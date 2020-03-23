Oil Search : Appendix 4G
Name of entity:
Oil Search Limited
ABN / ARBN:
Financial year ended:
055 079 868
31 December 2019
ANNEXURE - KEY TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES
Corporate Governance Council recommendation
We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the
We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the
period above. We have disclosed …
whole of the period above. We have disclosed …
4
PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT
1.1
A listed entity should disclose:
… the fact that w e follow this recommendation:
☐ an ex planation w hy that is so in our Corporate
(a)
the respectiv e roles and responsibilities of its board and
☒ in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR
Gov ernance Statement
OR
management; and
☐ at [insert location ]
☐ w e are an ex ternally managed entity and this
(b)
those matters ex pressly reserv ed to the board and those
recommendation is therefore not applicable
delegated to management.
… and information about the respectiv e roles and responsibilities of our
board and management (including those matters ex pressly reserved to the
board and those delegated to management):
☒
at
http://w w w.oilsearch.com/how-we-work/corporate-gov ernance
1.2
A listed entity should:
… the fact that w e follow this recommendation:
☐ an ex planation w hy that is so in our Corporate
(a)
undertake appropriate checks before appointing a person, or
☒ in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR
Gov ernance Statement
OR
putting forw ard to security holders a candidate for election,
☐ at [insert location ]
☐ w e are an ex ternally managed entity and this
as a director; and
recommendation is therefore not applicable
(b)
prov ide security holders w ith all material information in its
possession relev ant to a decision on w hether or not to elect
or re-elect a director.
1.3
A listed entity should hav e a w ritten agreement w ith each director
… the fact that w e follow this recommendation:
☐ an ex planation w hy that is so in our Corporate
and senior ex ecutiv e setting out the terms of their appointment.
☒ in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR
Gov ernance Statement
OR
☐ at [insert location ]
☐ w e are an ex ternally managed entity and this
recommendation is therefore not applicable
1.4
The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable
… the fact that w e follow this recommendation:
☐ an ex planation w hy that is so in our Corporate
directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to do w ith the
☒ in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR
Gov ernance Statement
OR
proper functioning of the board.
☐ w e are an ex ternally managed entity and this
☐ at [insert location ]
recommendation is therefore not applicable
Corporate Governance Council recommendation
We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the
We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the
period above. We have disclosed …
whole of the period above. We have disclosed …
4
1.5
A listed entity should:
… the fact that w e hav e a div ersity policy that complies w ith paragraph (a):
☐ an ex planation w hy that is so in our Corporate
(a)
hav e a div ersity policy which includes requirements for the
☒ in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR
Gov ernance Statement
OR
board or a relev ant committee of the board to set
☐ at [insert location ]
☐ w e are an ex ternally managed entity and this
measurable objectiv es for achiev ing gender div ersity and to
recommendation is therefore not applicable
assess annually both the objectiv es and the entity 's progress
… and a copy of our div ersity policy or a summary of it:
in achiev ing them;
☒
at
(b)
disclose that policy or a summary of it; and
(c)
disclose as at the end of each reporting period the
https://w w w.oilsearch.com/how-we-work/people-and-
organisation/div ersity -and-inclusion
measurable objectiv es for achiev ing gender div ersity set by
the board or a relev ant committee of the board in accordance
… and the measurable objectiv es for achiev ing gender div ersity set by the
w ith the entity 's div ersity policy and its progress tow ards
board or a relev ant committee of the board in accordance w ith our div ersity
achiev ing them and either:
policy and our progress tow ards achiev ing them:
(1)
the respectiv e proportions of men and w omen on the
☒ in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR
board, in senior ex ecutiv e positions and across the
☐ at [insert location ]
w hole organisation (including how the entity has defined
"senior ex ecutiv e" for these purposes); or
… and the information referred to in paragraphs (c)(1) or (2):
(2)
if the entity is a "relev ant employ er" under the Workplace
☒ in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR
Gender Equality Act, the entity 's most recent "Gender
Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under
☐ at [insert location ]
that Act.
