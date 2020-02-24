Oil Search : 2019 Full Year Results Presentation 0 02/24/2020 | 07:09pm EST Send by mail :

(mmboe) 243.6 mmbbl increase in Alaska 2C resource:

+116.1 mmbbl following technical work, including the 2019 appraisal wells, confirmed by independent auditor, Ryder Scott +127.5 mmbbl related to exercise of the Armstrong/GMT option

37.1 bcf (+21%) and 0.7 mmbbl (+41%) increase in Muruk net 2C gas and liquids resource to 211.1 bcf and 2.4 mmbbl, respectively

Based on 2019 production of 27.9 mmboe, 1P reserves life of 15 years, 2P reserves life of 17 years and 2P reserves and 2C resources life of 60 years

Solid platform for growth, with significant further potential End 2019 Liquids Change Gas Change Total1 Change Reserves and (mmbbl) (%) (bcf) (%) (mmboe) (%) Resources 1P Reserves 53.9 (0%) 1,874.1 (3%) 421 (3%) 2P Reserves 67.1 (1%) 2,101.9 (5%) 479 (4%) 2C Resource 430.0 132% 4,635.1 2% 1,202 28% Total 2P + 2C 497.1 96% 6,737.0 (0%) 1,682 17% 2P + 2C Reserves and Resources mmboe 1,800 1,600 128 1,400 141 (27) 1,200 1,000 800 1,682 1,442 600 400 200 - End 2018 Production Discov, Extens, Rev Acqu/Div End 2019 1PNG LNG gas volumes converted at 1 mmboe = 5.1 bcf, all other gas volumes converted at 1 mmboe = 6 bcf OIL SEARCH 2019 FULL YEAR RESULTS | 25 FEBRUARY 2020 PAGE 7 STREAMLINED AND REFRESHED MANAGEMENT TEAM Keiran Wulff Managing Director Stephen Gardiner Beth White Bruce Dingeman Michael Drew Bart Lismont Diego Fettweis Chief Financial EVP & President EVP & President EVP Corporate & EVP Technology & Acting EVP Officer PNG Alaska General Counsel Value Assurance Commercial & Strategy OIL SEARCH 2019 FULL YEAR RESULTS | 25 FEBRUARY 2020 PAGE 8 OPERATING RESPONSIBLY IN ALASKA AND PNG CORE FOCUS FOR OIL SEARCH Operating sustainably has been part of Oil Search's vision for the past decade

Have been a major socio-economic contributor in PNG for many years and continue to provide multiple services in health, education, power and infrastructure across PNG, both directly and through the Oil Search Foundation

Same corporate ethos has been extended to Alaska, with major focus on working closely with the community to understand their needs and help deliver sustainable solutions

Growing focus globally on climate change. Presents challenges but also opportunities, including gas as a transition fuel, Biomass project, etc

Climate change and energy transition will be a key element of 2020 Strategic Review

Current business is robust - 2018 Climate Change Resilience Report indicates long term resilience of Oil Search's portfolio, including in a 2 °C world. Physical risk study completed in 2019, to be incorporated into future project decisions

Efforts to operate sustainably have been recognised globally:

DJSI, FTSE4Good, STOXX Global ESG Leader, Vigeo World 120, Ethibel EXCELLENCE, Sustainability Yearbook 2020, etc

OIL SEARCH 2019 FULL YEAR RESULTS | 25 FEBRUARY 2020 PAGE 9 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE "Net profit after tax was US$312.4 million, 8% lower that in 2018, largely due to the fall in global energy prices" (Peter Botten, Oil Search 2019 Full Year Results, 25 February 2020) OIL SEARCH LIMITED | ARBN 055 079 868 | ASX: OSH | PNGX: OSH | US ADR: OISHY www.oilsearch.com FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WATERFALL NET PROFIT AFTER TAX, 2018 - 2019 (US$M) NPAT of US$312.4 million, down 8% on the prior year

Revenue increased 3% with production increasing (+11%) following the 2018 earthquake, offset by lower realised liquids pricing (-11%) and LNG and gas prices (-5%)

(-11%) and LNG and gas prices (-5%) Higher production costs (+20%), depreciation and amortisation (+27%), largely driven by increased production, and an increase in net finance charges (+10%)

