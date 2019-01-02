Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Oil Search Limited    OSH   PG0008579883

OIL SEARCH LIMITED (OSH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Oil Search : Becoming a substantial holder from PPT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 01:44am CET

Form 603

Corporations Law

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

ACN/ARSN

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

PERPETUAL LIMITED and its related bodies corporate

ACN (if applicable)

000 431 827

The holder became a substantial holder on

_19_ /_12_/_2018_

055 079 868

OIL SEARCH LIMITED

2.

Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Number of securities

Persons' votes (5)

Voting power (6)

Ordinary

76,194,921

76,194,921

5.00%

3.

Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of relevant interest (7)

Class and number of securities

Refer annexure1 & 2

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph above are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of securities

Persons entitled to be registered as holder (8)

Class and number of securities

Refer annexure 1

5.

Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Date of acquisition

Consideration (9)

Class and number of securities

Refer annexure 3

Cash

Non - Cash

Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Name and ACN (if applicable)

Nature of association

Perpetual Investment Management Limited

Related bodies corporate of Perpetual Limited

Perpetual Trustee Company Limited

Related bodies corporate of Perpetual Limited

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Perpetual Limited

18/123 Pitt Street Sydney, NSW 2000

Perpetual Investment Management Limited

18/123 Pitt Street Sydney, NSW 2000

Perpetual Trustee Company Limited

18/123 Pitt Street Sydney, NSW 2000

Signature

Print name ELEANOR PADMAN

Capacity

COMPANY SECRETARY

ANNEXURE 1 - Perpetual Investments Account Codes & Details

Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML), subsidiary of Perpetual Limited, as Responsible Entity for:

INTERNAL CODE

REGISTRATION DETAILS

17

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

26

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

33

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

118

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

212

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

649

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

650

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

652

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

653

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

651

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

654

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

670

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

695

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

774

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

855

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

2093

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

2095

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

2124

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

2125

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

2127

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

2128

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

2199

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

2210

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

2219

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

2130

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

2089

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Limited

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

2086

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

106

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

133

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

323

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

669

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

139

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

44

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Level 16 Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square Sydney NSW 2000

108

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Level 16, Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square Sydney NSW 2000

414

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Level 16 Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square Sydney NSW 2000

696

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Level 16 Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square Sydney NSW 2000

941

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Level 16 Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square Sydney NSW 2000

Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML), subsidiary of Perpetual Limited, as Trustee for:

ALL 'SS' CODES

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML), subsidiary of Perpetual Limited, under Investment Management Agreements with:

INTERNAL CODE

REGISTRATION DETAILS

227

BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd PO Box R209 Royal Exchange

NSW 1225

248

BNP Paribas Noms Pty Ltd P.O. Box R209 Royal Exchange

Sydney NSW 1225

702

BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd PO Box R209 Royal Exchange

NSW 1225

740

BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd PO Box R209 Royal Exchange

NSW 1225

Disclaimer

Oil Search Limited published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 00:43:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OIL SEARCH LIMITED
01:44aOIL SEARCH : Becoming a substantial holder from PPT
PU
2018OIL SEARCH : Alaska North Slope Assets - Update
PU
2018OIL SEARCH : Most active PNG explorer
PU
2018OIL SEARCH : building PNG's future leaders
PU
2018OIL SEARCH : establishes US$300m corp bilateral facilities
PU
2018OIL SEARCH : continues to chase opportunities
PU
2018OIL SEARCH : takes out global energy award
PU
2018OIL SEARCH : Stronger partnerships needed to address social challenges
PU
2018OIL SEARCH : Robbert De Weijer Presentation - Stepping up to the Challenge
PU
2018OIL SEARCH : Sam Algar Presentation - Oil Search Exploration Update
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 556 M
EBIT 2018 745 M
Net income 2018 374 M
Debt 2018 2 981 M
Yield 2018 2,22%
P/E ratio 2018 20,49
P/E ratio 2019 13,28
EV / Sales 2018 6,85x
EV / Sales 2019 5,39x
Capitalization 7 681 M
Chart OIL SEARCH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Oil Search Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OIL SEARCH LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 6,85 $
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Robert Botten Managing Director & Executive Director
Richard John Lee Chairman
Stephen W. Gardiner Chief Financial Officer & Group Secretary
Paul Cholakos Executive General Manager-Technical Services
Kostas G. Constantinou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OIL SEARCH LIMITED-8.09%7 681
CONOCOPHILLIPS0.00%70 997
CNOOC LTD0.00%68 995
EOG RESOURCES-19.18%50 753
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION0.00%45 656
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD-26.96%28 974
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.