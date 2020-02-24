Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Oil Search Limited    OSH   PG0008579883

OIL SEARCH LIMITED

(OSH)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/24
6.15 AUD   -3.15%
07:09pOIL SEARCH : Dividend/Distribution - OSH
PU
07:09pOIL SEARCH : 2019 Reserves and Resources Statment
PU
07:09pOIL SEARCH : Appointment of Managing Director
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Oil Search : Appointment of Managing Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 07:09pm EST

Keiran Wulff appointed as Oil Search Managing Director

25 February 2020

SYDNEY (ASX: OSH | ADR: OISHY | PNGX: OSH)

As announced on 1 October 2019, the Oil Search Board is pleased to confirm that Dr Keiran Wulff's appointment as Managing Director of Oil Search Limited is now effective. Dr Wulff succeeds Peter Botten, AC CBE, who has stepped down as CEO and from the Board and will depart from Oil Search on 25 August 2020.

The material terms of Dr Wulff's employment agreement and remuneration arrangements are disclosed in the 1 October 2019 ASX announcement.

The Board welcomes Dr Wulff as Managing Director to lead the Company as it embarks on its next phase of growth and strategic transition.

Richard J Lee, AM, BEng (Chem) (Hons), MA (Oxon) FAICD

Chairman, Oil Search Limited

This ASX announcement was authorised by the Oil Search Chairman, Richard J Lee.

Investors:

Ann Diamant

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel: +612 8207 8440

Mob: +61 407 483 128 ann.diamant@oilsearch.com

Media:

Matthew Park

Vice President, Communications and Media

Mob (Aus): +61 400 539 302

Mob (PNG): +675 7106 8530 matthew.park@oilsearch.com

Oil Search Limited

Incorporated in

Papua New Guinea

ARBN 055 079 868

Head office

Sydney office

Mailing address

Tel: +61 2 8207 8400

Port Moresby

1 Bligh Street

GPO Box 2442

Fax: +61 2 8207 8500

Papua New Guinea

Sydney NSW 2000

Sydney NSW 2001

www.oilsearch.com

Australia

Disclaimer

Oil Search Limited published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 00:08:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on OIL SEARCH LIMITED
07:09pOIL SEARCH : Dividend/Distribution - OSH
PU
07:09pOIL SEARCH : 2019 Reserves and Resources Statment
PU
07:09pOIL SEARCH : Appointment of Managing Director
PU
07:09pOIL SEARCH : 2019 Full Year Results Presentation
PU
02/23OIL SEARCH : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
02/20OIL SEARCH : 2019 Full Year Results - Webcast
PU
02/20OIL SEARCH LIMITED : annual earnings release
02/19OIL SEARCH : Change in substantial holding
PU
02/19OIL SEARCH : welcomes 2020 Apprentices
PU
02/18OIL SEARCH : STEM Roadshow attracts young talent
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 2 364 M
EBIT 2019 1 057 M
Net income 2019 503 M
Debt 2019 4 614 M
Yield 2019 2,58%
P/E ratio 2019 18,7x
P/E ratio 2020 17,5x
EV / Sales2019 5,92x
EV / Sales2020 5,75x
Capitalization 9 377 M
Chart OIL SEARCH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Oil Search Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OIL SEARCH LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 7,05  AUD
Last Close Price 6,15  AUD
Spread / Highest target 30,1%
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Robert Botten Managing Director & Executive Director
Kieran Wulff Chief Executive Officer-Designate
Richard John Lee Chairman
Stephen W. Gardiner Chief Financial Officer
Paul Cholakos Executive General Manager-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OIL SEARCH LIMITED-12.41%6 424
CNOOC LIMITED-0.33%69 829
CONOCOPHILLIPS-10.13%63 181
EOG RESOURCES INC.-11.40%43 173
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION2.21%37 627
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-5.21%35 763
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group