEARCH LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 6,60 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Robert Botten Managing Director & Executive Director
Richard John Lee Chairman
Stephen W. Gardiner Chief Financial Officer & Group Secretary
Paul Cholakos Executive General Manager-Technical Services
Kostas G. Constantinou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OIL SEARCH LIMITED14.66%8 859
CONOCOPHILLIPS9.53%77 468
CNOOC LTD9.54%75 942
EOG RESOURCES INC.5.42%53 330
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION7.84%49 612
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD10.66%32 024
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.