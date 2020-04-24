Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Oil Search Limited    OSH   PG0008579883

OIL SEARCH LIMITED

(OSH)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 04/23
2.5 AUD   +3.73%
03:58aOIL SEARCH : 2020 Annual Meeting Update
PU
04/21OIL SEARCH : Morgans rates OSH as Add
AQ
04/21OIL SEARCH : Quarterly Report to 31 March 2020
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oil Search : 2020 Annual Meeting Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 03:58am EDT

2020 ANNUAL MEETING UPDATE

Further to the Notice of Meeting and Addendum sent to the Members of Oil Search Limited (Oil Search or the Company) on 24 March 2020, the Company's Board provides the following update in respect of the eighty-ninth Annual Meeting (the Meeting) of Members of Oil Search to be held at

1.00pm (Sydney and Port Moresby time) on Friday 1 May 2020.

IN LINE WITH THE GOVERNMENT'S RESTRICTIONS IN RESPONSE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

AND IN THE INTERESTS OF PUBLIC HEALTH AND SAFETY,

MEMBERS WILL NOT BE ABLE TO PHYSICALLY ATTEND THE MEETING.

MEMBERS ARE PROVIDED WITH VARIOUS ALTERNATIVES TO PARTICIPATE IN THE MEETING

  1. The Meeting will be held via a live webcast to allow Members, their proxies and corporate representatives to participate, including to submit questions and vote in real time. The attached Virtual Annual Meeting Guide provides instructions on how to access the dedicated website.
  2. Members who do not intend to participate via the live webcast, may appoint the Chair of the Meeting as their proxy. Members can complete the proxy form to provide specific instructions on how a Member's vote is to be exercised on each item of business, and the Chair of the Meeting must follow your instructions. Proxy votes must be received by 1.00pm (Sydney and Port Moresby time) on Wednesday 29 April 2020. Please refer to the proxy form for further information.
  3. Members may also submit questions before the Meeting to either the Company or the Auditor by including them on the proxy form, completing the online form at www.oilsearch.com/contact-us, or by email to investor@oilsearch.com.
  4. Teleconference facilities will be available to allow Members to listen to the meeting. Please note that Members who use this facility will not be able to submit questions or vote in real time. The teleconference numbers (which include a PNG number) are provided on the proxy form and are also available at www.oilsearch.com.

SPECIAL ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE 2020 ANNUAL MEETING

Given the extraordinary circumstances:

  1. In order to satisfy PNG Companies Act requirements the place of the meeting will be held at the Company's office in Australia, however, it will not be accessible to any Members, their proxies or corporate representatives, or to any other non-staff attendees on the day of the Meeting.
  2. The Meeting will consist only of the items of business set out in the Notice of Meeting and any other business put to the meeting in accordance with the PNG Companies Act. There will be no presentations by the Chair or the Managing Director. These will be lodged with the ASX and PNGX and made available on Oil Search's website before the commencement of the Meeting
  3. The Chair, the Managing Director, the Group Secretary and other essential staff will physically attend the Meeting at the Company's office in Australia. All other directors, senior management and the Auditor will participate in the Meeting via audio and/or visual facilities.

The Oil Search Board is committed to protecting the health and safety of its stakeholders including its Members. It will continue to closely monitor developments in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic and may provide further updates on the Meeting as the situation evolves. Members should continue to monitor Oil Search's announcements and its website at www.oilsearch.com. Further details, including the Virtual Annual Meeting Guide and teleconferencing numbers, are available at www.oilsearch.com.

This document should be read in conjunction with the documents titled "Notice of Meeting 2020" dated 9 March 2020 and "2020 Notice of Meeting Addendum" dated 18 March 2020 which together constitute the notice of the eighty-ninth Annual Meeting of Oil Search Limited.

By Order of the Board

MICHAEL DREW GROUP SECRETARY 24 April 2020

Virtual Annual Meeting Guide

Getting Started

Due to Government restrictions on travel and public gatherings resulting from the global COVID-19 pandemic, we are offering the option to participate in the 2020 Oil Search Annual Meeting online, using your smartphone, tablet or computer.

