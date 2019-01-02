Oil Search : Becoming a substantial holder from PPT

Form 603

Corporations Law

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme ACN/ARSN 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name PERPETUAL LIMITED and its related bodies corporate ACN (if applicable) 000 431 827 The holder became a substantial holder on _19_ /_12_/_2018_ 055 079 868

OIL SEARCH LIMITED

2.

Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Number of securities Persons' votes (5) Voting power (6) Ordinary 76,194,921 76,194,921 5.00%

3.

Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest (7) Class and number of securities Refer annexure1 & 2

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph above are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of securities Persons entitled to be registered as holder (8) Class and number of securities Refer annexure 1

5.

Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Date of acquisition Consideration (9) Class and number of securities Refer annexure 3 Cash Non - Cash

Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Name and ACN (if applicable) Nature of association Perpetual Investment Management Limited Related bodies corporate of Perpetual Limited Perpetual Trustee Company Limited Related bodies corporate of Perpetual Limited

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address Perpetual Limited 18/123 Pitt Street Sydney, NSW 2000 Perpetual Investment Management Limited 18/123 Pitt Street Sydney, NSW 2000 Perpetual Trustee Company Limited 18/123 Pitt Street Sydney, NSW 2000

Signature

Print name ELEANOR PADMAN

Capacity

COMPANY SECRETARY

ANNEXURE 1 - Perpetual Investments Account Codes & Details

Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML), subsidiary of Perpetual Limited, as Responsible Entity for:

INTERNAL CODE REGISTRATION DETAILS 17 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 26 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 33 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 118 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 212 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 649 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 650 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 652 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 653 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 651 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 654 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 670 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 695 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 774 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 855 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 2093 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 2095 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 2124 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 2125 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 2127 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 2128 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 2199 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 2210 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 2219 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 2130 RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001 2089 RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Limited GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001 2086 RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001 106 RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001 133 RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001 323 RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001 669 RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001 139 RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001 44 UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Level 16 Chifley Tower 2 Chifley Square Sydney NSW 2000 108 UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Level 16, Chifley Tower 2 Chifley Square Sydney NSW 2000 414 UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Level 16 Chifley Tower 2 Chifley Square Sydney NSW 2000 696 UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Level 16 Chifley Tower 2 Chifley Square Sydney NSW 2000 941 UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Level 16 Chifley Tower 2 Chifley Square Sydney NSW 2000

Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML), subsidiary of Perpetual Limited, as Trustee for:

ALL 'SS' CODES HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001

Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML), subsidiary of Perpetual Limited, under Investment Management Agreements with: