Oil Search : Appointment of Managing Director

Keiran Wulff appointed as Oil Search Managing Director

25 February 2020

SYDNEY (ASX: OSH | ADR: OISHY | PNGX: OSH)

As announced on 1 October 2019, the Oil Search Board is pleased to confirm that Dr Keiran Wulff's appointment as Managing Director of Oil Search Limited is now effective. Dr Wulff succeeds Peter Botten, AC CBE, who has stepped down as CEO and from the Board and will depart from Oil Search on 25 August 2020.

The material terms of Dr Wulff's employment agreement and remuneration arrangements are disclosed in the 1 October 2019 ASX announcement.

The Board welcomes Dr Wulff as Managing Director to lead the Company as it embarks on its next phase of growth and strategic transition.

Richard J Lee, AM, BEng (Chem) (Hons), MA (Oxon) FAICD

Chairman, Oil Search Limited

This ASX announcement was authorised by the Oil Search Chairman, Richard J Lee.

Investors:

Ann Diamant

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel: +612 8207 8440

Mob: +61 407 483 128 ann.diamant@oilsearch.com

Media:

Matthew Park

Vice President, Communications and Media

Mob (Aus): +61 400 539 302

Mob (PNG): +675 7106 8530 matthew.park@oilsearch.com