1.6
A listed entity should:
… the ev aluation process referred to in paragraph (a):
☐ an ex planation w hy that is so in our Corporate
(a)
hav e and disclose a process for periodically ev aluating the
☒ in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR
Gov ernance Statement
OR
performance of the board, its committees and indiv idual
☐ at [insert location ]
☐ w e are an ex ternally managed entity and this
directors; and
recommendation is therefore not applicable
(b)
disclose, in relation to each reporting period, w hether a
… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):
performance ev aluation w as undertaken in the reporting
☒ in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR
period in accordance w ith that process.
☐ at [insert location ]
1.7
A listed entity should:
… the ev aluation process referred to in paragraph (a):
☐ an ex planation w hy that is so in our Corporate
(a)
hav e and disclose a process for periodically ev aluating the
☒ in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR
Gov ernance Statement
OR
performance of its senior ex ecutiv es; and
☐ at [insert location ]
☐ w e are an ex ternally managed entity and this
(b)
disclose, in relation to each reporting period, w hether a
recommendation is therefore not applicable
performance ev aluation w as undertaken in the reporting
… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):
period in accordance w ith that process.
☒ in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR
☐ at [insert location ]
Corporate Governance Council recommendation
We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the
We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the
period above. We have disclosed …
whole of the period above. We have disclosed …
4
PRINCIPLE 2 - STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO ADD VALUE
2.1
The board of a listed entity should:
[If the entity complies w ith paragraph (a):]
☐ an ex planation w hy that is so in our Corporate
(a)
hav e a nomination committee w hich:
… the fact that w e hav e a nomination committee that complies w ith
Gov ernance Statement
OR
(1)
has at least three members, a majority of w hom are
paragraphs (1) and (2):
☐ w e are an ex ternally managed entity and this
independent directors; and
☒ in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR
recommendation is therefore not applicable
(2)
is chaired by an independent director,
☐ at [insert location ]
and disclose:
… and a copy of the charter of the committee:
(3)
the charter of the committee;
☒
at
(4) the members of the committee; and
(5)
as at the end of each reporting period, the number of
http://w w w.oilsearch.com/how-we-work/corporate-gov ernance/board-
times the committee met throughout the period and
committees
the indiv idual attendances of the members at those
… and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5):
meetings; or
☐ in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR
(b)
if it does not hav e a nomination committee, disclose that
☒
at
fact and the processes it employ s to address board
succession issues and to ensure that the board has the
Please refer to the Directors' Report section of Oil Search's 2019
appropriate balance of skills, know ledge, ex perience,
Annual Report at:
http://w w w.oilsearch.com/investors/asx -
independence and div ersity to enable it to discharge its
releases/annual-reports
duties and responsibilities effectiv ely .
[If the entity complies w ith paragraph (b):]
… the fact that w e do not hav e a nomination committee and the processes
w e employ to address board succession issues and to ensure that the board
has the appropriate balance of skills, know ledge, ex perience, independence
and div ersity to enable it to discharge its duties and responsibilities
effectiv ely :
☐ in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR
☐ at [insert location ]
2.2
A listed entity should hav e and disclose a board skills matrix
… our board skills matrix :
☐ an ex planation w hy that is so in our Corporate
setting out the mix of skills and div ersity that the board currently
☒ in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR
Gov ernance Statement
OR
has or is looking to achiev e in its membership.
☐ w e are an ex ternally managed entity and this
☐ at [insert location ]
recommendation is therefore not applicable
Corporate Governance Council recommendation
We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the
We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the
period above. We have disclosed …
whole of the period above. We have disclosed …
4
2.3
A listed entity should disclose:
… the names of the directors considered by the board to be independent
☐ an ex planation w hy that is so in our Corporate
(a) the names of the directors considered by the board to be
directors:
Gov ernance Statement
independent directors;
☒ in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR
(b)
if a director has an interest, position, association or
☐ at [insert location ]
relationship of the ty pe described in Box 2.3 but the board
is of the opinion that it does not compromise the
… and, w here applicable, the information referred to in paragraph (b):
independence of the director, the nature of the interest,
☒ in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR
position, association or relationship in question and an
ex planation of w hy the board is of that opinion; and
☐ at [insert location ]
(c)
the length of serv ice of each director.