In order to view a live webcast of the meeting, ask questions online and exercise voting rights in real time (For shareholders and appointed proxies). You will need to either:

  1. Visit https://web.lumiagm.com on your smartphone, tablet or computer. You will need the latest versions of Chrome, Safari, Internet Explorer 11, Edge and Firefox. Please ensure your browser is compatible; or
  2. Download the Lumi AGM app from the Apple App or Google Play Stores by searching for Lumi AGM.

Meeting ID: 318-814-287

To log in, you must have the following information:

Australian Residents

Username (SRN or HIN) and Password (postcode of your registered address)

Overseas Residents

Username (SRN or HIN) and Password (three-character country code) e.g. Papua New Guinea - PNG; United Kingdom

  • GBR; United States of America - USA; Canada - CAN. A full list is provided at the end of this guide.

Appointed Proxy

To receive your username and password, please contact Computershare Investor Services on +61 3 9415 4024 between 8.30am to 5.00pm (AEDT) Monday to Friday.

The 2020 Annual Meeting commences at 1:00pm (Sydney time) on Friday 1 May 2020.

Online registration will open one hour before the start of the meeting.

1

To participate in the meeting, you will be required to

2

To proceed into the meeting, you will need to read and

enter the unique 9 digit Meeting ID provided above.

accept the Terms and Conditions.

263452_01_V1

Virtual Annual Meeting Guide > 1

3 To register as a shareholder, select 'I have a login' and enter your username (SRN or HIN) and password (postcode or country code).

Virtual Meeting home page

4 Once logged in, you will see the home page, which displays the meeting documents and information on the meeting. Icons will be displayed in different areas, depending on the device you are using.

3a

If you are a visitor, select 'I am a guest' and enter

your name and email details. Please note, visitors will

not be able to ask questions or vote at the meeting.

To view the webcast you must tap the broadcast

5 arrow

on your screen. Video

and/or slides of the meeting will appear after approx. 30 seconds*.

*Dependant on the speed of your internet

Icon description

Broadcast bar allows you to view and listen to the meeting

Home page icon, displays meeting information

Questions icon allows shareholders to ask questions in real time

Voting icon allows shareholders to vote. Only visible when the chairman opens poll

263452_01_V1

Virtual Annual Meeting Guide > 2

6 Voting - when the Chairman declares the poll open:

  • A voting icon will appear on your device and the Meeting Resolutions will be displayed.
  • To vote tap one of the voting options. Your response will be highlighted.
  • To change your vote, simply press a different option to override.

The number of items you have voted or yet to vote on, is displayed at the top of the screen.

Votes may be changed up to the time the chairman closes the poll.

7 Questions - tap on the Question icon then to submit a question, please press the box that says 'Ask a question', compose your question and select the send icon .

Confirmation that your message has been received will appear.

Please note that only shareholders and/or an appointed proxyholder can ask questions.

On some devices, to vote, you may need to minimise the webcast by selecting the arrow in the broadcast bar, audio will still be available. To return to the webcast after voting, select the arrow again.

For Assistance

If you require assistance prior to or during the Annual Meeting, please call +61 3 9415 4024.

263452_01_V1

https://web.lumiagm.com

Virtual Annual Meeting Guide > 3

COUNTRY CODES Select your country code from the list below and enter it into the password field.

