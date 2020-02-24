Oil Search : 2019 Full Year Results Presentation

While every effort is made to provide accurate and complete information, Oil Search Limited does not warrant that the information in this presentation is free from errors or omissions or is suitable for its intended use. Subject to any terms implied by law which cannot be excluded, Oil Search Limited accepts no responsibility for any loss, damage, cost or expense (whether direct or indirect) incurred by you as a result of any error, omission or misrepresentation in information in this presentation. All information in this presentation is subject to change without notice.
AGENDA
Result Agenda
Speaker
2019 Highlights
Keiran Wulff
Safety Performance
Keiran Wulff
Social Responsibility
Keiran Wulff
Financial Overview & Performance
Stephen Gardiner
Production
Keiran Wulff
Gas Development and PNG Exploration
Keiran Wulff
Alaska
Bruce Dingeman
Strategic Review
Keiran Wulff
Summary
Keiran Wulff
2019 OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
US$312.4 million
27.9 mmboe
NPAT in 2019
produced in 2019
96%
US$12.48/boe
increase in 2P + 2C liquids
unit production cost
reserves and resources,
(including upstream, pipeline
driven by Alaska
and liquefaction costs)
4.5 US¢/share
final dividend, taking full year
dividend to 9.5 US¢/share,
46% payout ratio
US$35.5 million
spent on Oil Search's
sustainable development programmes in PNG and Alaska during 2019
SAFETY FOCUS
INITIATIVES UNDERWAY TO REFOCUS EFFORTS ON SAFETY
◊ 2019 TRIR increased due to incidents associated
◊ One Tier 1 and four Tier 2 Process Safety events in
with remote seismic and marine operations within
PNG
PNG
◊ No Process Safety incidents in Alaska
◊ Initiatives underway to improve safety processes
Total Recordable Incident Rate (per million
Tier 1 and 2 Process Safety Events
hours worked)
14
3.0
2.6
2.5
2.5
2.0
1.9
1.9
2.0
1.7
1.6
1.5
1.5
1.7
1.6
1.5
1.0
1.2
1.0
1.0
1.0
0.5
-
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
OSH
IOPG
12
10
8
6
4
2
-
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Tier 1 Tier 2
IOPG: Global Oil and Gas Industry Trade Association
Tier 1: Hydrocarbon release >500kg during 1-hour period
Tier 2: Hydrocarbon release between 50 - 500kg during 1-hour period
RESERVES AND RESOURCES
96% INCREASE IN 2P RESERVE AND 2C LIQUIDS RESOURCES, DRIVEN BY ALASKA
2P and 2C oil reserves and resources rose 96% to 497 mmbbl, while 2P and 2C oil and gas reserves and resources increased 17% to 1,682 million barrels of oil equivalent1 (mmboe)
243.6 mmbbl increase in Alaska 2C resource:
+116.1 mmbbl following technical work, including the 2019 appraisal wells, confirmed by independent auditor, Ryder Scott
+127.5 mmbbl related to exercise of the Armstrong/GMT option
37.1 bcf (+21%) and 0.7 mmbbl (+41%) increase in Muruk net 2C gas and liquids resource to 211.1 bcf and 2.4 mmbbl, respectively
Based on 2019 production of 27.9 mmboe, 1P reserves life of 15 years, 2P reserves life of 17 years and 2P reserves and 2C resources life of 60 years
Solid platform for growth, with significant further potential
End 2019
Liquids
Change
Gas
Change
Total1
Change
Reserves and
(mmbbl)
(%)
(bcf)
(%)
(mmboe)
(%)
Resources
1P Reserves
53.9
(0%)
1,874.1
(3%)
421
(3%)
2P Reserves
67.1
(1%)
2,101.9
(5%)
479
(4%)
2C Resource
430.0
132%
4,635.1
2%
1,202
28%
Total 2P + 2C
497.1
96%
6,737.0
(0%)
1,682
17%
2P + 2C Reserves and Resources
mmboe
1,800
1,600
128
1,400
141
(27)
1,200
1,000
800
1,682
1,442
600
400
200
-
End 2018
Production
Discov, Extens, Rev
Acqu/Div
End 2019
1PNG LNG gas volumes converted at 1 mmboe = 5.1 bcf, all other gas volumes converted at 1 mmboe = 6 bcf
STREAMLINED AND REFRESHED
MANAGEMENT TEAM
Keiran Wulff
Managing Director
Stephen Gardiner
Beth White
Bruce Dingeman
Michael Drew
Bart Lismont
Diego Fettweis
Chief Financial
EVP & President
EVP & President
EVP Corporate &
EVP Technology &
Acting EVP
Officer
PNG
Alaska
General Counsel
Value Assurance
Commercial &
Strategy
OPERATING RESPONSIBLY IN
ALASKA AND PNG
CORE FOCUS FOR OIL SEARCH
Operating sustainably has been part of Oil Search's vision for the past decade