… and the length of serv ice of each director:
☒ in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR
☐ at [insert location ]
2.4
A majority of the board of a listed entity should be independent
… the fact that w e follow this recommendation:
☐ an ex planation w hy that is so in our Corporate
directors.
☒ in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR
Gov ernance Statement
OR
☐ at [insert location ]
☐ w e are an ex ternally managed entity and this
recommendation is therefore not applicable
2.5
The chair of the board of a listed entity should be an independent
… the fact that w e follow this recommendation:
☐ an ex planation w hy that is so in our Corporate
director and, in particular, should not be the same person as the
☒ in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR
Gov ernance Statement
OR
CEO of the entity .
☐ w e are an ex ternally managed entity and this
☐ at [insert location ]
recommendation is therefore not applicable
2.6
A listed entity should hav e a program for inducting new directors
… the fact that w e follow this recommendation:
☐ an ex planation w hy that is so in our Corporate
and prov ide appropriate professional dev elopment opportunities
☒ in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR
Gov ernance Statement
OR
for directors to dev elop and maintain the skills and know ledge
☐ w e are an ex ternally managed entity and this
needed to perform their role as directors effectiv ely .
☐ at [insert location ]
recommendation is therefore not applicable
Corporate Governance Council recommendation
We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the
We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the
period above. We have disclosed …
whole of the period above. We have disclosed …
4
PRINCIPLE 3 - ACT ETHICALLY AND RESPONSIBLY
3.1
A listed entity should:
… our code of conduct or a summary of it:
☐ an ex planation w hy that is so in our Corporate
(a)
hav e a code of conduct for its directors, senior ex ecutiv es
☐ in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR
Gov ernance Statement
and employ ees; and
☒
at
(b)
disclose that code or a summary of it.
Please see Oil Search's Code of Conduct av ailable at:
http://w w w.oilsearch.com/how-we-work/corporate-gov ernance/policies-
and-standards
PRINCIPLE 4 - SAFEGUARD INTEGRITY IN CORPORATE REPORTING
4.1
The board of a listed entity should:
[If the entity complies w ith paragraph (a):]
☐ an ex planation w hy that is so in our Corporate
(a)
hav e an audit committee w hich:
… the fact that w e hav e an audit committee that complies w ith paragraphs
Gov ernance Statement
(1)
has at least three members, all of w hom are non-
(1) and (2):
ex ecutiv e directors and a majority of w hom are
☒ in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR
independent directors; and
☐ at [insert location ]
(2)
is chaired by an independent director, w ho is not the
chair of the board,
… and a copy of the charter of the committee:
and disclose:
☒
at
(3)
the charter of the committee;
http://w w w.oilsearch.com/how-we-work/corporate-gov ernance/board-
(4)
the relev ant qualifications and ex perience of the
committees
members of the committee; and
… and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5):
(5)
in relation to each reporting period, the number of
☐ in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR
times the committee met throughout the period and
the indiv idual attendances of the members at those
☒
at
meetings; or
Please refer to the Directors' Report section of Oil Search's 2019
(b)
if it does not hav e an audit committee, disclose that fact
Annual Report at:
http://w w w.oilsearch.com/investors/asx -
and the processes it employ s that independently
v erify and
releases/annual-reports
safeguard the integrity of its corporate reporting,
including
[If the entity complies w ith paragraph (b):]
the processes for the appointment and remov al of the
ex ternal auditor and the rotation of the audit engagement
… the fact that w e do not hav e an audit committee and the processes w e
partner.