Effective tax rate of 30.4%, compared to 32.8% in 2018, primarily driven by lower profit impacting oil field additional profits tax

Other increases include higher recoveries from JVs on capitalised assets, including IFRS 16 Leases , and insurance recoveries relating to prior year work, offset by impairment of licences relinquished in the year

, and insurance recoveries relating to prior year work, offset by impairment of licences relinquished in the year 2019 final dividend of 4.5 US cents per share, taking full year dividend to 9.5 US cents per share (46% payout ratio) US$m 450 400 49 350 (59) 40 300 - 20 30 250 (88) (21) 200 150 341 312 100 242 50 - OIL SEARCH 2019 FULL YEAR RESULTS | 25 FEBRUARY 2020 PAGE 11 PRODUCTION COSTS (US$m) 2018 2019 Production costs (by unit) PNG LNG 171.0 179.9 PNG Oil & Gas 119.0 168.8 Total production costs 290.0 348.7 Royalties & levies 13.2 15.1 Gas purchases 16.9 22.9 Inventory movements 0.5 5.3 Other costs of production 5.7 15.5 Total cost of production 326.3 407.5 Unit Production Cost (US$/boe) 12.48 11.51 ◊ Higher production costs in FY19 reflect: ♦ PNG LNG: higher shared costs, including impact of offshore liquids loading facility repairs ♦ PNG Oil and Gas: ongoing earthquake remediation work and deferment of in-field activities from 2018 ♦ No insurance receipt offsets for PNG Oil and Gas- related spend in FY19 ♦ PNG LNG earthquake remediation offset by insurance proceeds, with excess proceeds relating to prior year work taken to Other Income ◊ Higher royalties and gas purchases primarily attributable to increased production volumes 1.53 2.07 9.98 10.41 FY18 FY19 Normalised Workovers/Earthquake/CALM Buoy ◊ Inventory movements reflect higher year end liftings ◊ Other costs of production impacted by higher pre-FEED and study costs relating to PNG expansion ◊ Unit PNG LNG production costs fell 7% to US$7.20 per boe OIL SEARCH 2019 FULL YEAR RESULTS | 25 FEBRUARY 2020 PAGE 12 CASH/LIQUIDITY POSITION CASH BALANCE REFLECTS EXERCISE OF ALASKAN OPTION Cash flow waterfall (US$m) 2019 year end liquidity position of US$1.15 billion, comprising US$396.2 million in cash and US$755.7 million in undrawn credit facilities

Net debt position of US$2.98 billion:

US$2.94 billion relating to the PNG LNG facility US$440 million drawn on corporate facilities, to fund the exercise of the Armstrong/GMT Alaskan option in 3Q19 Offset by cash and cash equivalents

Cash balance at 31 December 2019:

US$396.2 million in cash, down 34% on end 2018 Continue to generate strong free cash flow from operations US$450 million one-off outlay in exercising the Armstrong/GMT option

Targeting sell-down of up to 15% of Alaskan interests in 2H20, which will bolster liquidity position US$m 1,600 1,400 1,200 (363) 1,000 752 800 (450) 600 (143) 400 601 200 396 - Year End Operations Investing Alaska Financing Year End 2018 (excl. Option 2019 Alaska Option) Liquidity position (US$m) 2,000 1,800 1,600 1,400 850 748 1,200 750 1,000 900 800 756 600 1,015 400 910 863 601 200 396 - 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Cash (US$m) Corporate Facilities Available (US$m) OIL SEARCH 2019 FULL YEAR RESULTS | 25 FEBRUARY 2020 PAGE 13 2020 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE Operating Costs Low High Production costs (US$ per boe) 11.00 12.00 Other operating costs1 (US$m) 130 150 Depreciation & amortisation2 (US$ per 12.00 13.00 boe) Production guidance unchanged from 4Q19 report

Unit production cost guidance also unchanged, with per boe costs expected to be lower than 2019, driven by higher production and lower work programmes, including earthquake remediation work

