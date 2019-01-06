Oil Search : Appendix 3Y – Change of Director's Interest Notice – Peter Botten

Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity
ABN
OIL SEARCH LIMITED 055 079 868
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
MR PETER BOTTEN
|
Date of last notice
|
22 MAY 2018
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
DIRECT
|
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
|
NA
|
Date of change
|
2 JANUARY 2019
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
2,347,330 ORDINARY SHARES
(COMPRISING 936,565 DIRECTLY HELD SHARES AND 1,410,765 INDIRECTLY HELD SHARES)
530,660 RESTRICTED SHARES
|
Class
|
ORDINARY SHARES RESTRICTED SHARES
|
Number acquired
|
277,966 SHARESDIRECTLYHELDORDINARY
|
Number disposed
|
277,966 RESTRICTED SHARES CONVERTED TO DIRECTLY HELD ORDINARY SHARES
|
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
|
A$6.94 PER ORDINARY SHARE
|
No. of securities held after change
|
2,625,296 ORDINARY SHARES
(COMPRISING 1,214,531 DIRECTLY HELD SHARES AND 1,410,765 INDIRECTLY HELD SHARES)
252,694 RESTRICTED SHARES
|
Nature of change
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
|
AUTOMATIC VESTING OF 277,966 RESTRICTED SHARES, BEING THE MANDATORY DEFERRAL OF 50% COMPONENT OF 2016 SHORT TERM INCENTIVE AWARD GRANTED FOLLOWING SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL AT THE 2017 ANNUAL MEETING
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Detail of contract
|
NA
|
Nature of interest
|
NA
|
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
|
NA
|
Date of change
|
NA
|
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
|
NA
|
Interest acquired
|
NA
|
Interest disposed
|
NA
|
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
|
NA
|
Interest after change
|
NA
Appendix 3Y Page 2
01/01/2011
Part 3 - +Closed period
|
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
|
NO.
AUTOMATIC VESTING OF RESTRICTED SHARES PERMITTED UNDER OIL SEARCH LIMITED'S SHARE TRADING POLICY
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
|
NA
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
|
NA
Disclaimer
Oil Search Limited published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 04:18:08 UTC