employ that independently v erify and safeguard the integrity of our corporate
reporting, including the processes for the appointment and remov al of the
ex ternal auditor and the rotation of the audit engagement partner:
☐ in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR
☐ at [insert location ]
Corporate Governance Council recommendation
We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the
We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the
period above. We have disclosed …
whole of the period above. We have disclosed …
4
4.2
The board of a listed entity should, before it approv es the entity 's
… the fact that w e follow this recommendation:
☐ an ex planation w hy that is so in our Corporate
financial statements for a financial period, receiv e from its CEO
☒ in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR
Gov ernance Statement
and CFO a declaration that, in their opinion, the financial records
of the entity hav e been properly maintained and that the financial
☐ at [insert location ]
statements comply w ith the appropriate accounting standards
and giv e a true and fair v iew of the financial position and
performance of the entity and that the opinion has been formed
on the basis of a sound sy stem of risk management and internal
control w hich is operating effectiv ely .
4.3
A listed entity that has an AGM should ensure that its ex ternal
… the fact that w e follow this recommendation:
☐ an ex planation w hy that is so in our Corporate
auditor attends its AGM and is av ailable to answ er questions
☒ in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR
Gov ernance Statement
OR
from security holders relev ant to the audit.
☐ w e are an ex ternally managed entity that does not hold
☐ at [insert location ]
an annual general meeting and this recommendation is
therefore not applicable
PRINCIPLE 5 - MAKE TIMELY AND BALANCED DISCLOSURE
5.1
A listed entity should:
… our continuous disclosure compliance policy or a summary of it:
☐ an ex planation w hy that is so in our Corporate
(a)
hav e a w ritten policy for comply ing w ith its continuous
☐ in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR
Gov ernance Statement
disclosure obligations under the Listing Rules; and
☒
at
(b)
disclose that policy or a summary of it.
Please see Oil Search's Public Disclosure Policy at:
http://w w w.oilsearch.com/how-we-work/corporate-gov ernance/policies-
and-standards
PRINCIPLE 6 - RESPECT THE RIGHTS OF SECURITY HOLDERS
6.1
A listed entity should prov ide information about itself and its
… information about us and our gov ernance on our w ebsite:
☐ an ex planation w hy that is so in our Corporate
gov ernance to inv estors v ia its w ebsite.
☒
at
Gov ernance Statement
http://w w w.oilsearch.com/who-we-are
and
http://w w w.oilsearch.com/how-we-work/corporate-gov ernance
6.2
A listed entity should design and implement an inv estor relations
… the fact that w e follow this recommendation:
☐ an ex planation w hy that is so in our Corporate
program to facilitate effectiv e tw o-w ay communication w ith
☒ in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR
Gov ernance Statement
inv estors.
☐ at [insert location ]
Corporate Governance Council recommendation
We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the
We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the
period above. We have disclosed …
whole of the period above. We have disclosed …
4
6.3
A listed entity should disclose the policies and processes it has in
… our policies and processes for facilitating and encouraging participation at
☐ an ex planation w hy that is so in our Corporate
place to facilitate and encourage participation at meetings of
meetings of security holders:
Gov ernance Statement
OR
security holders.
☒ in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR
☐ w e are an ex ternally managed entity that does not hold
☐ at [insert location ]
periodic meetings of security holders and this
recommendation is therefore not applicable
6.4
A listed entity should giv e security holders the option to receiv e
… the fact that w e follow this recommendation:
☐ an ex planation w hy that is so in our Corporate
communications from, and send communications to, the entity
☐ in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR
Gov ernance Statement
and its security registry electronically .
