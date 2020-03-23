Oil Search : Appendix 4G

Log in
03/23/2020 | 09:38pm EDT

Rules 4.7.3 and 4.10.31

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures

Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Name of entity:

Oil Search Limited

ABN / ARBN:

Financial year ended:

055 079 868

31 December 2019

Our corporate governance statement2 for the above period above can be found at:3

  • These pages of our annual report:

This URL on our website:

http://www.oilsearch.com/how-we-work/corporate-governance

The Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 20 February 2020 and has been approved by the board.

The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located.

Date:

24 M arch 2020

Name Secretary authorising lodgement:

M ichael Drew, Group Secretary

1 Under Listing Rule 4.7.3, an entity must lodge w ith ASX a completed Appendix 4G at the same time as it lodges its annual report w ith ASX.

Listing Rule 4.10.3 requires an entity that is included in the official list as an ASX Listing to include in its annual report either a corporate

gov ernance statement that meets the requirements of that rule or the URL of the page on its w ebsite w here such a statement is located. The corporate gov ernance statement must disclose the ex tent to w hich the entity has follow ed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate

Gov ernance Council during the reporting period. If the entity has not follow ed a recommendation for any part of the reporting period, its corporate gov ernance statement must separately identify that recommendation and the period during w hich it w as not follow ed and state its reasons for not follow ing the recommendation and w hat (if any ) alternativ e gov ernance practices it adopted in lieu of the recommendation during that period.

Under Listing Rule 4.7.4, if an entity chooses to include its corporate gov ernance statement on its w ebsite rather than in its annual report, it must lodge a copy of the corporate gov ernance statement w ith ASX at the same time as it lodges its annual report w ith ASX. The corporate gov ernance

statement must be current as at the effectiv e date specified in that statement for the purposes of rule 4.10.3.

2 "Corporate gov ernance statement" is defined in Listing Rule 19.12 to mean the statement referred to in Listing Rule 4.10.3 w hich discloses the

ex tent to w hich an entity has follow ed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Gov ernance Council during a particular reporting period.

3 Mark w hichev er option is correct and then complete the page number(s) of the annual report, or the URL of th e w eb page, w here the entity 's corporate gov ernance statement can be found. You can, if y ou w ish, delete the option w hich is not applicable.

Throughout this form, w here y ou are giv en tw o or more options to select, y ou can, if y ou w ish, delete any option w hich is not applicable and just retain the option that is applicable. If y ou select an option that includes " OR" at the end of the selection and y ou delete the other options, y ou can also, if y ou w ish, delete the " OR" at the end of the selection.

Page 1

ANNEXURE - KEY TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the

period above. We have disclosed …

whole of the period above. We have disclosed …4

PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT

1.1

A listed entity should disclose:

… the fact that w e follow this recommendation:

an ex planation w hy that is so in our Corporate

(a)

the respectiv e roles and responsibilities of its board and

in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR

Gov ernance Statement OR

management; and

at [insert location]

w e are an ex ternally managed entity and this

(b)

those matters ex pressly reserv ed to the board and those

recommendation is therefore not applicable

delegated to management.

… and information about the respectiv e roles and responsibilities of our

board and management (including those matters ex pressly reserved to the

board and those delegated to management):

at

http://w w w.oilsearch.com/how-we-work/corporate-gov ernance

1.2

A listed entity should:

… the fact that w e follow this recommendation:

an ex planation w hy that is so in our Corporate

(a)

undertake appropriate checks before appointing a person, or

in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR

Gov ernance Statement OR

putting forw ard to security holders a candidate for election,

at [insert location]

w e are an ex ternally managed entity and this

as a director; and

recommendation is therefore not applicable

(b)

prov ide security holders w ith all material information in its

possession relev ant to a decision on w hether or not to elect

or re-elect a director.

