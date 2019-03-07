Oil Search : 2019 Annual Meeting Notification

ASX Announcement
2019 Annual Meeting
8 March 2019
Oil Search Limited advises that the 2019 Annual Meeting of Members of the Company will be held in the Ballroom at the Crown Hotel, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, on Friday 10 May 2019, at 9:30 am (Port Moresby time).
A formal Notice of Meeting will be dispatched on or around 28 March 2019.
