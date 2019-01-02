Oil Search : Becoming a substantial holder from PPT

Form 603
Corporations Law
Section 671B
Notice of initial substantial holder
|
To Company Name/Scheme
|
ACN/ARSN
|
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
|
Name
|
PERPETUAL LIMITED and its related bodies corporate
|
ACN (if applicable)
|
000 431 827
|
The holder became a substantial holder on
|
_19_ /_12_/_2018_
055 079 868
OIL SEARCH LIMITED
2.
Details of voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
|
Class of securities (4)
|
Number of securities
|
Persons' votes (5)
|
Voting power (6)
|
Ordinary
|
76,194,921
|
76,194,921
|
5.00%
|
3.
Details of relevant interests
The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
|
Holder of relevant interest
|
Nature of relevant interest (7)
|
Class and number of securities
|
Refer annexure1 & 2
|
4. Details of present registered holders
The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph above are as follows:
|
Holder of relevant interest
|
Registered holder of securities
|
Persons entitled to be registered as holder (8)
|
Class and number of securities
|
Refer annexure 1
|
5.
Consideration
The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:
|
Holder of relevant interest
|
Date of acquisition
|
Consideration (9)
|
Class and number of securities
|
Refer annexure 3
|
Cash
|
Non - Cash
|
Associates
The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:
|
Name and ACN (if applicable)
|
Nature of association
|
Perpetual Investment Management Limited
|
Related bodies corporate of Perpetual Limited
|
Perpetual Trustee Company Limited
|
Related bodies corporate of Perpetual Limited
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
|
Name
|
Address
|
Perpetual Limited
|
18/123 Pitt Street Sydney, NSW 2000
|
Perpetual Investment Management Limited
|
18/123 Pitt Street Sydney, NSW 2000
|
Perpetual Trustee Company Limited
|
18/123 Pitt Street Sydney, NSW 2000
Print name ELEANOR PADMAN
Capacity
COMPANY SECRETARY
ANNEXURE 1 - Perpetual Investments Account Codes & Details
Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML), subsidiary of Perpetual Limited, as Responsible Entity for:
|
INTERNAL CODE
|
REGISTRATION DETAILS
|
17
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
|
26
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
|
33
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
|
118
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
|
212
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
|
649
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
|
650
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
|
652
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
|
653
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
|
651
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
|
654
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
|
670
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
|
695
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
|
774
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
|
855
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
|
2093
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
|
2095
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
|
2124
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
|
2125
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
|
2127
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
|
2128
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
|
2199
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
|
2210
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
|
2219
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
|
2130
|
RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd
GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001
|
2089
|
RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Limited
GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001
|
2086
|
RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd
GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001
|
106
|
RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd
GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001
|
133
|
RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd
GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001
|
323
|
RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd
GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001
|
669
|
RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd
GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001
|
139
|
RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd
GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001
|
44
|
UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Level 16 Chifley Tower
2 Chifley Square Sydney NSW 2000
|
108
|
UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Level 16, Chifley Tower
2 Chifley Square Sydney NSW 2000
|
414
|
UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Level 16 Chifley Tower
2 Chifley Square Sydney NSW 2000
|
696
|
UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Level 16 Chifley Tower
2 Chifley Square Sydney NSW 2000
|
941
|
UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Level 16 Chifley Tower
2 Chifley Square Sydney NSW 2000
Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML), subsidiary of Perpetual Limited, as Trustee for:
|
ALL 'SS' CODES
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML), subsidiary of Perpetual Limited, under Investment Management Agreements with:
|
INTERNAL CODE
|
REGISTRATION DETAILS
|
227
|
BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd PO Box R209 Royal Exchange
NSW 1225
|
248
|
BNP Paribas Noms Pty Ltd P.O. Box R209 Royal Exchange
Sydney NSW 1225
|
702
|
BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd PO Box R209 Royal Exchange
NSW 1225
|
740
|
BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd PO Box R209 Royal Exchange
NSW 1225