1.3

A listed entity should hav e a w ritten agreement w ith each director

… the fact that w e follow this recommendation:

an ex planation w hy that is so in our Corporate

and senior ex ecutiv e setting out the terms of their appointment.

in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR

Gov ernance Statement OR

at [insert location]

w e are an ex ternally managed entity and this

recommendation is therefore not applicable

1.4

The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable

… the fact that w e follow this recommendation:

an ex planation w hy that is so in our Corporate

directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to do w ith the

in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR

Gov ernance Statement OR

proper functioning of the board.

w e are an ex ternally managed entity and this

at [insert location]

recommendation is therefore not applicable

4 If y ou hav e follow ed all of the Council's recommendations in full for the w hole of the period abov e, y ou can, if y ou w ish, delete this column from the form and re-format it.

Page 2

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the

period above. We have disclosed …

whole of the period above. We have disclosed …4

1.5

A listed entity should:

… the fact that w e hav e a div ersity policy that complies w ith paragraph (a):

an ex planation w hy that is so in our Corporate

(a)

hav e a div ersity policy which includes requirements for the

in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR

Gov ernance Statement OR

board or a relev ant committee of the board to set

at [insert location]

w e are an ex ternally managed entity and this

measurable objectiv es for achiev ing gender div ersity and to

recommendation is therefore not applicable

assess annually both the objectiv es and the entity 's progress

… and a copy of our div ersity policy or a summary of it:

in achiev ing them;

at

(b)

disclose that policy or a summary of it; and

(c)

disclose as at the end of each reporting period the

https://w w w.oilsearch.com/how-we-work/people-and-

organisation/div ersity -and-inclusion

measurable objectiv es for achiev ing gender div ersity set by

the board or a relev ant committee of the board in accordance

… and the measurable objectiv es for achiev ing gender div ersity set by the

w ith the entity 's div ersity policy and its progress tow ards

board or a relev ant committee of the board in accordance w ith our div ersity

achiev ing them and either:

policy and our progress tow ards achiev ing them:

(1)

the respectiv e proportions of men and w omen on the

in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR

board, in senior ex ecutiv e positions and across the

at [insert location]

w hole organisation (including how the entity has defined

"senior ex ecutiv e" for these purposes); or

… and the information referred to in paragraphs (c)(1) or (2):

(2)

if the entity is a "relev ant employ er" under the Workplace

in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR

Gender Equality Act, the entity 's most recent "Gender

Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under

at [insert location]

that Act.

1.6

A listed entity should:

… the ev aluation process referred to in paragraph (a):

an ex planation w hy that is so in our Corporate

(a)

hav e and disclose a process for periodically ev aluating the

in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR

Gov ernance Statement OR

performance of the board, its committees and indiv idual

at [insert location]

w e are an ex ternally managed entity and this

directors; and

recommendation is therefore not applicable

(b)

disclose, in relation to each reporting period, w hether a

… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):

performance ev aluation w as undertaken in the reporting

in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR

period in accordance w ith that process.

at [insert location]

1.7

A listed entity should:

… the ev aluation process referred to in paragraph (a):

an ex planation w hy that is so in our Corporate

(a)

hav e and disclose a process for periodically ev aluating the

in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR

Gov ernance Statement OR

performance of its senior ex ecutiv es; and

at [insert location]

w e are an ex ternally managed entity and this

(b)

disclose, in relation to each reporting period, w hether a

recommendation is therefore not applicable

performance ev aluation w as undertaken in the reporting

… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):

period in accordance w ith that process.

in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR

at [insert location]

Page 3

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the

period above. We have disclosed …

whole of the period above. We have disclosed …4

PRINCIPLE 2 - STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO ADD VALUE

2.1

The board of a listed entity should:

[If the entity complies w ith paragraph (a):]

an ex planation w hy that is so in our Corporate

(a)

hav e a nomination committee w hich:

… the fact that w e hav e a nomination committee that complies w ith

Gov ernance Statement OR

(1)

has at least three members, a majority of w hom are

paragraphs (1) and (2):

w e are an ex ternally managed entity and this

independent directors; and

in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR

recommendation is therefore not applicable

(2)

is chaired by an independent director,

at [insert location]

and disclose:

… and a copy of the charter of the committee:

(3)

the charter of the committee;

at

(4) the members of the committee; and

(5)

as at the end of each reporting period, the number of

http://w w w.oilsearch.com/how-we-work/corporate-gov ernance/board-

times the committee met throughout the period and

committees

the indiv idual attendances of the members at those

… and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5):

meetings; or

in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR

(b)

if it does not hav e a nomination committee, disclose that

at

fact and the processes it employ s to address board

succession issues and to ensure that the board has the

Please refer to the Directors' Report section of Oil Search's 2019

appropriate balance of skills, know ledge, ex perience,

Annual Report at: http://w w w.oilsearch.com/investors/asx -

independence and div ersity to enable it to discharge its

releases/annual-reports

duties and responsibilities effectiv ely .

[If the entity complies w ith paragraph (b):]

… the fact that w e do not hav e a nomination committee and the processes

w e employ to address board succession issues and to ensure that the board

has the appropriate balance of skills, know ledge, ex perience, independence

and div ersity to enable it to discharge its duties and responsibilities

effectiv ely :

in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR

at [insert location]

2.2

A listed entity should hav e and disclose a board skills matrix

… our board skills matrix :

an ex planation w hy that is so in our Corporate

setting out the mix of skills and div ersity that the board currently

in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR

Gov ernance Statement OR

has or is looking to achiev e in its membership.

w e are an ex ternally managed entity and this

at [insert location]

recommendation is therefore not applicable

Page 4

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the

period above. We have disclosed …

whole of the period above. We have disclosed …4

2.3

A listed entity should disclose:

… the names of the directors considered by the board to be independent

an ex planation w hy that is so in our Corporate

(a) the names of the directors considered by the board to be

directors:

Gov ernance Statement

independent directors;

in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR

(b)

if a director has an interest, position, association or

at [insert location]

relationship of the ty pe described in Box 2.3 but the board

is of the opinion that it does not compromise the

… and, w here applicable, the information referred to in paragraph (b):

independence of the director, the nature of the interest,

in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR

position, association or relationship in question and an

ex planation of w hy the board is of that opinion; and

at [insert location]

(c)

the length of serv ice of each director.

… and the length of serv ice of each director:

in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR

at [insert location]

2.4

A majority of the board of a listed entity should be independent

… the fact that w e follow this recommendation:

an ex planation w hy that is so in our Corporate

directors.

in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR

Gov ernance Statement OR

at [insert location]

w e are an ex ternally managed entity and this

recommendation is therefore not applicable

2.5

The chair of the board of a listed entity should be an independent

… the fact that w e follow this recommendation:

an ex planation w hy that is so in our Corporate

director and, in particular, should not be the same person as the

in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR

Gov ernance Statement OR

CEO of the entity .

w e are an ex ternally managed entity and this

at [insert location]

recommendation is therefore not applicable

2.6

A listed entity should hav e a program for inducting new directors

… the fact that w e follow this recommendation:

an ex planation w hy that is so in our Corporate

and prov ide appropriate professional dev elopment opportunities

in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR

Gov ernance Statement OR

for directors to dev elop and maintain the skills and know ledge

w e are an ex ternally managed entity and this

needed to perform their role as directors effectiv ely .

at [insert location]

recommendation is therefore not applicable

Page 5

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the

period above. We have disclosed …

whole of the period above. We have disclosed …4

PRINCIPLE 3 - ACT ETHICALLY AND RESPONSIBLY

3.1

A listed entity should:

… our code of conduct or a summary of it:

an ex planation w hy that is so in our Corporate

(a)

hav e a code of conduct for its directors, senior ex ecutiv es

in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR

Gov ernance Statement

and employ ees; and

at

(b)

disclose that code or a summary of it.

