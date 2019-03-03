Oil Search : Company Update - March 2019

OIL SEARCH COMPANY UPDATE

OIL SEARCH OVERVIEW

❖ Established in PNG in 1929

❖ 29% interest in PNG LNG Project (operated by ExxonMobil)

❖ ~ 60% interest in, and operator of, all PNG's producing oil fields

❖ Major LNG growth opportunities in PNG: - Proposed development of three new trains, ~8 MTPA of LNG capacity, in partnership with ExxonMobil and Total

❖ Material gas exploration upside

❖ 25.5% interest in major oil resource in Alaska North Slope, USA, with significant appraisal and exploration potential

❖

Market capitalisation ~A$13bn (~US$9bn)

❖ Listed on ASX (Share Code: OSH) and

POMSOX, plus US ADR programme (Share Code: OISHY)

PNG OPERATIONS - KEY FIELDS

ALASKA OPERATIONS - KEY FIELDS