Have been a major socio-economic contributor in PNG for many years and continue to provide multiple services in health, education, power and infrastructure across PNG, both directly and through the Oil Search Foundation
Same corporate ethos has been extended to Alaska, with major focus on working closely with the community to understand their needs and help deliver sustainable solutions
Growing focus globally on climate change. Presents challenges but also opportunities, including gas as a transition fuel, Biomass project, etc
Climate change and energy transition will be a key element of 2020 Strategic Review
Current business is robust - 2018 Climate Change Resilience Report indicates long term resilience of Oil Search's portfolio, including in a 2°C world. Physical risk study completed in 2019, to be incorporated into future project decisions
Efforts to operate sustainably have been recognised globally:
DJSI, FTSE4Good, STOXX Global ESG Leader, Vigeo World 120, Ethibel EXCELLENCE, Sustainability Yearbook 2020, etc
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
"Net profit after tax was US$312.4 million, 8% lower that in 2018, largely due to the fall in global energy prices"
(Peter Botten, Oil Search 2019 Full Year Results, 25 February 2020)
WATERFALL NET PROFIT AFTER TAX, 2018 - 2019 (US$M)
NPAT of US$312.4 million, down 8% on the prior year
Revenue increased 3% with production increasing (+11%) following the 2018 earthquake, offset by lower realised liquids pricing (-11%) and LNG and gas prices (-5%)
Higher production costs (+20%), depreciation and amortisation (+27%), largely driven by increased production, and an increase in net finance charges (+10%)
Effective tax rate of 30.4%, compared to 32.8% in 2018, primarily driven by lower profit impacting oil field additional profits tax
Other increases include higher recoveries from JVs on capitalised assets, including IFRS 16Leases, and insurance recoveries relating to prior year work, offset by impairment of licences relinquished in the year
2019 final dividend of 4.5 US cents per share, taking full year dividend to 9.5 US cents per share (46% payout ratio)
US$m
450
400
49
350
(59)
40
300
-
20
30
250
(88)
(21)
200
150
341
312
100
242
50
-
PRODUCTION COSTS
(US$m)
2018
2019
Production costs (by unit)
PNG LNG
171.0
179.9
PNG Oil & Gas
119.0
168.8
Total production costs
290.0
348.7
Royalties & levies
13.2
15.1
Gas purchases
16.9
22.9
Inventory movements
0.5
5.3
Other costs of production
5.7
15.5
Total cost of production
326.3
407.5
Unit Production Cost (US$/boe)
12.48
11.51
◊ Higher production costs in FY19 reflect:
♦PNG LNG: higher shared costs, including impact of
offshore liquids loading facility repairs
♦PNG Oil and Gas: ongoing earthquake remediation
work and deferment of in-field activities from 2018
♦ No insurance receipt offsets for PNG Oil and Gas-
related spend in FY19
♦ PNG LNG earthquake remediation offset by insurance
proceeds, with excess proceeds relating to prior year
work taken to Other Income
◊ Higher royalties and gas purchases primarily attributable to
increased production volumes
1.53
2.07
9.98
10.41
FY18
FY19
Normalised
Workovers/Earthquake/CALM Buoy
◊ Inventory movements reflect higher year end liftings
◊
Other costs of production impacted by higher pre-FEED and
study costs relating to PNG expansion
◊
Unit PNG LNG production costs fell 7% to US$7.20 per boe
CASH/LIQUIDITY POSITION
CASH BALANCE REFLECTS EXERCISE OF ALASKAN OPTION
Cash flow waterfall (US$m)
2019 year end liquidity position of US$1.15 billion, comprising US$396.2 million in cash and US$755.7 million in undrawn credit facilities
Net debt position of US$2.98 billion:
US$2.94 billion relating to the PNG LNG facility
US$440 million drawn on corporate facilities, to fund the exercise of the Armstrong/GMT Alaskan option in 3Q19
Offset by cash and cash equivalents
Cash balance at 31 December 2019:
US$396.2 million in cash, down 34% on end 2018
Continue to generate strong free cash flow from operations
US$450 million one-off outlay in exercising the Armstrong/GMT option
Targeting sell-down of up to 15% of Alaskan interests in 2H20, which will bolster liquidity position
US$m
1,600
1,400
1,200
(363)
1,000
752
800
(450)
600
(143)
400
601
200
396
-
Year End
Operations Investing
Alaska
Financing Year End
2018
(excl.
