Oil Search : Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice – E Doyle

Name of entity OIL SEARCH LIMITED ARBN 055 079 868

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director Eileen Doyle Date of last notice 22 February 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest Indirect interest in shares held by Mr S E Doyle & Dr E J Doyle (including registered holder) (S & E Doyle Super Fund a/c), of which Dr Eileen Doyle is a Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant beneficiary interest. Date of change 9 March 2020 No. of securities held prior to change 36,050 shares held by Mr S E Doyle & Dr E J Doyle (S & E Doyle Super Fund a/c) Class Ordinary fully paid shares Number acquired 11,500 Number disposed - Value/Consideration $40,135.00 Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation No. of securities held after change 47,550 shares held by Mr S E Doyle & Dr E J Doyle (S & E Doyle Super Fund a/c) Nature of change On-market trade Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