ABW ARUBA

CPV

CAPE VERDE

ISM

BRITISH ISLES

AFG AFGHANISTAN

CRI

COSTA RICA

ISR

ISRAEL

AGO ANGOLA

CUB CUBA

ITA

ITALY

AIA

ANGUILLA

CXR CHRISTMAS ISLAND

JAM JAMAICA

ALA

ALAND ISLANDS

CYM CAYMAN ISLANDS

JEY JERSEY

ALB ALBANIA

CYP CYPRUS

JOR JORDAN

AND ANDORRA

CZE CZECH REPUBLIC

JPN JAPAN

ANT NETHERLANDS

DEU GERMANY

KAZ KAZAKHSTAN

ANTILLES

DJI

DJIBOUTI

KEN KENYA

ARE UNITED ARAB

DMA DOMINICA

KGZ KYRGYZSTAN

EMIRATES

DNK DENMARK

KHM CAMBODIA

ARG ARGENTINA

DOM DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

KIR

KIRIBATI

ARM ARMENIA

DZA ALGERIA

KNA ST KITTS AND NEVIS

ASM AMERICAN SAMOA

ECU ECUADOR

KOR KOREA REPUBLIC OF

ATA

ANTARCTICA

EGY EGYPT

KWT KUWAIT

ATF

FRENCH SOUTHERN

ERI

ERITREA

LAO LAO PDR

TERRITORIES

ESH

WESTERN SAHARA

LBN LEBANON

ATG ANTIGUA AND

ESP

SPAIN

LBR LIBERIA

BARBUDA

EST

ESTONIA

LBY

LIBYAN ARAB

AUS AUSTRALIA

ETH

ETHIOPIA

JAMAHIRIYA

AUT AUSTRIA

FIN

FINLAND

LCA ST LUCIA

AZE

AZERBAIJAN

FJI

FIJI

LIE

LIECHTENSTEIN

BDI

BURUNDI

FLK

FALKLAND ISLANDS

LKA SRI LANKA

BEL BELGIUM

(MALVINAS)

LSO LESOTHO

BEN BENIN

FRA FRANCE

LTU

LITHUANIA

BFA BURKINA FASO

FRO FAROE ISLANDS

LUX LUXEMBOURG

BGD BANGLADESH

FSM MICRONESIA

LVA

LATVIA

BGR BULGARIA

GAB GABON

MAC MACAO

BHR BAHRAIN

GBR UNITED KINGDOM

MAF ST MARTIN

BHS BAHAMAS

GEO GEORGIA

MAR MOROCCO

BIH

BOSNIA &

GGY GUERNSEY

MCO MONACO

HERZEGOVINA

GHA GHANA

MDA MOLDOVA REPUBLIC OF

BLM ST BARTHELEMY

GIB

GIBRALTAR

MDG MADAGASCAR

BLR BELARUS

GIN

GUINEA

MDV MALDIVES

BLZ BELIZE

GLP GUADELOUPE

MEX MEXICO

BMU BERMUDA

GMB GAMBIA

MHL MARSHALL ISLANDS

BOL BOLIVIA

GNB GUINEA-BISSAU

MKD MACEDONIA FORMER

BRA BRAZIL

GNQ EQUATORIAL GUINEA

MLI

YUGOSLAV REP

BRB BARBADOS

GRC GREECE

MALI

BRN BRUNEI DARUSSALAM

GRD GRENADA

MLT MALTA

BTN BHUTAN

GRL GREENLAND

MMR MYANMAR

BUR BURMA

GTM GUATEMALA

MNE MONTENEGRO

BVT BOUVET ISLAND

GUF FRENCH GUIANA

MNG MONGOLIA

BWA BOTSWANA

GUM GUAM

MNP NORTHERN MARIANA

BLR BELARUS

GUY GUYANA

ISLANDS

CAF CENTRAL AFRICAN

HKG HONG KONG

MOZ MOZAMBIQUE

REPUBLIC

HMD HEARD AND

MRT MAURITANIA

CAN CANADA

MCDONALD ISLANDS

MSR MONTSERRAT

CCK COCOS (KEELING)

