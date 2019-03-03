Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Oil Search Limited    OSH   PG0008579883

OIL SEARCH LIMITED

(OSH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/01
8.21 AUD   -1.91%
06:44pOIL SEARCH : Company Update - March 2019
PU
03/01ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Climb On Trade-deal Hopes, MSCI Expansion
DJ
02/26ASIA MARKETS: China Gives Up Gains, Asia Markets Fall As Trade-deal Enthusiasm Cools
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Oil Search : Company Update - March 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/03/2019 | 06:44pm EST

OIL SEARCH COMPANY UPDATE

DISCLAIMER

While every effort is made to provide accurate and complete information, Oil Search Limited does not warrant that the information in this presentation is free from errors or omissions or is suitable for its intended use. Subject to any terms implied by law which cannot be excluded, Oil Search Limited accepts no responsibility for any loss, damage, cost or expense (whether direct or indirect) incurred by you as a result of any error, omission or misrepresentation in information in this presentation. All information in this presentation is subject to change without notice.

This presentation also contains forward-looking statements which are subject to particular risks associated with the oil and gas industry. Oil Search Limited believes there are reasonable grounds for the expectations on which the statements are based. However actual outcomes could differ materially due to a range of factors including oil and gas prices, demand for oil, currency fluctuations, drilling results, field performance, the timing of well work-overs and field development, reserves depletion, progress on gas commercialisation and fiscal and other government issues and approvals.

OIL SEARCH OVERVIEW

  • Established in PNG in 1929

  • 29% interest in PNG LNG Project (operated by ExxonMobil)

  • ~ 60% interest in, and operator of, all

    PNG's producing oil fields

  • Major LNG growth opportunities in PNG: - Proposed development of three new trains, ~8 MTPA of LNG capacity, in partnership with ExxonMobil and Total

  • Material gas exploration upside

  • 25.5% interest in major oil resource in Alaska North Slope, USA, with significant appraisal and exploration potential

Market capitalisation ~A$13bn (~US$9bn)

Listed on ASX (Share Code: OSH) and

POMSOX, plus US ADR programme (Share Code: OISHY)

PNG OPERATIONS - KEY FIELDS

ALASKA OPERATIONS - KEY FIELDS

Disclaimer

Oil Search Limited published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2019 23:43:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OIL SEARCH LIMITED
06:44pOIL SEARCH : Company Update - March 2019
PU
03/01ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Climb On Trade-deal Hopes, MSCI Expansion
DJ
02/26ASIA MARKETS: China Gives Up Gains, Asia Markets Fall As Trade-deal Enthusias..
DJ
02/20OIL SEARCH : A passion for exploring the unknown - Meet Julianne Lamb
PU
02/19OIL SEARCH : Morgans rates OSH as Add
AQ
02/19OIL SEARCH : charging ahead with third LNG processing train in PNG
AQ
02/19Oil Search Pushes Ahead With Projects to Double Output
DJ
02/18OIL SEARCH : delivers strong results despite devastating earthquake
PU
02/18OIL SEARCH : 2018 Full Year Results Presentation
PU
02/18OIL SEARCH : Dividend/Distribution - OSH
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 727 M
EBIT 2019 869 M
Net income 2019 484 M
Debt 2019 2 705 M
Yield 2019 2,49%
P/E ratio 2019 18,87
P/E ratio 2020 16,83
EV / Sales 2019 6,84x
EV / Sales 2020 6,54x
Capitalization 9 103 M
Chart OIL SEARCH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Oil Search Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OIL SEARCH LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 6,60 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Robert Botten Managing Director & Executive Director
Richard John Lee Chairman
Stephen W. Gardiner Chief Financial Officer & Group Secretary
Paul Cholakos Executive General Manager-Technical Services
Kostas G. Constantinou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OIL SEARCH LIMITED14.66%9 103
CONOCOPHILLIPS8.82%76 969
CNOOC LTD12.17%76 756
EOG RESOURCES INC.7.79%54 525
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION7.77%49 582
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD13.48%33 769
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.