Exploration and evaluation costs include pre-FEED and FEED spend, but exclude any Alaska Pikka divestment proceeds

pre-FEED and FEED spend, but exclude any Alaska Pikka divestment proceeds E&E and development capital costs are dependent on progress made on the Alaska Pikka and PNG LNG expansion projects, Including the timing of required JV approvals Other operating costs includes gas purchase costs, royalties and levies, selling and distribution costs, rig operating costs, power expense and corporate administration costs (including business development), expenditure related to inventory movements and other expenses. Relates to oil and gas assets that are depreciated on a unit of production basis and excludes assets that are depreciated on a straight line basis (including right-of-use assets capitalised under IFRS 16 Leases). Excludes any capitalised borrowing costs Production (mmboe) Low High Oil Search-operated 3 5 PNG LNG Project 24 25 Total Production 27.5 29.5 Capital Costs (US$m) Low High Production 120 140 Development - oil & gas3 PNG 70 90 Alaska 120 140 Total development - oil & gas 190 230 Exploration & evaluation PNG 120 130 Alaska 220 240 Total exploration & evaluation 340 370 Other plant and equipment 55 65 Power 5 40 Total 710 845 OIL SEARCH 2019 FULL YEAR RESULTS | 25 FEBRUARY 2020 PAGE 14 PRODUCTION "PNG LNG Project produced 8.5 MT (gross) during 2019, the highest annual production since the Project commenced operations in 2014." (Peter Botten, Oil Search 4Q19 results, 28 January 2020) OIL SEARCH LIMITED | ARBN 055 079 868 | ASX: OSH | PNGX: OSH | US ADR: OISHY www.oilsearch.com 2019 PRODUCTION RECORD FULL YEAR PRODUCTION FROM PNG LNG ◊ 2019 production of 27.9 mmboe was 11% higher than 2018, which was impacted by the PNG earthquake ◊ PNG LNG Project contributed 25.0 mmboe: ♦ 8.5 MT annual gross production, highest since Project came onstream in 2014 ♦ Peaked at annualised rate of 9.0 MTPA in July, prior to curtailment of volumes due to offshore loading buoy issue during 3Q ◊ Oil Search-operated production contributed 3.0 mmboe: ♦ Kutubu and Moran fields shut in late 3Q/early 4Q due to the loading buoy issue ♦ Production from workovers and infill drilling in Moran and Kutubu fields commenced in late 2019, expected Oil Search production (by product) mmboe 35.0 29.0 30.1 30.3 27.9 30.0 25.2 25.0 20.0 19.2 15.0 10.0 5.0 - 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 LNG Condensate Crude Gas PNG LNG gross production MT 10.0 9.0 7.9 8.4 8.5 8.0 7.4 7.5 to lift volumes from 1Q20 7.0 6.0 5.0 4.0 3.0 3.9 2.0 1.0 - 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 OIL SEARCH 2019 FULL YEAR RESULTS | 25 FEBRUARY 2020 PAGE 16 OIL SEARCH-OPERATED FIELDS INFIELD DRILLING AND WORKOVER SUCCESS TO BOOST PRODUCTION IN 2020 Successfully completed workovers and two development wells in the Kutubu and Moran fields:

Moran workovers (M4 gas injector well & M9 production well) completed in 2H19 Moran development well M15 ST2 commenced production in January 2020 at encouraging rates Kutubu development well and UDT 15 commenced production in January 2020, also at good rates

Kutubu development well IDT 26 to spud March, targeting the Iagifu reservoir in I3X/8X Block

Coil tubing programme planned in 2H20, targeting cost effective, incremental production in Moran and Agogo UDT 15 Moran 4, 9 Moran 15ST2 IDT 26 IDT 21 Gobe Footw all OIL SEARCH 2019 FULL YEAR RESULTS | 25 FEBRUARY 2020 PAGE 17 2020 PRODUCTION OUTLOOK PRODUCTION EXPECTED TO BE SIMILAR TO 2019 DESPITE 2Q20 MAINTENANCE AT PNG LNG Oil Search-operated production continues to recover from the 2018 earthquake:

Search-operated production continues to recover from the 2018 earthquake: Targeting ~15,000 bopd by end 2020, subject to development well, coil tubing programme and access and repairs at NW Moran Rates supported by 2019 drilling programme and 2020 development well IDT 26 Coil tubing programme planned for 2H20 Safe and reliable production at all plants underpinned by a focus on operational excellence

PNG LNG production: Production (mmboe)1 Low High Oil Search-operated 3 5 PNG LNG Project LNG (bcf) 108 110 Power (bcf) 1 2 Liquids (mmbbls) 2.9 3.2 Total PNG LNG Project 24 25 Total Oil Search Production 27.5 29.5 Forecast Targeting gross production of 8.3 - 8.5 MT

