Oil Search : 2020 Annual Meeting Update

2020 ANNUAL MEETING UPDATE

Further to the Notice of Meeting and Addendum sent to the Members of Oil Search Limited (Oil Search or the Company) on 24 March 2020, the Company's Board provides the following update in respect of the eighty-ninth Annual Meeting (the Meeting) of Members of Oil Search to be held at

1.00pm (Sydney and Port Moresby time) on Friday 1 May 2020.

IN LINE WITH THE GOVERNMENT'S RESTRICTIONS IN RESPONSE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

AND IN THE INTERESTS OF PUBLIC HEALTH AND SAFETY,

MEMBERS WILL NOT BE ABLE TO PHYSICALLY ATTEND THE MEETING.

MEMBERS ARE PROVIDED WITH VARIOUS ALTERNATIVES TO PARTICIPATE IN THE MEETING

The Meeting will be held via a live webcast to allow Members, their proxies and corporate representatives to participate, including to submit questions and vote in real time. The attached Virtual Annual Meeting Guide provides instructions on how to access the dedicated website. Members who do not intend to participate via the live webcast, may appoint the Chair of the Meeting as their proxy . Members can complete the proxy form to provide specific instructions on how a Member's vote is to be exercised on each item of business, and the Chair of the Meeting must follow your instructions. Proxy votes must be received by 1.00pm (Sydney and Port Moresby time) on Wednesday 29 April 2020. Please refer to the proxy form for further information. Members may also submit questions before the Meeting to either the Company or the Auditor by including them on the proxy form, completing the online form at www.oilsearch.com/contact-us, or by email to investor@oilsearch.com. Teleconference facilities will be available to allow Members to listen to the meeting. Please note that Members who use this facility will not be able to submit questions or vote in real time . The teleconference numbers (which include a PNG number) are provided on the proxy form and are also available at www.oilsearch.com.

SPECIAL ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE 2020 ANNUAL MEETING

Given the extraordinary circumstances:

In order to satisfy PNG Companies Act requirements the place of the meeting will be held at the Company's office in Australia, however, it will not be accessible to any Members, their proxies or corporate representatives, or to any other non-staff attendees on the day of the Meeting. The Meeting will consist only of the items of business set out in the Notice of Meeting and any other business put to the meeting in accordance with the PNG Companies Act. There will be no presentations by the Chair or the Managing Director . These will be lodged with the ASX and PNGX and made available on Oil Search's website before the commencement of the Meeting The Chair, the Managing Director, the Group Secretary and other essential staff will physically attend the Meeting at the Company's office in Australia. All other directors, senior management and the Auditor will participate in the Meeting via audio and/or visual facilities.

The Oil Search Board is committed to protecting the health and safety of its stakeholders including its Members. It will continue to closely monitor developments in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic and may provide further updates on the Meeting as the situation evolves. Members should continue to monitor Oil Search's announcements and its website at www.oilsearch.com. Further details, including the Virtual Annual Meeting Guide and teleconferencing numbers, are available at www.oilsearch.com.

This document should be read in conjunction with the documents titled "Notice of Meeting 2020" dated 9 March 2020 and "2020 Notice of Meeting Addendum" dated 18 March 2020 which together constitute the notice of the eighty-ninth Annual Meeting of Oil Search Limited.

By Order of the Board

MICHAEL DREW GROUP SECRETARY 24 April 2020