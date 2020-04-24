Oil Search : 2020 Annual Meeting Update

Further to the Notice of Meeting and Addendum sent to the Members of Oil Search Limited (Oil Search or the Company) on 24 March 2020, the Company's Board provides the following update in respect of the eighty-ninth Annual Meeting (the Meeting) of Members of Oil Search to be held at
1.00pm (Sydney and Port Moresby time) on Friday 1 May 2020.
IN LINE WITH THE GOVERNMENT'S RESTRICTIONS IN RESPONSE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC
AND IN THE INTERESTS OF PUBLIC HEALTH AND SAFETY,
MEMBERS WILL NOT BE ABLE TO PHYSICALLY ATTEND THE MEETING.
MEMBERS ARE PROVIDED WITH VARIOUS ALTERNATIVES TO PARTICIPATE IN THE MEETING
The Meeting will be held via alive webcast to allow Members, their proxies and corporate representatives to participate, including to submit questions and vote in real time. The attached Virtual Annual Meeting Guide provides instructions on how to access the dedicated website.
Members who do not intend to participate via the live webcast, mayappoint the Chair of the Meeting as their proxy. Members can complete the proxy form to provide specific instructions on how a Member's vote is to be exercised on each item of business, and the Chair of the Meeting must follow your instructions. Proxy votes must be received by 1.00pm (Sydney and Port Moresby time) on Wednesday 29 April 2020. Please refer to the proxy form for further information.
Members may alsosubmit questions before the Meeting to either the Company or the Auditor by including them on the proxy form, completing the online form at www.oilsearch.com/contact-us, or by email to investor@oilsearch.com.
Teleconference facilities will be available to allow Members to listen to the meeting. Please note that Members who use this facility will not be able to submit questions or vote in real time. The teleconference numbers (which include a PNG number) are provided on the proxy form and are also available at www.oilsearch.com.
SPECIAL ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE 2020 ANNUAL MEETING
Given the extraordinary circumstances:
In order to satisfy PNG Companies Act requirements the place of the meeting will be held at the Company's office in Australia, however, itwill not be accessible to any Members, their proxies or corporate representatives, or to any other non-staff attendees on the day of the Meeting.
The Meeting will consist only of the items of business set out in the Notice of Meeting and any other business put to the meeting in accordance with the PNG Companies Act. There will beno presentations by the Chair or the Managing Director. These will be lodged with the ASX and PNGX and made available on Oil Search's website before the commencement of the Meeting
The Chair, the Managing Director, the Group Secretary and other essential staff will physically attend the Meeting at the Company's office in Australia. All other directors, senior management and the Auditor will participate in the Meeting via audio and/or visual facilities.
The Oil Search Board is committed to protecting the health and safety of its stakeholders including its Members. It will continue to closely monitor developments in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic and may provide further updates on the Meeting as the situation evolves. Members should continue to monitor Oil Search's announcements and its website at www.oilsearch.com. Further details, including the Virtual Annual Meeting Guide and teleconferencing numbers, are available at www.oilsearch.com.
This document should be read in conjunction with the documents titled "Notice of Meeting 2020" dated 9 March 2020 and "2020 Notice of Meeting Addendum" dated 18 March 2020 which together constitute the notice of the eighty-ninth Annual Meeting of Oil Search Limited.
By Order of the Board
MICHAEL DREW GROUP SECRETARY 24 April 2020
Virtual Annual Meeting Guide
Getting Started
Due to Government restrictions on travel and public gatherings resulting from the global COVID-19 pandemic, we are offering the option to participate in the 2020 Oil Search Annual Meeting online, using your smartphone, tablet or computer.
In order to view a live webcast of the meeting, ask questions online and exercise voting rights in real time (For shareholders and appointed proxies). You will need to either:
Visithttps://web.lumiagm.com on your smartphone, tablet or computer. You will need the latest versions of Chrome, Safari, Internet Explorer 11, Edge and Firefox. Please ensure your browser is compatible; or
Download the Lumi AGM app from the Apple App or Google Play Stores by searching forLumi AGM.
Meeting ID: 318-814-287
To log in, you must have the following information:
Australian Residents
Username (SRN or HIN) and Password (postcode of your registered address)
Overseas Residents
Username (SRN or HIN) and Password (three-character country code) e.g. Papua New Guinea - PNG; United Kingdom
GBR; United States of America - USA; Canada - CAN. A full list is provided at the end of this guide.
Appointed Proxy
To receive your username and password, please contact Computershare Investor Services on +61 3 9415 4024 between 8.30am to 5.00pm (AEDT) Monday to Friday.
The 2020 Annual Meeting commences at 1:00pm (Sydney time) on Friday 1 May 2020.
Online registration will open one hour before the start of the meeting.
1
To participate in the meeting, you will be required to
2
To proceed into the meeting, you will need to read and
enter the unique 9 digit Meeting ID provided above.
accept the Terms and Conditions.
263452_01_V1
Virtual Annual Meeting Guide > 1
3 To register as a shareholder, select 'I have a login' and enter your username (SRN or HIN) and password (postcode or country code).
Virtual Meeting home page
4 Once logged in, you will see the home page, which displays the meeting documents and information on the meeting. Icons will be displayed in different areas, depending on the device you are using.
3a
If you are a visitor, select 'I am a guest' and enter
your name and email details. Please note, visitors will
not be able to ask questions or vote at the meeting.
To view the webcast you must tap the broadcast
5 arrow
on your screen. Video
and/or slides of the meeting will appear after approx. 30 seconds*.
*Dependant on the speed of your internet
Icon description
Broadcast bar allows you to view and listen to the meeting
Home page icon, displays meeting information
Questions icon allows shareholders to ask questions in real time
Voting icon allows shareholders to vote. Only visible when the chairman opens poll
263452_01_V1
Virtual Annual Meeting Guide > 2
6Voting - when the Chairman declares the poll open:
A voting icon will appear on your device and the Meeting Resolutions will be displayed.
To vote tap one of the voting options. Your response will be highlighted.
To change your vote, simply press a different option to override.
The number of items you have voted or yet to vote on, is displayed at the top of the screen.
Votes may be changed up to the time the chairman closes the poll.
7Questions - tap on the Question icon then to submit a question, please press the box that says 'Ask a question', compose your question and select the send icon .
Confirmation that your message has been received will appear.
Please note that only shareholders and/or an appointed proxyholder can ask questions.
On some devices, to vote, you may need to minimise the webcast by selecting the arrow in the broadcast bar, audio will still be available. To return to the webcast after voting, select the arrow again.
For Assistance
If you require assistance prior to or during the Annual Meeting, please call +61 3 9415 4024.