Scheduled reduced production for ~45 days due to L3 turbine maintenance to Train 1 in 2Q20

Similar L3 turbine maintenance to be conducted on Train 2 in 2021 1Numbers may not add due to rounding OIL SEARCH 2019 FULL YEAR RESULTS | 25 FEBRUARY 2020 PAGE 18 GAS DEVELOPMENT AND PNG EXPLORATION "I'm convinced that… the PNG Government and Exxon will file an agreement." (Patrick Pouyanné, TOTAL 4Q 2019 Earnings Call, 6 February 2020) OIL SEARCH LIMITED | ARBN 055 079 868 | ASX: OSH | PNGX: OSH | US ADR: OISHY www.oilsearch.com LNG EXPANSION IN PNG DELAYED PAPUA LNG AND P'NYANG JVS SUPPORT EXISTING DEVELOPMENT PLAN ExxonMobil and State Negotiating Team unable to agree an appropriate split of value and benefits for the P'nyang Gas

Agreement:

Agreement: Suspension of formal talks on 31 January 2020

OSH respects the PNG Government's right to set fiscal terms for resources developments in PNG

Project proponents, including ExxonMobil and Total, continue to support the integrated three-train expansion project, which is the most efficient way to develop both P'nyang and Papua LNG

three-train expansion project, which is the most efficient way to develop both P'nyang and Papua LNG Seeking ongoing dialogue with the PNG Government to find a fair and equitable solution for the P'nyang Gas Agreement

Completion of the P'nyang Gas Agreement will allow the JV to progress to the FEED phase for the LNG expansion project

Focused on exploring all options to reach a mutually acceptable agreement on P'nyang before giving serious consideration to other development alternatives

P'nyang and Papua JVs will meet in coming weeks to work on a formal go-forward plan for expansion OIL SEARCH 2019 FULL YEAR RESULTS | 25 FEBRUARY 2020 PAGE 20 PROGRESSING LNG EXPANSION FINALISATION OF P'NYANG REMAINS THE KEY HURDLE TO COMMENCEMENT OF FEED PHASE 2019 Achievements 2020 Targets Successfully executed Papua LNG Gas Agreement in April

PNG Government reviewed and validated Papua LNG Gas Agreement in September

Majority of legislative changes passed by PNG Parliament in October

Progressed several key commercial agreements supporting LNG expansion and integration in preparation for FEED

P'nyang Gas Agreement negotiations re-commenced in 4Q19

re-commenced in 4Q19 Continued project definition studies on the P'nyang upstream project

AGX development concept selected and recommended to the PNG LNG Operator for approval by the Joint Venture

AGX basic engineering progressed in preparation for award of FEED contracts Recommence dialogue with the PNG Government and reach agreement on terms for the P'nyang Gas Agreement

If appropriate terms are agreed, move into FEED phase on the three train expansion

Continue negotiations on National Content Plan

Complete required legislative changes OIL SEARCH 2019 FULL YEAR RESULTS | 25 FEBRUARY 2020 PAGE 21 MARKETING OF OIL SEARCH VOLUMES RICH LNG FROM PNG WELL POSITIONED IN A LEANER GLOBAL LNG MARKET Heating Value and Project / Train Size (MTPA) vs. First LNG (Year) Btu/scf PNG LNG US LNG year Existing PNG Under Construction Source: OSH interpretation of IHS Markit Global LNG quality (Btu/scf) Weighted Average High Heating value in Btu/scf 100% 1,096 1,081 1,078 27% 19% 17% Share 75% 55% 53% Volume 50% 67% 25% 19% 23% - 6% 6% 2015 2020 2025 Very Lean <1,000 Btu/scf Lean 1,000-1,050 Btu/scf Source: FGE Rich 1,050-1,100 Btu/scf Very Rich >1,100 Btu/scf OSH unique offering of LNG due to:

High heating value Niche in Japanese and Korean domestic gas networks, which are suited to richer LNG Globally the average heating value is declining due to majority of new projects being leaner Proximity to key demand centre in Asia Approx. 8 day laden voyage to North Asia

