Oil Search : Appendix 4G

Rules 4.7.3 and 4.10.31

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures

Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Name of entity:

Oil Search Limited

ABN / ARBN: Financial year ended: 055 079 868 31 December 2019

Our corporate governance statement2 for the above period above can be found at:3

These pages of our annual report:

☒ This URL on our website: http://www.oilsearch.com/how-we-work/corporate-governance

The Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 20 February 2020 and has been approved by the board.

The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located.

Date: 24 M arch 2020 Name Secretary authorising lodgement: M ichael Drew, Group Secretary

Under Listing Rule 4.7.3, an entity must lodge with ASX a completed Appendix 4G at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX.

Listing Rule 4.10.3 requires an entity that is included in the official list as an ASX Listing to include in its annual report either a corporate

The corporate governance statement must disclose the extent to which the entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during the reporting period.

Gov ernance Council during the reporting period. If the entity has not follow ed a recommendation for any part of the reporting period, its corporate gov ernance statement must separately identify that recommendation and the period during w hich it w as not follow ed and state its reasons for not follow ing the recommendation and w hat (if any ) alternativ e gov ernance practices it adopted in lieu of the recommendation during that period.

Under Listing Rule 4.7.4, if an entity chooses to include its corporate governance statement on its website rather than in its annual report, it must lodge a copy of the corporate governance statement with ASX at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX.

statement must be current as at the effectiv e date specified in that statement for the purposes of rule 4.10.3.

2 "Corporate gov ernance statement" is defined in Listing Rule 19.12 to mean the statement referred to in Listing Rule 4.10.3 w hich discloses the

ex tent to w hich an entity has follow ed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Gov ernance Council during a particular reporting period.

3 Mark w hichev er option is correct and then complete the page number(s) of the annual report, or the URL of th e w eb page, w here the entity 's corporate gov ernance statement can be found. You can, if y ou w ish, delete the option w hich is not applicable.

Throughout this form, w here y ou are giv en tw o or more options to select, y ou can, if y ou w ish, delete any option w hich is not applicable and just retain the option that is applicable. If y ou select an option that includes " OR" at the end of the selection and y ou delete the other options, y ou can also, if y ou w ish, delete the " OR" at the end of the selection.

