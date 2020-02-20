Log in
OIL SEARCH LIMITED

OIL SEARCH LIMITED

(OSH)
  Report
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/20
6.38 AUD   -0.16%
09:58pOIL SEARCH : 2019 Full Year Results - Webcast
PU
09:15aOIL SEARCH LIMITED : annual earnings release
02/19OIL SEARCH : Change in substantial holding
PU
Oil Search : 2019 Full Year Results - Webcast

02/20/2020 | 09:58pm EST

2019 Full Year Results - Webcast

To be held on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 at 11:00AM AEDT

To register for the update, please click here: https://webcast.openbriefing.com/5667/

Access to the webcast will open on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 at 10:45AM AEDT. The live stream is scheduled to begin at 11:00AM AEDT.

Oil Search Limited

Incorporated in Papua New Guinea

ARBN 055 079 868

Disclaimer

Oil Search Limited published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 02:56:00 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 2 361 M
EBIT 2019 1 055 M
Net income 2019 502 M
Debt 2019 4 608 M
Yield 2019 2,48%
P/E ratio 2019 19,4x
P/E ratio 2020 17,9x
EV / Sales2019 6,07x
EV / Sales2020 5,88x
Capitalization 9 728 M
Chart OIL SEARCH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Oil Search Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OIL SEARCH LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 7,05  AUD
Last Close Price 6,38  AUD
Spread / Highest target 25,4%
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Robert Botten Managing Director & Executive Director
Kieran Wulff Chief Executive Officer-Designate
Richard John Lee Chairman
Stephen W. Gardiner Chief Financial Officer
Paul Cholakos Executive General Manager-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OIL SEARCH LIMITED-12.41%6 505
CNOOC LIMITED-5.71%69 402
CONOCOPHILLIPS-8.87%64 068
EOG RESOURCES INC.-7.74%44 959
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION0.85%37 975
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-6.88%36 262