OIL SEARCH 2019 FULL YEAR RESULTS | 25 FEBRUARY 2020 PAGE 22 PNG EXPLORATION PORTFOLIO MATERIAL EXPLORATION UPSIDE, BUT SPEND SUBJECT TO CAPITAL PRIORITISATION Significant potential in Oil Search's PNG exploration portfolio Already sufficient discovered gas to underpin PNG LNG Project and LNG expansion opportunities

Subject to available capital, exploration strategy will prioritise Eastern Foldbelt activities with potential to underpin additional LNG trains, add material near-term backfill gas or potential for new standalone oil fields Limited licence commitments allows capital prioritisation, with focus on highest value projects in close proximity to existing and potential future infrastructure

Exploration spend in near-term expected to be limited to commitments, pending the PNG Government review of Oil and Gas Act legislation

near-term expected to be limited to commitments, pending the PNG Government review of Oil and Gas Act legislation Core focus for 2020 is on maturing the Eastern Foldbelt following the acquisition of >500 kilometres of 2D seismic since 2017 Oil Search is the only operator to conduct seismic activity in PNG over the last four years km 792 800 704 700 617 600 549 511 500 387 382 400 360 353 278 300 219 200 120 148 64 90 100 53 - OSH Operated Other Operated OIL SEARCH 2019 FULL YEAR RESULTS | 25 FEBRUARY 2020 PAGE 23 ALASKA OVERVIEW "Mitquq 1's positive results and slick execution can only boost confidence that Oil Search is becoming a reliable operator in the region." (Wood Mackenzie, February 2020) OIL SEARCH LIMITED | ARBN 055 079 868 | ASX: OSH | PNGX: OSH | US ADR: OISHY www.oilsearch.com ALASKA HIGHLIGHTS SUCCESSFULLY PROGRESSING PIKKA DEVELOPMENT & CONFIRMING EXPLORATION VALUE Quality Alaskan-based team and field performance:

Alaskan-based team and field performance: Successful 2018/19 Pikka Unit appraisal programme 2019/20 - two rig programme and 40 km of gravel road and pads Excellent safety performance and environmental focus

Certified 46% increase in gross 2C contingent resource in approved Pikka Unit to 728 mmbbls, excluding satellite fields and Horseshoe

Landmark Land Usage Agreement with Community Landowner

Major regulatory approvals and agreements:

Armstrong/GMT option exercised and Repsol alignment Record of Decision from the US Army Corp of Engineers (USACE) North Slope Borough master plan and re-zoning approvals State approvals for 2019/20 exploration and civils

Maximising co-operation:

co-operation: Data exchanges Community initiatives and Alaskan & Native Corporation contracting and support

FEED activities underway, with FID targeted for 2H20

Commenced divestment process with positive initial responses LUA Signing Ceremony Nabors 105 rig at Pikka C 2019 Summer Works OIL SEARCH 2019 FULL YEAR RESULTS | 25 FEBRUARY 2020 PAGE 25 PIKKA UNIT DEVELOPMENT ENGINEERING FEED ACTIVITIES COMMENCED AND TARGETING FID IN 2H20 3.7 mi 2.8 mi 7. 21.9 mi 9 mi ND-A ND-B ND-C Targeting recovery of ~728 million barrels of oil within the Nanushuk 3 and Alpine C reservoirs

Pikka Unit development includes: NOP Pad ♦ Early production system (EPS) targeting up to ~30,000 bopd from late 2022, with wells from ND-B wellpad ♦ Full field development (FFD) targeting ~135,000 bopd from 2025 from three wellpads ♦ Mitquq exploration success provides potential additional high value barrels via tie-back to the Nanushuk Processing Facility (NPF) Mine Site F OIL SEARCH 2019 FULL YEAR RESULTS | 25 FEBRUARY 2020 PAGE 26 2019/20 WINTER FIELD OPERATIONS - INFRASTRUCTURE PREPARING FOR EARLY PRODUCTION SYSTEM AND FULL FIELD DEVELOPMENT Commenced civil works (Season 1 of 2)

Building key infrastructure for both EPS and FFD

2019/20 activities will also support the 2021 drilling programme

>800 personnel on slope at peak, including Alaskan

Native Corp contractors

Season 1 scope (in order of priority):

Road and bridge to ND-B and pad (40 kilometres of gravel roads and pads) Operations and processing centre pads Additional gravel scope to ND-A, if weather permits