Please see Oil Search's Code of Conduct av ailable at:

http://w w w.oilsearch.com/how-we-work/corporate-gov ernance/policies-

and-standards

PRINCIPLE 4 - SAFEGUARD INTEGRITY IN CORPORATE REPORTING

4.1

The board of a listed entity should:

[If the entity complies w ith paragraph (a):]

an ex planation w hy that is so in our Corporate

(a)

hav e an audit committee w hich:

… the fact that w e hav e an audit committee that complies w ith paragraphs

Gov ernance Statement

(1)

has at least three members, all of w hom are non-

(1) and (2):

ex ecutiv e directors and a majority of w hom are

in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR

independent directors; and

at [insert location]

(2)

is chaired by an independent director, w ho is not the

chair of the board,

… and a copy of the charter of the committee:

and disclose:

at

(3)

the charter of the committee;

http://w w w.oilsearch.com/how-we-work/corporate-gov ernance/board-

(4)

the relev ant qualifications and ex perience of the

committees

members of the committee; and

… and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5):

(5)

in relation to each reporting period, the number of

in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR

times the committee met throughout the period and

the indiv idual attendances of the members at those

at

meetings; or

Please refer to the Directors' Report section of Oil Search's 2019

(b)

if it does not hav e an audit committee, disclose that fact

Annual Report at: http://w w w.oilsearch.com/investors/asx -

and the processes it employ s that independently

v erify and

releases/annual-reports

safeguard the integrity of its corporate reporting,

including

[If the entity complies w ith paragraph (b):]

the processes for the appointment and remov al of the

ex ternal auditor and the rotation of the audit engagement

… the fact that w e do not hav e an audit committee and the processes w e

partner.

employ that independently v erify and safeguard the integrity of our corporate

reporting, including the processes for the appointment and remov al of the

ex ternal auditor and the rotation of the audit engagement partner:

in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR

at [insert location]

Page 6

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the

period above. We have disclosed …

whole of the period above. We have disclosed …4

4.2

The board of a listed entity should, before it approv es the entity 's

… the fact that w e follow this recommendation:

an ex planation w hy that is so in our Corporate

financial statements for a financial period, receiv e from its CEO

in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR

Gov ernance Statement

and CFO a declaration that, in their opinion, the financial records

of the entity hav e been properly maintained and that the financial

at [insert location]

statements comply w ith the appropriate accounting standards

and giv e a true and fair v iew of the financial position and

performance of the entity and that the opinion has been formed

on the basis of a sound sy stem of risk management and internal

control w hich is operating effectiv ely .

4.3

A listed entity that has an AGM should ensure that its ex ternal

… the fact that w e follow this recommendation:

an ex planation w hy that is so in our Corporate

auditor attends its AGM and is av ailable to answ er questions

in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR

Gov ernance Statement OR

from security holders relev ant to the audit.

w e are an ex ternally managed entity that does not hold

at [insert location]

an annual general meeting and this recommendation is

therefore not applicable

PRINCIPLE 5 - MAKE TIMELY AND BALANCED DISCLOSURE

5.1

A listed entity should:

… our continuous disclosure compliance policy or a summary of it:

an ex planation w hy that is so in our Corporate

(a)

hav e a w ritten policy for comply ing w ith its continuous

in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR

Gov ernance Statement

disclosure obligations under the Listing Rules; and

at

(b)

disclose that policy or a summary of it.

Please see Oil Search's Public Disclosure Policy at:

http://w w w.oilsearch.com/how-we-work/corporate-gov ernance/policies-

and-standards

PRINCIPLE 6 - RESPECT THE RIGHTS OF SECURITY HOLDERS

6.1

A listed entity should prov ide information about itself and its

… information about us and our gov ernance on our w ebsite:

an ex planation w hy that is so in our Corporate

gov ernance to inv estors v ia its w ebsite.

at

Gov ernance Statement

http://w w w.oilsearch.com/who-we-are

and

http://w w w.oilsearch.com/how-we-work/corporate-gov ernance

6.2

A listed entity should design and implement an inv estor relations

… the fact that w e follow this recommendation:

an ex planation w hy that is so in our Corporate

program to facilitate effectiv e tw o-w ay communication w ith

in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR

Gov ernance Statement

inv estors.

at [insert location]

Page 7

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the

period above. We have disclosed …

whole of the period above. We have disclosed …4

6.3

A listed entity should disclose the policies and processes it has in

… our policies and processes for facilitating and encouraging participation at

an ex planation w hy that is so in our Corporate

place to facilitate and encourage participation at meetings of

meetings of security holders:

Gov ernance Statement OR

security holders.

in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR

w e are an ex ternally managed entity that does not hold

at [insert location]

periodic meetings of security holders and this

recommendation is therefore not applicable

6.4

A listed entity should giv e security holders the option to receiv e

… the fact that w e follow this recommendation:

an ex planation w hy that is so in our Corporate

communications from, and send communications to, the entity

in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR

Gov ernance Statement

and its security registry electronically .

at

http://w w w.oilsearch.com/investors/shareholder-enquiries

and

http://w w w.oilsearch.com/contact-us

PRINCIPLE 7 - RECOGNISE AND MANAGE RISK

7.1

The board of a listed entity should:

[If the entity complies w ith paragraph (a):]

an ex planation w hy that is so in our Corporate

(a)

hav e a committee or committees to ov ersee risk, each of

… the fact that w e hav e a committee or committees to ov ersee risk that

Gov ernance Statement

w hich:

comply w ith paragraphs (1) and (2):

(1)

has at least three members, a majority of w hom are

in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR

independent directors; and

at [insert location]

(2)

is chaired by an independent director,

and disclose:

… and a copy of the charter of the committee:

(3)

the charter of the committee;

at

(4)

the members of the committee; and

http://w w w.oilsearch.com/how-we-work/corporate-gov ernance/board-

(5)

as at the end of each reporting period, the number of

committees

times the committee met throughout the period and

… and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5):

the indiv idual attendances of the members at those

in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR

meetings; or

(b)

if it does not hav e a risk committee or committees that

at

satisfy (a) abov e, disclose that fact and the processes it

Please refer to the Directors' Report section of Oil Search's 2019

employ s for ov erseeing the entity 's risk management

Annual Report at: http://w w w.oilsearch.com/investors/asx -

framew ork.

releases/annual-reports

[If the entity complies w ith paragraph (b):]

… the fact that w e do not hav e a risk committee or committees that satisfy

(a) and the processes w e employ for ov erseeing our risk management

Page 8

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the

period above. We have disclosed …

whole of the period above. We have disclosed …4

framew ork:

in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR

at [insert location]

7.2

The board or a committee of the board should:

… the fact that board or a committee of the board rev iew s the entity 's risk

an ex planation w hy that is so in our Corporate

(a)

rev iew the entity 's risk management framew ork at least

management framew ork at least annually to satisfy itself that it continues to

Gov ernance Statement

be sound:

annually to satisfy itself that it continues to be sound; and

(b)

disclose, in relation to each reporting period, w hether such

in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR

a rev iew has taken place.

at [insert location]

… and that such a rev iew has taken place in the reporting period cov ered by

this Appendix 4G:

in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR

at [insert location]

7.3

A listed entity should disclose:

[If the entity complies w ith paragraph (a):]

an ex planation w hy that is so in our Corporate

(a)

if it has an internal audit function, how the function is

… how our internal audit function is structured and w hat role it performs:

Gov ernance Statement

structured and w hat role it performs; or

in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR

(b)

if it does not hav e an internal audit function, that fact and

at [insert location]

the processes it employ s for ev aluating and continually

improv ing the effectiv eness of its risk management and

[If the entity complies w ith paragraph (b):]

internal control processes.

… the fact that w e do not hav e an internal audit function and the processes

w e employ for ev aluating and continually improv ing the effectiv eness of our

risk management and internal control processes:

in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR

at [insert location]

7.4

A listed entity should disclose w hether it has any material

… w hether w e hav e any material ex posure to economic, env ironmental and

an ex planation w hy that is so in our Corporate

ex posure to economic, env ironmental and social sustainability

social sustainability risks and, if w e do, how w e manage or intend to manage

Gov ernance Statement

risks and, if it does, how it manages or intends to manage those

those risks:

risks.

in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR

at [insert location]

Page 9

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the

period above. We have disclosed …

whole of the period above. We have disclosed …4

PRINCIPLE 8 - REMUNERATE FAIRLY AND RESPONSIBLY

8.1

The board of a listed entity should:

[If the entity complies w ith paragraph (a):]

an ex planation w hy that is so in our Corporate

(a)

hav e a remuneration committee w hich:

… the fact that w e hav e a remuneration committee that complies w ith

Gov ernance Statement OR

(1)

has at least three members, a majority of w hom are

paragraphs (1) and (2):

w e are an ex ternally managed entity and this recommenda

independent directors; and

in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR

therefore not applicable

(2)

is chaired by an independent director,

at [insert location]

and disclose:

… and a copy of the charter of the committee:

(3)

the charter of the committee;

at

(4) the members of the committee; and

(5)

as at the end of each reporting period, the number of

http://w w w.oilsearch.com/how-we-work/corporate-gov ernance/board-

times the committee met throughout the period and

committees

the indiv idual attendances of the members at those

… and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5):

meetings; or

in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR

(b)

if it does not hav e a remuneration committee, disclose that

at

fact and the processes it employ s for setting the lev el and

composition of remuneration for directors and senior

Please refer to the Directors' Report section of Oil Search's 2019

ex ecutiv es and ensuring that such remuneration is

Annual Report at: http://w w w.oilsearch.com/investors/asx -

appropriate and not ex cessive.

releases/annual-reports

[If the entity complies w ith paragraph (b):]

… the fact that w e do not hav e a remuneration committee and the processes

w e employ for setting the lev el and composition of remuneration for directors

and senior ex ecutiv es and ensuring that such remuneration is appropriate

and not ex cessiv e:

in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR

at [insert location]

8.2

A listed entity should separately disclose its policies and

… separately our remuneration policies and practices regarding the

an ex planation w hy that is so in our Corporate

practices regarding the remuneration of non-ex ecutiv e directors

remuneration of non-ex ecutiv e directors and the remuneration of ex ecutiv e

Gov ernance Statement OR

and the remuneration of ex ecutiv e directors and other senior

directors and other senior ex ecutiv es:

w e are an ex ternally managed entity and this

ex ecutiv es.

in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR

recommendation is therefore not applicable

at

Please refer to the Directors' Report section of Oil Search's 2019

Annual Report at: http://w w w.oilsearch.com/investors/asx -

releases/annual-reports

Page 10

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the

period above. We have disclosed …

whole of the period above. We have disclosed …4

8.3

A listed entity w hich has an equity -based remuneration scheme

… our policy on this issue or a summary of it:

an ex planation w hy that is so in our Corporate

should:

in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR

Gov ernance Statement OR

(a)

hav e a policy on w hether participants are permitted to

at

we do not hav e an equity -based remuneration scheme

enter into transactions (w hether through the use of

and this recommendation is therefore not applicable OR

deriv ativ es or otherw ise) w hich limit the economic risk of

Please see Oil Search's Share Trading Policy at:

participating in the scheme; and

w e are an ex ternally managed entity and this

http://w w w.oilsearch.com/how-we-work/corporate-gov ernance/policies-

(b)

disclose that policy or a summary of it.

and-standards

recommendation is therefore not applicable

ADDITIONAL DISCLOSURES APPLICABLE TO EXTERNALLY MANAGED LISTED ENTITIES

-

Alternative to Recommendation 1.1 for externally managed listed

… the information referred to in paragraphs (a) and (b):

an ex planation w hy that is so in our Corporate

entities:

in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR

Gov ernance Statement

The responsible entity of an ex ternally managed listed entity

at [insert location]

should disclose:

(a)

the arrangements betw een the responsible entity and the

listed entity for managing the affairs of the listed entity ;

(b)

the role and responsibility of the board of the responsible

entity for ov erseeing those arrangements.

-

Alternative to Recommendations 8.1, 8.2 and 8.3 for externally

… the terms gov erning our remuneration as manager of the entity :

an ex planation w hy that is so in our Corporate

managed listed entities:

in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR

Gov ernance Statement

An ex ternally managed listed entity should clearly disclose the

at [insert location]

terms gov erning the remuneration of the manager.

Page 11

Disclaimer

Oil Search Limited published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2020 01:37:05 UTC