HND HONDURAS

MTQ MARTINIQUE

ISLANDS

HRV CROATIA

MUS MAURITIUS

CHE SWITZERLAND

HTI

HAITI

MWI MALAWI

CHL CHILE

HUN HUNGARY

MYS MALAYSIA

CHN CHINA

IDN

INDONESIA

MYT MAYOTTE

CIV

COTE D'IVOIRE

IMN

ISLE OF MAN

NAM NAMIBIA

CMR CAMEROON

IND

INDIA

NCL NEW CALEDONIA

COD CONGO DEMOCRATIC

IOT

BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN

NER NIGER

REPUBLIC OF

TERRITORY

NFK NORFOLK ISLAND

COG CONGO PEOPLES

IRL

IRELAND

NGA NIGERIA

REPUBLIC OF

IRN

IRAN ISLAMIC

NIC

NICARAGUA

COK COOK ISLANDS

REPUBLIC OF

NIU

NIUE

COL COLOMBIA

IRQ

IRAQ

NLD NETHERLANDS

COM COMOROS

ISL

ICELAND

NOR NORWAY

NPL NEPAL

NRU NAURU

NZL NEW ZEALAND OMN OMAN

PAK PAKISTAN

PAN PANAMA

PCN PITCAIRN ISLANDS PER PERU

PHL PHILIPPINES PLW PALAU

PNG PAPUA NEW GUINEA POL POLAND

PRI PUERTO RICO

PRK KOREA DEM PEOPLES

REPUBLIC OF

PRT PORTUGAL

PRY PARAGUAY

PSE PALESTINIAN TERRITORY OCCUPIED

PYF FRENCH POLYNESIA QAT QATAR

REU REUNION

ROU ROMANIA

RUS RUSSIAN FEDERATION RWA RWANDA

SAU SAUDI ARABIA KINGDOM OF

SCG SERBIA AND MONTENEGRO

SDN SUDAN

SEN SENEGAL SGP SINGAPORE

SGS STH GEORGIA & STH

SANDWICH ISL SHN ST HELENA SJM SVALBARD & JAN

MAYEN

SLB SOLOMON ISLANDS SLE SIERRA LEONE SLV EL SALVADOR SMR SAN MARINO SOM SOMALIA

SPM ST PIERRE AND

MIQUELON

SRB SERBIA

STP SAO TOME AND

PRINCIPE

SUR SURINAME

SVK SLOVAKIA

SVN SLOVENIA

SWE SWEDEN SWZ SWAZILAND SYC SEYCHELLES SYR SYRIAN ARAB

REPUBLIC

TCA TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS

TCD CHAD

TGO TOGO THA THAILAND TJK TAJIKISTAN TKL TOKELAU

TKM TURKMENISTAN TLS EAST TIMOR

DEMOCRATIC REP OF TMP EAST TIMOR

TON TONGA

TTO TRINIDAD & TOBAGO TUN TUNISIA

TUR TURKEY

TUV TUVALU

TWN TAIWAN

TZA TANZANIA UNITED

REPUBLIC OF

UGA UGANDA

UKR UKRAINE

UMI UNITED STATES MINOR OUTLYING

URY URUGUAY

USA UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

UZB UZBEKISTAN

VAT HOLY SEE (VATICAN

CITY STATE)

VCT ST VINCENT & THE

GRENADINES VEN VENEZUELA VGB BRITISH VIRGIN

ISLANDS

VIR US VIRGIN ISLANDS VNM VIETNAM

VUT VANUATU

WLF WALLIS AND FUTUNA WSM SAMOA

YEM YEMEN

YMD YEMEN DEMOCRATIC YUG YUGOSLAVIA SOCIALIST

FED REP

ZAF SOUTH AFRICA ZAR ZAIRE

ZMB ZAMBIA ZWE ZIMBABWE

263452_01_V1

Virtual Annual Meeting Guide > 4

Disclaimer

Oil Search Limited published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 07:57:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on OIL SEARCH LIMITED
03:58aOIL SEARCH : 2020 Annual Meeting Update
PU
04/21OIL SEARCH : Morgans rates OSH as Add
AQ
04/21OIL SEARCH : Quarterly Report to 31 March 2020
PU
04/16Australian companies race to raise capital, share placements top $6 billion
RE
04/15OIL SEARCH : OSH - Retail Offer Booklet and Ineligible Letter
PU
04/08OIL SEARCH : Update - Proposed issue of Securities
PU
04/08OIL SEARCH LIMITED : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 2.1 AUD for 8 existing shares
FA
04/07MORGAN STANLEY : rates OSH as Equal-weight
AQ
04/06OIL SEARCH : OSH - Proposed issue of Securities
PU
04/05OIL SEARCH : OSH - Trading Halt
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 1 717 M
EBIT 2020 403 M
Net income 2020 29,5 M
Debt 2020 3 906 M
Yield 2020 0,72%
P/E ratio 2020 156x
P/E ratio 2021 31,6x
EV / Sales2020 5,25x
EV / Sales2021 4,94x
Capitalization 5 097 M
Chart OIL SEARCH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Oil Search Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OIL SEARCH LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 3,70  AUD
Last Close Price 2,50  AUD
Spread / Highest target 122%
Spread / Average Target 48,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kieran Wulff Managing Director
Richard John Lee Chairman
Stephen W. Gardiner Chief Financial Officer
Paul Cholakos Executive General Manager-Technical Services
Peter Robert Botten Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OIL SEARCH LIMITED-1.57%3 262
CNOOC LIMITED1.56%47 470
CONOCOPHILLIPS-44.36%37 669
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-47.21%25 116
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-58.10%15 749
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-47.61%13 298
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group