NOP Pad Mine Site F NDA NDB Mitquq CPF NDC Civil Works Stirrup Loaded B-70 heading to ND-B Pad OIL SEARCH 2019 FULL YEAR RESULTS | 25 FEBRUARY 2020 PAGE 27 2019/20 WINTER FIELD OPERATIONS - EXPLORATION TARGETING EARLY TIE-BACK OPPORTUNITIES AND DE-RISKING RESOURCE BASE Mitquq 1 & ST1 Spudded 25 Dec 2019

Mitquq 1 results:

Nanushuk 9: 55 metres net oil and 5 metres net gas pay Alpine C: 10 metres net oil and 6 metres net gas pay

Mitquq 1 ST1 results:

Encountered same Nanushuk reservoir Flow test planned for Nanushuk 9 reservoir

No oil:water contact penetrated

Located <10 kilometres from proposed CPF Stirrup 1 Spudded 27 Jan 2020

Intersected the Nanushuk 0 reservoir with oil shows

Coring and logging being evaluated

Preparations underway to conduct a flow test Nabors 7ES rigged up on Mitquq Ice Pad Core #1 ready for processing in the pipe shed Loaded B-70 heading to ND-B Pad OIL SEARCH 2019 FULL YEAR RESULTS | 25 FEBRUARY 2020 PAGE 28 MITQUQ IMPLICATIONS PROVEN RESERVOIRS AND EMERGING PLAY FAIRWAY Alaska North Slope "super-basin" contains three world-classoil-prone rocks with >18 billion barrels of oil produced to date 1

"super-basin" contains three world-classoil-prone rocks with >18 billion barrels of oil produced to date World class "yet-to-find" in existing and emerging play fairways (>6 billion in Nanushuk 2 ). Exceptional portfolio depth across Oil Search acreage with Nanushuk "play-master" position

"yet-to-find" in existing and emerging play fairways (>6 billion in Nanushuk ). Exceptional portfolio depth across Oil Search acreage with Nanushuk "play-master" position Results from Mitquq further enhance prospectivity along trend between Mitquq and Pikka

New 2,969 km 2 reprocessing and merge of 15 3D seismic data sets:

reprocessing and merge of 15 3D seismic data sets: Multiple prospects close to proposed & existing facilities Subject to test, Mitquq has potential to provide additional high value volumes for the NPF

A NOP Pad Nanushuk Fairway Alpine A Willow (discovery) 3D Seismic Inv entory Stirrup Milne Point A' Mitquq Discovery Kuparuk River Exploration Pikka Unit Prospects A' 1 Source: http://www.tax.alaska.gov/sourcesbook/AlaskaProductionMine Site F .pdf OIL SEARCH 2019 FULL YEAR RESULTS | 25 FEBRUARY 2020 PAGE 29 2 Source: United States Geological Survey (USGS) https://pubs.usgs.gov/fs/2017/3088/fs20173088.pdf STRATEGIC REVIEW "With the clock ticking, finalising a deal on Oil Search's behalf will likely fall to Wulff, Botten's successor, who is mapping out a broader strategy for the company and how it will look to develop in the coming years." (Perry Williams, The Australian, 25 January 2020) OIL SEARCH LIMITED | ARBN 055 079 868 | ASX: OSH | PNGX: OSH | US ADR: OISHY www.oilsearch.com HOW WE SEE THE WORLD Oil Search is in a Oil Search has an The robust position today industry-leading reputation world is and has an outstanding for socially responsible changing platform to deliver further operation shareholder value World class producing assets in PNG with LNG expansion

Material Alaskan oil assets close to infrastructure with low breakeven and development costs and major growth potential

