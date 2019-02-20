Log in
OIL SEARCH LIMITED

OIL SEARCH LIMITED

(OSH)
02/20
8.18 AUD   +1.74%
07:06pOIL SEARCH : A passion for exploring the unknown - Meet Julianne Lamb
02/19OIL SEARCH : Morgans rates OSH as Add
02/19Oil Search Pushes Ahead With Projects to Double Output
News 
Oil Search : A passion for exploring the unknown - Meet Julianne Lamb

Oil Search : A passion for exploring the unknown - Meet Julianne Lamb

02/20/2019 | 07:06pm EST

A passion for exploring the unknown

21 February, 2019

"Whether in Gobe, Port Moresby or Sydney, we all work for a common goal: to find and produce oil and gas."

Ever since she was a child, Julianne Lamb had a curiosity for discovering the unknown, specifically the Earth and deep time.

And this is what she now does as an Exploration Basin Analyst with Oil Search in Sydney.

"My position at Oil Search allows me to do just that on a daily basis - with the appropriate tools and data, I can see into the past and predict the future. My models, which incorporate multidisciplinary data, help map out the uncharted territory - the history of a basin and where oil and gas may be found," says Julianne.

"To me, that is absolutely thrilling!"

Julianne has been with Oil Search for two years. "I was a selected speaker at the American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG) Hedberg Research Conference and that is where my door to Oil Search opened.

"This is more than just 'work' for me, it is a passion," said Julianne who added there are many gratifying aspects of a career in science: maintaining a constant level of curiosity, investigating and experimenting.

"I work closely with other geologists, geophysicists and reservoir engineers to understand spatially, and in geological time, the distribution of the discovered oil and gas in PNG and in Alaska. By doing the latter, I can advise on the risk and potential resources that may occur in new areas and or in new prospects being proposed."

Julianne was also part of the first all-female team of geoscientists to complete a recent seismic field trip in PNG describing it as an eye-opener.

"My job consists of analysing geological and geophysical data gathered in the field. I do this on a computer within a sheltered Sydney environment. To experience the conditions in which the data is gathered, the dramatic topography and lushness and the extreme working conditions is to say the least, an 'eye-opener'. It is truly an impressive operation. Personally, it is a very motivating experience to realise how in Gobe, Port Moresby or Sydney, we all work for a common goal, to find and produce oil and gas.

"Women in science are not the majority but with dedication, passion and curiosity, you can achieve technical excellence and deliver tangible results that impact many people."

End.

Oil Search Limited

Incorporated in Papua New Guinea ARBN 055 079 868

Disclaimer

Oil Search Limited published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 00:05:06 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 724 M
EBIT 2019 871 M
Net income 2019 484 M
Debt 2019 2 689 M
Yield 2019 2,58%
P/E ratio 2019 18,31
P/E ratio 2020 16,32
EV / Sales 2019 6,63x
EV / Sales 2020 6,33x
Capitalization 8 734 M
Chart OIL SEARCH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Oil Search Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OIL SEARCH LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 6,61 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Robert Botten Managing Director & Executive Director
Richard John Lee Chairman
Stephen W. Gardiner Chief Financial Officer & Group Secretary
Paul Cholakos Executive General Manager-Technical Services
Kostas G. Constantinou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OIL SEARCH LIMITED12.29%8 734
CONOCOPHILLIPS12.56%80 000
CNOOC LTD14.14%78 773
EOG RESOURCES14.95%57 822
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION9.47%51 062
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD11.93%33 821
