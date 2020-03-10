Oil Search : Appendix 3Y - CHange of Director's Interest Notice - Dr Agu Kantsler

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity OIL SEARCH LIMITED ARBN 055 079 868

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director Agu Kantsler Date of last notice 9 October 2014

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct and indirect Nature of indirect interest Indirect interest in shares held by Agu Kantsler Pty Ltd (the (including registered holder) Kantsler Family s/f a/c), of which Agu Kantsler is a beneficiary Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 9 March 2020 No. of securities held prior to change • 6,015 shares directly held by Agu Kantsler • 39,721 shares indirectly held by Agu Kantsler Pty Ltd (the Kantsler Family s/f a/c) Class Ordinary fully paid shares Number acquired 10,000 Number disposed - Value/Consideration $40,000.00 Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation No. of securities held after change • 6,015 shares directly held by Agu Kantsler • 49,721 shares indirectly held by Agu Kantsler Pty Ltd (the Kantsler Family s/f a/c)