Sound operating cash flow and liquidity position, underpinned by disciplined capital allocation ◊ PNG citizens comprise >80% of ◊ Energy transition has a clear PNG workforce direction of travel but a highly ◊ Recent landmark Land Use uncertain pace, creating opportunities and challenges Agreement signed in Alaska that supports a sustainable future ◊ The socio-political landscape and cultural preservation is evolving ◊ Top quartile of Carbon Tracker's ◊ Companies are facing greater climate-resilient oil and societal expectations than gas companies ever before ◊ Oil Search is already well positioned to grow and evolve OIL SEARCH 2019 FULL YEAR RESULTS | 25 FEBRUARY 2020 PAGE 31 POSITIONING FOR THE FUTURE Oil Search has commenced a Company-wide strategic review The review will The review will not Strategy update ◊ Re-evaluate Oil Search's long-term ◊ vision, strategic focus and path for delivering superior shareholder returns ◊ Establish how we evolve with PNG ◊ and proactively manage risk to deliver the PNG assets' potential ◊ Ensure sustainable, ◊ environmentally responsible, profitable operations and flawless project execution Consider Oil Search's position in the global energy business and how it will respond to technology changes and ESG considerations Distract from Oil Search's focus on ◊ Strategic review will be safe and reliable operations and completed and presented to delivering key growth projects in market in 2H20 PNG and Alaska Change our focus on lowest quartile cost projects and responsible capital management Compromise on Oil Search's DNA of socially, environmentally responsible operation and open, transparent, stakeholder engagement OIL SEARCH 2019 FULL YEAR RESULTS | 25 FEBRUARY 2020 PAGE 32 SUMMARY OIL SEARCH LIMITED | ARBN 055 079 868 | ASX: OSH | PNGX: OSH | US ADR: OISHY www.oilsearch.com OIL SEARCH IN 2020 Commercialising & advancing LNG expansion Focused on a positive outcome for all parties

Targeting optimal three-train LNG expansion, welcome ongoing dialogue with PNG Government Delivering our Alaskan Pikka Unit Development optimally Incorporating expanding resource base & facilities opportunities to optimise capital spend

Optimise equity, FID decision in 2H20 Vision to be a model for social & environmental responsibility Dedicated teams developing material and measurable initiatives to minimise our footprint & emissions

Creating long term local business development & supporting local community wellbeing Capital management & prioritisation Progressing Pikka Unit Development towards Final Investment Decision in 2H20

Focusing on early commercialisation opportunities in PNG and Alaska Strategic review to set long term direction Comprehensive strategic review underway with results to be released in 2H20

