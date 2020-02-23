Log in
Oil Search : Ceasing to be a substantial holder

02/23/2020 | 04:34pm EST

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

Oil Search Limited

ACN/ARSN

ARBN: 055 079 868

1. Details of substantial holder(1)

Name

The Capital Group Companies, Inc.

CAN/ARSN (if applicable

N/A

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on

19 February 2020

The previous notice was given to the company on

18 February 2020

The previous notice was dated

14 February 2020

The shares being reported under this section are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of 1 investment management company (Capital Research and Management Company) which is a direct subsidiary of The Capital Group Companies, Inc., 333 South Hope Street, 55th Floor, Los Angeles, California 90071 and such shares are being reported in the aggregate.

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Nature of

Consideration given in

Class (6)

Person's votes

change

relevant interest

change (4)

relation to change(5)

and

affected

changed

number of

securities

affected

14

February

2020

The Capital Group

Decreased

Average price of 6.3591

16,925,404

-

Ordinary

16,925,404

Companies, Inc.

holdings

AUD per share

19

Shares

February

2020

See Annexure A dated 14 February 2020

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

N/A

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

The Capital Group Companies, Inc.

333 South Hope Street, 55th Floor

Los Angeles, CA 90071

The shares being reported are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of 14 investment management companies (Capital Research and Management Company, AMCAP Fund, American Balanced Fund, American Funds Fundamental Investors, American Funds Insurance Series Asset Allocation Fund, American High-Income Trust, Capital Income Builder, Capital World Growth and Income F) which are direct or indirect subsidiaries of The Capital Group Companies, Inc., 333 South Hope Street, 55th Floor, Los Angeles, California 90071 and such shares are being reported in the aggregate.

See Annexure A dated 19 February 2020 (copy attached)

Signature

print name Donald H. Rolfe

capacity: Senior Counsel

sign here

date: 20 February 2020

Annexure "A"

This is the Annexure of 3 pages marked Annexure "A" referred to in Form 605 (cease) signed by this corporation dated 19 February 2020.

The Capital Group Companies, Inc.

By: ______________________________________

Australia Annexure A

Nominee List

Oil Search Limited

As of 19 February 2020

Nominee Name

JPMorgan Chase Bank

11000016

55,763,682

11000036

2,211,252

11000832

18,854

11590055

1,665

11966100

470,513

Total Shares:

58,465,966

State Street Bank North Quincy

11000071

7,627,926

11000076

245,009

Total Shares:

7,872,935

Australia Annexure A

Oil Search Limited

As of 19 February 2020

CG Investment Management Company

Account Number

Number of Shares

% Held

Capital Research and Management Company

11000016

55,763,682

3.66%

11000036

2,211,252

0.15%

11000071

7,627,926

0.50%

11000076

245,009

0.02%

11000832

18,854

0.00%

11590055

1,665

0.00%

11966100

470,513

0.03%

66,338,901

GRAND TOTAL

66,338,901

4.35%

Disclaimer

Oil Search Limited published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2020 21:33:03 UTC