Option
2019
Alaska
Option)
Liquidity position (US$m)
2,000
1,800
1,600
1,400
850
748
1,200
750
1,000
900
800
756
600
1,015
400
910
863
601
200
396
-
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Cash (US$m)
Corporate Facilities Available (US$m)
2020 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE
Operating Costs
Low
High
Production costs (US$ per boe)
11.00
12.00
Other operating costs1 (US$m)
130
150
Depreciation & amortisation2 (US$ per
12.00
13.00
boe)
Production guidance unchanged from 4Q19 report
Unit production cost guidance also unchanged, with per boe costs expected to be lower than 2019, driven by higher production and lower work programmes, including earthquake remediation work
Exploration and evaluation costs include pre-FEED and FEED spend, but exclude any Alaska Pikka divestment proceeds
E&E and development capital costs are dependent on progress made on the Alaska Pikka and PNG LNG expansion projects, Including the timing of required JV approvals
Other operating costs includes gas purchase costs, royalties and levies, selling and distribution costs, rig operating costs, power expense and corporate administration costs (including business development), expenditure related to inventory movements and other expenses.
Relates to oil and gas assets that are depreciated on a unit of production basis and excludes assets that are depreciated on a straight line basis (including right-of-use assets capitalised under IFRS 16 Leases).
Excludes any capitalised borrowing costs
Production (mmboe)
Low
High
Oil Search-operated
3
5
PNG LNG Project
24
25
Total Production
27.5
29.5
Capital Costs (US$m)
Low
High
Production
120
140
Development - oil & gas3
PNG
70
90
Alaska
120
140
Total development - oil & gas
190
230
Exploration & evaluation
PNG
120
130
Alaska
220
240
Total exploration & evaluation
340
370
Other plant and equipment
55
65
Power
5
40
Total
710
845
PRODUCTION
"PNG LNG Project produced 8.5 MT (gross) during 2019, the highest annual production since the Project commenced operations in 2014."
(Peter Botten, Oil Search 4Q19 results, 28 January 2020)
"With the clock ticking, finalising a deal on Oil Search's behalf will likely fall to Wulff, Botten's successor, who is mapping out a broader strategy for the company and how it will look to develop in the coming years."
1EBITDAX (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation/amortisation, non-core activities, impairment and exploration) is a non-IFRS
measure that is presented to provide a more meaningful understanding of the performance of Oil Search's operations. The non-
IRFS financial information is derived from the financial statements, which have been subject to review by the Group's auditor.
IFRS 16 (LEASES) - FINANCIAL
IMPACT
◊ US$10.7 million negative impact on NPAT, driven by:
♦ Depreciation of right-of-use assets, US$29.1 million;
♦ Interest expense on lease liabilities, US$20.3 million;
Impact on P&L
Offset by
♦ Cost recoveries (other income) relating to right-of-use-assets, US$27.2 million;
♦ Operating lease rentals (selling and distribution costs), US$11.5 million
◊ EBITDAX increase of US$38.7 million
◊
Zero net impact on overall cash flow
Impact on
Cash Flow Statement
◊
Lower operating cash outflow offset by higher financing cash outflow
◊
Assets
♦ Recognition of right-of-use assets, US$230.2 million
Impact on
◊
Liabilities
Opening Balance Sheet
♦ Recognition of lease liabilities, US$282.2 million
1 January 2019
◊
Equity
♦ Reduction in opening retained earnings, US$23.2 million
RESERVES AND RESOURCES1,2
AT 31 DECEMBER 2019
Licence/Field
OSH Interest
Proven Reserves (1P)
Proven & Probable Reserves (2P)
Total
Total Gas4
Total
Total Gas4
Oil/Condensate3
Oil/Condensate3
(mmbbls)
(bcf)
(mmbbls)
(bcf)
PDL 2 (Kutubu)
60.0%
9.9
-
15.2
-
PDL 2/5/6 (Moran Unit)
49.5%
6.0
-
9.5
-
PDL 4 (Gobe)
10.0%
0.0
-
0.0
-
PDL 3/4 (SE Gobe)5
22.3%
-
-
-
-
PDL 1 (Hides GTE)6
16.7%
-
1.7
-
2.2
Oil Fields & Hides GTE Reserves
15.9
1.7
24.8
2.2
PNG LNG Project Reserves5
29.0%
38.0
1,872.4
42.3
2,099.7
Total Reserves
53.9
1,874.1
67.1
2,101.9
Licence/Field
1C Contingent Resource
2C Contingent Resource
PNG LNG Project Fields
29.0%
-
-
1.8
125.2
Other PNG7
various
-
-
57.1
4,509.8
Alaska8,9
51%
-
-
371.1
-
Total Resources
-
-
430.0
4,635.1
Please refer to notes on the following page
RESERVES & RESOURCES NOTES
Numbers may not add due to rounding.
Kutubu and Moran oil fields proved Reserves (1P) and proved and probable (2P) Reserves are as certified by independent auditor Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. (NSAI) in 2017. 1P and 2P PNG LNG Project Reserves are based on Contingent Resources as per draft recertification report in 2019 by independent auditor, NSAI. Gobe Main and SE Gobe 1P and 2P Reserves are based on Oil Search 2019 technical estimates. All Reserves estimations use
Oil Search's corporate assumptions to calculate economic limit.
Crude oil, and separator and plant condensates.
For the PNG LNG Project, shrinkage has been applied to raw gas for the field condensate, plant liquids recovery, and fuel and flare.
Although technical volumes remain accessible, SE Gobe is not expected to be cashflow positive from 2020 using current Oil Search corporate economic assumptions. All SE Gobe Reserves have been moved to Contingent Resources, contingent on a change in economic or commercial assumptions.
PNG LNG Project Reserves comprise the Kutubu, Moran, Gobe Main, SE Hedinia, Hides, Angore and Juha fields. Minor volumes associated with proposed domestic gas sales have been included as part of PNG LNG reserves. In addition, third party wet gas sales to the project at the Gobe plant outlet (inclusive of plant condensate) have been included for SE Gobe in 1P and 2P Reserves at the post-sales agreement field interest of 22.34%. SE Gobe estimates for gas are based on Oil Search 2019 technical estimates.
Hides Reserves associated with the GTE Project under existing contract. Production volumes shown in this Reserves report are based on Oil Search's entitlement in PDL 1 (16.67%).
Other gas, oil and condensate Resources comprise the Company's other PNG fields including Elk-Antelope, SE Mananda, Juha North, P'nyang, Kimu, Uramu, Barikewa, Iehi, Cobra, Mananda, Flinders, and Muruk and may also include Resources beyond the current economic limit of producing oil and gas fields. These gas Resources may include fuel, flare, and shrinkage depending on the choice of reference point.
Alaskan gas, oil, and condensate Resources comprise the Company's working interest share in Alaskan assets, incorporating the Nanushuk and satellite reservoirs in the Pikka Unit, certified by Ryder Scott.
Targeting a planned sell-down of up to 15% interest in the project during 2020
Oil Search Limited published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 00:08:03 UTC