Delivering full value, capital management, investment allocation, OSH positioning in the energy future, funding and optimising operating models OIL SEARCH 2019 FULL YEAR RESULTS | 25 FEBRUARY 2020 PAGE 34 APPENDICES OIL SEARCH LIMITED | ARBN 055 079 868 | ASX: OSH | PNGX: OSH | US ADR: OISHY www.oilsearch.com FINANCIAL OVERVIEW P&L SUMMARY (US$ million) 2018 2019 Change (%) Production (mmboe) 25.21 27.95 11% Sales (mmboe) 25.02 27.79 11% Average realised oil & condensate price (US$/boe) 70.65 62.86 (11%) Average realised LNG & gas price (US$/mmBtu) 10.06 9.58 (5%) Revenue 1,535.8 1,584.8 3% Production cost (290.0) (348.7) 20% Other operating costs (145.4) (157.4) 8% Other income 9.6 67.2 600% EBITDAX1 1,110.0 1,145.9 3% Exploration expensed (66.7) (47.2) (29%) Depreciation & amortisation (326.1) (413.7) 27% Impairment - (5.9) na Net finance costs (209.9) (231.0) 10% Share of net profits from investments in JV - 0.6 na Profit before tax 507.4 448.7 (12%) Tax (166.2) (136.3) (18%) Net profit after tax 341.2 312.4 (8%) 1EBITDAX (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation/amortisation, non-core activities, impairment and exploration) is a non-IFRS OIL SEARCH 2019 FULL YEAR RESULTS | 25 FEBRUARY 2020 PAGE 36 measure that is presented to provide a more meaningful understanding of the performance of Oil Search's operations. The non- IRFS financial information is derived from the financial statements, which have been subject to review by the Group's auditor. IFRS 16 (LEASES) - FINANCIAL IMPACT ◊ US$10.7 million negative impact on NPAT, driven by: ♦ Depreciation of right-of-use assets, US$29.1 million; ♦ Interest expense on lease liabilities, US$20.3 million; Impact on P&L Offset by ♦ Cost recoveries (other income) relating to right-of-use-assets, US$27.2 million; ♦ Operating lease rentals (selling and distribution costs), US$11.5 million ◊ EBITDAX increase of US$38.7 million ◊ Zero net impact on overall cash flow Impact on Cash Flow Statement ◊ Lower operating cash outflow offset by higher financing cash outflow ◊ Assets ♦ Recognition of right-of-use assets, US$230.2 million Impact on ◊ Liabilities Opening Balance Sheet ♦ Recognition of lease liabilities, US$282.2 million 1 January 2019 ◊ Equity ♦ Reduction in opening retained earnings, US$23.2 million OIL SEARCH 2019 FULL YEAR RESULTS | 25 FEBRUARY 2020 PAGE 37 RESERVES AND RESOURCES1,2 AT 31 DECEMBER 2019 Licence/Field OSH Interest Proven Reserves (1P) Proven & Probable Reserves (2P) Total Total Gas4 Total Total Gas4 Oil/Condensate3 Oil/Condensate3 (mmbbls) (bcf) (mmbbls) (bcf) PDL 2 (Kutubu) 60.0% 9.9 - 15.2 - PDL 2/5/6 (Moran Unit) 49.5% 6.0 - 9.5 - PDL 4 (Gobe) 10.0% 0.0 - 0.0 - PDL 3/4 (SE Gobe)5 22.3% - - - - PDL 1 (Hides GTE)6 16.7% - 1.7 - 2.2 Oil Fields & Hides GTE Reserves 15.9 1.7 24.8 2.2 PNG LNG Project Reserves5 29.0% 38.0 1,872.4 42.3 2,099.7 Total Reserves 53.9 1,874.1 67.1 2,101.9 Licence/Field 1C Contingent Resource 2C Contingent Resource PNG LNG Project Fields 29.0% - - 1.8 125.2 Other PNG7 various - - 57.1 4,509.8 Alaska8,9 51% - - 371.1 - Total Resources - - 430.0 4,635.1 Please refer to notes on the following page OIL SEARCH 2019 FULL YEAR RESULTS | 25 FEBRUARY 2020 PAGE 38 RESERVES & RESOURCES NOTES Numbers may not add due to rounding. Kutubu and Moran oil fields proved Reserves (1P) and proved and probable (2P) Reserves are as certified by independent auditor Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. (NSAI) in 2017. 1P and 2P PNG LNG Project Reserves are based on Contingent Resources as per draft recertification report in 2019 by independent auditor, NSAI. Gobe Main and SE Gobe 1P and 2P Reserves are based on Oil Search 2019 technical estimates. All Reserves estimations use

Oil Search's corporate assumptions to calculate economic limit. Crude oil, and separator and plant condensates. For the PNG LNG Project, shrinkage has been applied to raw gas for the field condensate, plant liquids recovery, and fuel and flare. Although technical volumes remain accessible, SE Gobe is not expected to be cashflow positive from 2020 using current Oil Search corporate economic assumptions. All SE Gobe Reserves have been moved to Contingent Resources, contingent on a change in economic or commercial assumptions. PNG LNG Project Reserves comprise the Kutubu, Moran, Gobe Main, SE Hedinia, Hides, Angore and Juha fields. Minor volumes associated with proposed domestic gas sales have been included as part of PNG LNG reserves. In addition, third party wet gas sales to the project at the Gobe plant outlet (inclusive of plant condensate) have been included for SE Gobe in 1P and 2P Reserves at the post-sales agreement field interest of 22.34%. SE Gobe estimates for gas are based on Oil Search 2019 technical estimates. Hides Reserves associated with the GTE Project under existing contract. Production volumes shown in this Reserves report are based on Oil Search's entitlement in PDL 1 (16.67%). Other gas, oil and condensate Resources comprise the Company's other PNG fields including Elk-Antelope, SE Mananda, Juha North, P'nyang, Kimu, Uramu, Barikewa, Iehi, Cobra, Mananda, Flinders, and Muruk and may also include Resources beyond the current economic limit of producing oil and gas fields. These gas Resources may include fuel, flare, and shrinkage depending on the choice of reference point. Alaskan gas, oil, and condensate Resources comprise the Company's working interest share in Alaskan assets, incorporating the Nanushuk and satellite reservoirs in the Pikka Unit, certified by Ryder Scott. Targeting a planned sell-down of up to 15% interest in the project during 2020 OIL SEARCH 2019 FULL YEAR RESULTS | 25 FEBRUARY 2020 PAGE 39 Attachments Original document