☒
at
http://w w w.oilsearch.com/investors/shareholder-enquiries
and
http://w w w.oilsearch.com/contact-us
PRINCIPLE 7 - RECOGNISE AND MANAGE RISK
7.1
The board of a listed entity should:
[If the entity complies w ith paragraph (a):]
☒ an ex planation w hy that is so in our Corporate
(a)
hav e a committee or committees to ov ersee risk, each of
… the fact that w e hav e a committee or committees to ov ersee risk that
Gov ernance Statement
w hich:
comply w ith paragraphs (1) and (2):
(1)
has at least three members, a majority of w hom are
☐ in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR
independent directors; and
☐ at [insert location ]
(2)
is chaired by an independent director,
and disclose:
… and a copy of the charter of the committee:
(3)
the charter of the committee;
☒
at
(4)
the members of the committee; and
http://w w w.oilsearch.com/how-we-work/corporate-gov ernance/board-
(5)
as at the end of each reporting period, the number of
committees
times the committee met throughout the period and
… and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5):
the indiv idual attendances of the members at those
☐ in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR
meetings; or
(b)
if it does not hav e a risk committee or committees that
☒
at
satisfy (a) abov e, disclose that fact and the processes it
Please refer to the Directors' Report section of Oil Search's 2019
employ s for ov erseeing the entity 's risk management
Annual Report at:
http://w w w.oilsearch.com/investors/asx -
framew ork.
releases/annual-reports
[If the entity complies w ith paragraph (b):]
… the fact that w e do not hav e a risk committee or committees that satisfy
(a) and the processes w e employ for ov erseeing our risk management
Corporate Governance Council recommendation
We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the
We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the
period above. We have disclosed …
whole of the period above. We have disclosed …
4
framew ork:
☐ in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR
☐ at [insert location ]
7.2
The board or a committee of the board should:
… the fact that board or a committee of the board rev iew s the entity 's risk
☐ an ex planation w hy that is so in our Corporate
(a)
rev iew the entity 's risk management framew ork at least
management framew ork at least annually to satisfy itself that it continues to
Gov ernance Statement
be sound:
annually to satisfy itself that it continues to be sound; and
(b)
disclose, in relation to each reporting period, w hether such
☒ in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR
a rev iew has taken place.
☐ at [insert location ]
… and that such a rev iew has taken place in the reporting period cov ered by
this Appendix 4G:
☒ in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR
☐ at [insert location ]
7.3
A listed entity should disclose:
[If the entity complies w ith paragraph (a):]
☐ an ex planation w hy that is so in our Corporate
(a)
if it has an internal audit function, how the function is
… how our internal audit function is structured and w hat role it performs:
Gov ernance Statement
structured and w hat role it performs; or
☒ in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR
(b)
if it does not hav e an internal audit function, that fact and
☐ at [insert location ]
the processes it employ s for ev aluating and continually
improv ing the effectiv eness of its risk management and
[If the entity complies w ith paragraph (b):]
internal control processes.
… the fact that w e do not hav e an internal audit function and the processes
w e employ for ev aluating and continually improv ing the effectiv eness of our
risk management and internal control processes:
☐ in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR
☐ at [insert location ]
7.4
A listed entity should disclose w hether it has any material
… w hether w e hav e any material ex posure to economic, env ironmental and
☐ an ex planation w hy that is so in our Corporate
ex posure to economic, env ironmental and social sustainability
social sustainability risks and, if w e do, how w e manage or intend to manage
Gov ernance Statement
risks and, if it does, how it manages or intends to manage those
those risks:
risks.
