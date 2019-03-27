Oil Search : 2019 Proxy Form Sample

For Intermediary Online Subscribers only (Custodians) www.intermediaryonline.com
For Papua New Guinea based securityholders In Person:
Ground Floor, Harbourside East Building
Stanley Esplanade
Port Moresby, NCD Papua New Guinea
Post:
PO Box 842
Port Moresby Papua New Guinea
By Fax:
(675) 322 5566
For all enquiries call:
1300 855 080 (within Australia)
+61 3 9415 4000 (outside Australia)
For your vote to be effective, it must be received by 9.30am (Port Moresby time) on Wednesday, 8 May 2019
Vote online or view the annual report, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week:
www.investorvote.com.au
Cast your proxy vote
Your secure access information is:
Access the annual report
Control Number: 999999
SRN/HIN: I9999999999
PIN: 99999
Review and update your securityholding
PLEASE NOTE: For security reasons it is important that you keep your SRN/HIN confi dential.
How to Vote on Items of Business
All your securities will be voted in accordance with your directions.
Appointment of Proxy
Voting 100% of your holding: Direct your proxy how to vote by marking one of the boxes opposite each item of business. If you do not mark a box your proxy may vote or abstain as they choose (to the extent permitted by law). If you mark more than one box on an item your vote will be invalid on that item.
Voting a portion of your holding: Indicate a portion of your voting rights by inserting the percentage or number of securities you wish to vote in the For, Against or Abstain box or boxes. The sum of the votes cast must not exceed your voting entitlement or 100%.
Appointing a second proxy: You are entitled to appoint up to two proxies to attend the meeting and vote on a poll. If you appoint two proxies you must specify the percentage of votes or number of securities for each proxy, otherwise each proxy may exercise half of the votes. When appointing a second proxy write both names and the percentage of votes or number of securities for each in Step 1 overleaf.
A proxy need not be a securityholder of the Company.
Signing Instructions for Postal Forms
Individual: Where the holding is in one name, the securityholder must sign.
Joint Holding: Where the holding is in more than one name, all of the securityholders should sign.
Power of Attorney: If you have not already lodged the Power of Attorney with the registry, please attach a certifi ed photocopy of the Power of Attorney to this form when you return it.
Companies: Where the company has a Sole Director who is also the Sole Company Secretary, this form must be signed by that person. If the company (pursuant to section 204A of the Corporations Act 2001) does not have a Company Secretary, a Sole Director can also sign alone. Otherwise this form must be signed by a Director jointly with either another Director or a Company Secretary. Please sign in the appropriate place to indicate the offi ce held.
Attending the Meeting
Bring this form to assist registration. If a representative of a corporate securityholder or proxy is to attend the meeting you will need to provide the appropriate "Certifi cate of Appointment of Corporate Representative" prior to admission. A form of the certifi cate may be obtained from Computershare or online at www.computershare.com.
Comments & Questions: If you have any comments or questions for the company, please write them on a separate sheet of paper and return with this form.
249101_01_V6
Oil Search Limited ARBN 055 079 868
GO ONLINE TO VOTE, or turn over to complete the form
Samples/000001/000001/i12
MR SAM SAMPLE FLAT 123
123 SAMPLE STREET THE SAMPLE HILL SAMPLE ESTATE SAMPLEVILLE VIC 3030
Change of address. If incorrect, mark this box and make the correction in the space to the left. Securityholders sponsored by a broker (reference number commences with 'X') should advise your broker of any changes.
I 9999999999
I ND
Please mark to indicate your directions
Proxy Form
STEP 1
Appoint a Proxy to Vote on Your Behalf
XX
I/We being a member/s of Oil Search Limited hereby appoint
The Chairman
PLEASE NOTE: Leave this box blank if you
OR
have selected the Chairman of the Meeting.
of the Meeting
Do not insert your own name(s).
or failing the individual or body corporate named, or if no individual or body corporate is named, the Chairman of the Meeting, as my/our proxy to act generally at the meeting on my/our behalf and to vote in accordance with the following directions (or if no directions have been given, as the proxy sees fit) at the 2019 Annual Meeting of Oil Search Limited to be held in the Ballroom at the Crown Hotel, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea on Friday, 10 May, 2019, at 9:30 am (Port Moresby time) and at any adjournment of that meeting.
Important for Items 1, 2 and 3 of the Special Business: If the Chairman of the Meeting is your proxy and you have not directed him/her on how to vote for the Special Business items 1, 2 and 3 below, please mark the box in this section. If you do not mark this box and you have not given direction on how to vote, the Chairman of the Meeting will not cast your votes on the Special Business items 1, 2 and 3 and your votes will not be counted in computing the required majority if a poll is called on these items. The Chairman of the Meeting intends to vote undirected proxies in favour of the Special Business items 1, 2 and 3.
STEP 2
Items of Business
PLEASE NOTE: If you mark the Abstain box for an item, you are directing your proxy not to vote on your behalf on a show of hands or a poll and your votes will not be counted in computing the required majority.
ORDINARY BUSINESS
FOR
AGAINST ABSTAIN
Item 2 To re-elect Dr Agu Kantsler as a director of the Company.
Item 3 To re-elect Sir Melchior (Mel) Togolo as a director of the Company.
Item 4 To appoint Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as auditor and to authorise the directors to fix the fees and expenses of the auditor.
SPECIAL BUSINESS
Item 1 To approve the award of 286,700 Performance Rights to Managing Director, Mr Peter Botten.
Item 2 To approve the award of 228,242 Restricted Shares to Managing Director, Mr Peter Botten.
Item 3 To approve the increase of A$500,000, to A$3,000,000, in the maximum aggregate amount
that may be paid to Non-Executive Directors by way of fees in any calendar year.
The Chairman of the Meeting intends to vote undirected proxies in favour of each item of business. In exceptional circumstances, the Chairman of the Meeting may change his/her voting intention on any resolution, in which case an ASX announcement will be made.