Oil Search : Ceasing to be a substantial holder

The shares being reported under this section are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of 1 investment management company (Capital Research and Management Company) which is a direct subsidiary of The Capital Group Companies, Inc., 333 South Hope Street, 55th Floor, Los Angeles, California 90071 and such shares are being reported in the aggregate.
2. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of
Person whose
Nature of
Consideration given in
Class (6)
Person's votes
change
relevant interest
change (4)
relation to change(5)
and
affected
changed
number of
securities
affected
14
February
2020
The Capital Group
Decreased
Average price of 6.3591
16,925,404
-
Ordinary
16,925,404
Companies, Inc.
holdings
AUD per share
19
Shares
February
2020
See Annexure A dated 14 February 2020
3. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
N/A
N/A
4. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
The Capital Group Companies, Inc.
333 South Hope Street, 55th Floor
Los Angeles, CA 90071
The shares being reported are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of 14 investment management companies (Capital Research and Management Company, AMCAP Fund, American Balanced Fund, American Funds Fundamental Investors, American Funds Insurance Series Asset Allocation Fund, American High-Income Trust, Capital Income Builder, Capital World Growth and Income F) which are direct or indirect subsidiaries of The Capital Group Companies, Inc., 333 South Hope Street, 55th Floor, Los Angeles, California 90071 and such shares are being reported in the aggregate.
See Annexure A dated 19 February 2020 (copy attached)
Signature
print name Donald H. Rolfe
capacity: Senior Counsel
sign here
date: 20 February 2020
Annexure "A"
This is the Annexure of 3 pages marked Annexure "A" referred to in Form 605 (cease) signed by this corporation dated 19 February 2020.
