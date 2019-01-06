Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Oil Search Limited    OSH   PG0008579883

OIL SEARCH LIMITED (OSH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Oil Search : Appendix 3Y – Change of Director's Interest Notice – Peter Botten

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/06/2019 | 11:19pm EST

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

ABN

OIL SEARCH LIMITED 055 079 868

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

MR PETER BOTTEN

Date of last notice

22 MAY 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

DIRECT

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

NA

Date of change

2 JANUARY 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

2,347,330 ORDINARY SHARES

(COMPRISING 936,565 DIRECTLY HELD SHARES AND 1,410,765 INDIRECTLY HELD SHARES)

530,660 RESTRICTED SHARES

Class

ORDINARY SHARES RESTRICTED SHARES

Number acquired

277,966 SHARESDIRECTLYHELDORDINARY

Number disposed

277,966 RESTRICTED SHARES CONVERTED TO DIRECTLY HELD ORDINARY SHARES

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

A$6.94 PER ORDINARY SHARE

No. of securities held after change

2,625,296 ORDINARY SHARES

(COMPRISING 1,214,531 DIRECTLY HELD SHARES AND 1,410,765 INDIRECTLY HELD SHARES)

252,694 RESTRICTED SHARES

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

AUTOMATIC VESTING OF 277,966 RESTRICTED SHARES, BEING THE MANDATORY DEFERRAL OF 50% COMPONENT OF 2016 SHORT TERM INCENTIVE AWARD GRANTED FOLLOWING SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL AT THE 2017 ANNUAL MEETING

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

NA

Nature of interest

NA

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

NA

Date of change

NA

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

NA

Interest acquired

NA

Interest disposed

NA

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

NA

Interest after change

NA

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

NO.

AUTOMATIC VESTING OF RESTRICTED SHARES PERMITTED UNDER OIL SEARCH LIMITED'S SHARE TRADING POLICY

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

NA

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

NA

Disclaimer

Oil Search Limited published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 04:18:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OIL SEARCH LIMITED
01/06OIL SEARCH : Appendix 3Y – Change of Director's Interest Notice – Pe..
PU
01/02OIL SEARCH : Drilling Report for December 2018
PU
01/01OIL SEARCH : Becoming a substantial holder from PPT
PU
2018OIL SEARCH : Alaska North Slope Assets - Update
PU
2018OIL SEARCH : Most active PNG explorer
PU
2018OIL SEARCH : building PNG's future leaders
PU
2018OIL SEARCH : establishes US$300m corp bilateral facilities
PU
2018OIL SEARCH : continues to chase opportunities
PU
2018OIL SEARCH : takes out global energy award
PU
2018OIL SEARCH : Stronger partnerships needed to address social challenges
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 556 M
EBIT 2018 745 M
Net income 2018 374 M
Debt 2018 2 981 M
Yield 2018 2,20%
P/E ratio 2018 20,73
P/E ratio 2019 13,44
EV / Sales 2018 6,84x
EV / Sales 2019 5,39x
Capitalization 7 663 M
Chart OIL SEARCH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Oil Search Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OIL SEARCH LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 6,85 $
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Robert Botten Managing Director & Executive Director
Richard John Lee Chairman
Stephen W. Gardiner Chief Financial Officer & Group Secretary
Paul Cholakos Executive General Manager-Technical Services
Kostas G. Constantinou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OIL SEARCH LIMITED0.28%7 663
CONOCOPHILLIPS2.25%73 392
CNOOC LTD-0.66%68 925
EOG RESOURCES7.69%54 464
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION2.98%47 725
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD5.16%31 229
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.