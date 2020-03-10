Log in
OIL SEARCH LIMITED

(OSH)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/10
3.36 AUD   +1.82%
08:10pOIL SEARCH : Appendix 3Y - CHange of Director's Interest Notice - Dr Agu Kantsler
PU
03/09OIL SEARCH : Notification of Dividend/Distribution
PU
03/04OIL SEARCH : Drilling Report - February 2020
PU
Oil Search : Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice – E Doyle

03/10/2020 | 08:35pm EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

OIL SEARCH LIMITED

ARBN

055 079 868

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Eileen Doyle

Date of last notice

22 February 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Indirect interest in shares held by Mr S E Doyle & Dr E J Doyle

(including registered holder)

(S & E Doyle Super Fund a/c), of which Dr Eileen Doyle is a

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

beneficiary

interest.

Date of change

9 March 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

36,050 shares held by Mr S E Doyle & Dr E J Doyle (S & E Doyle

Super Fund a/c)

Class

Ordinary fully paid shares

Number acquired

11,500

Number disposed

-

Value/Consideration

$40,135.00

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

47,550 shares held by Mr S E Doyle & Dr E J Doyle (S & E Doyle

Super Fund a/c)

Nature of change

On-market trade

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

buy-back

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

-

Nature of interest

-

Name of registered holder

-

(if issued securities)

Date of change

-

No. and class of securities to which interest

-

related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

-

Interest disposed

-

Value/Consideration

-

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

-

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade - to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this - provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Oil Search Limited published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 00:34:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
