Oil Search : A passion for exploring the unknown - Meet Julianne Lamb

21 February, 2019

"Whether in Gobe, Port Moresby or Sydney, we all work for a common goal: to find and produce oil and gas."

Ever since she was a child, Julianne Lamb had a curiosity for discovering the unknown, specifically the Earth and deep time.

And this is what she now does as an Exploration Basin Analyst with Oil Search in Sydney.

"My position at Oil Search allows me to do just that on a daily basis - with the appropriate tools and data, I can see into the past and predict the future. My models, which incorporate multidisciplinary data, help map out the uncharted territory - the history of a basin and where oil and gas may be found," says Julianne.

"To me, that is absolutely thrilling!"

Julianne has been with Oil Search for two years. "I was a selected speaker at the American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG) Hedberg Research Conference and that is where my door to Oil Search opened.

"This is more than just 'work' for me, it is a passion," said Julianne who added there are many gratifying aspects of a career in science: maintaining a constant level of curiosity, investigating and experimenting.

"I work closely with other geologists, geophysicists and reservoir engineers to understand spatially, and in geological time, the distribution of the discovered oil and gas in PNG and in Alaska. By doing the latter, I can advise on the risk and potential resources that may occur in new areas and or in new prospects being proposed."

Julianne was also part of the first all-female team of geoscientists to complete a recent seismic field trip in PNG describing it as an eye-opener.

"My job consists of analysing geological and geophysical data gathered in the field. I do this on a computer within a sheltered Sydney environment. To experience the conditions in which the data is gathered, the dramatic topography and lushness and the extreme working conditions is to say the least, an 'eye-opener'. It is truly an impressive operation. Personally, it is a very motivating experience to realise how in Gobe, Port Moresby or Sydney, we all work for a common goal, to find and produce oil and gas.

"Women in science are not the majority but with dedication, passion and curiosity, you can achieve technical excellence and deliver tangible results that impact many people."