☒ in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR
☐ at [insert location ]
Corporate Governance Council recommendation
We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the
We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the
period above. We have disclosed …
whole of the period above. We have disclosed …
4
PRINCIPLE 8 - REMUNERATE FAIRLY AND RESPONSIBLY
8.1
The board of a listed entity should:
[If the entity complies w ith paragraph (a):]
☐ an ex planation w hy that is so in our Corporate
(a)
hav e a remuneration committee w hich:
… the fact that w e hav e a remuneration committee that complies w ith
Gov ernance Statement
OR
(1)
has at least three members, a majority of w hom are
paragraphs (1) and (2):
☐ w e are an ex ternally managed entity and this recommenda
independent directors; and
☒ in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR
therefore not applicable
(2)
is chaired by an independent director,
☐ at [insert location ]
and disclose:
… and a copy of the charter of the committee:
(3)
the charter of the committee;
☒
at
(4) the members of the committee; and
(5)
as at the end of each reporting period, the number of
http://w w w.oilsearch.com/how-we-work/corporate-gov ernance/board-
times the committee met throughout the period and
committees
the indiv idual attendances of the members at those
… and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5):
meetings; or
☐ in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR
(b)
if it does not hav e a remuneration committee, disclose that
☒
at
fact and the processes it employ s for setting the lev el and
composition of remuneration for directors and senior
Please refer to the Directors' Report section of Oil Search's 2019
ex ecutiv es and ensuring that such remuneration is
Annual Report at:
http://w w w.oilsearch.com/investors/asx -
appropriate and not ex cessive.
releases/annual-reports
[If the entity complies w ith paragraph (b):]
… the fact that w e do not hav e a remuneration committee and the processes
w e employ for setting the lev el and composition of remuneration for directors
and senior ex ecutiv es and ensuring that such remuneration is appropriate
and not ex cessiv e:
☐ in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR
☐ at [insert location ]
8.2
A listed entity should separately disclose its policies and
… separately our remuneration policies and practices regarding the
☐ an ex planation w hy that is so in our Corporate
practices regarding the remuneration of non-ex ecutiv e directors
remuneration of non-ex ecutiv e directors and the remuneration of ex ecutiv e
Gov ernance Statement
OR
and the remuneration of ex ecutiv e directors and other senior
directors and other senior ex ecutiv es:
☐ w e are an ex ternally managed entity and this
ex ecutiv es.
☐ in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR
recommendation is therefore not applicable
☒
at
Please refer to the Directors' Report section of Oil Search's 2019
Annual Report at:
http://w w w.oilsearch.com/investors/asx -
releases/annual-reports
Corporate Governance Council recommendation
We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the
We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the
period above. We have disclosed …
whole of the period above. We have disclosed …
4
8.3
A listed entity w hich has an equity -based remuneration scheme
… our policy on this issue or a summary of it:
☐ an ex planation w hy that is so in our Corporate
should:
☐ in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR
Gov ernance Statement
OR
(a)
hav e a policy on w hether participants are permitted to
☒
at
☐ we do not hav e an equity -based remuneration scheme
enter into transactions (w hether through the use of
and this recommendation is therefore not applicable
OR
deriv ativ es or otherw ise) w hich limit the economic risk of
Please see Oil Search's Share Trading Policy at:
participating in the scheme; and
☐ w e are an ex ternally managed entity and this
http://w w w.oilsearch.com/how-we-work/corporate-gov ernance/policies-
(b)
disclose that policy or a summary of it.
and-standards
recommendation is therefore not applicable
ADDITIONAL DISCLOSURES APPLICABLE TO EXTERNALLY MANAGED LISTED ENTITIES
-
Alternative to Recommendation 1.1 for externally managed listed
… the information referred to in paragraphs (a) and (b):
☐ an ex planation w hy that is so in our Corporate
entities:
☐ in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR
Gov ernance Statement
The responsible entity of an ex ternally managed listed entity
☐ at [insert location ]
should disclose:
(a)
the arrangements betw een the responsible entity and the
listed entity for managing the affairs of the listed entity ;
(b)
the role and responsibility of the board of the responsible
entity for ov erseeing those arrangements.
-
Alternative to Recommendations 8.1, 8.2 and 8.3 for externally
… the terms gov erning our remuneration as manager of the entity :
☐ an ex planation w hy that is so in our Corporate
managed listed entities:
☐ in our Corporate Gov ernance Statement OR
Gov ernance Statement
An ex ternally managed listed entity should clearly disclose the
☐ at [insert location ]
terms gov erning the remuneration of the manager.
