Oil Search Limited    OSH

OIL SEARCH LIMITED

(OSH)
Oil Search : Computershare letter to security holders regarding 2019 final dividend paid 24 March 2020

03/27/2020 | 01:18am EDT

Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited

ABN 48 078 279 277

Yarra Falls, 452 Johnston Street Abbotsford

Victoria 3067 Australia

GPO Box 2975 Melbourne

Victoria 3001 Australia

DX Box 30941

Telephone +61 3 9415 5000

Facsimile +61 3 9473 2500

www.computershare.com

Dear Security Holder,

Oil Search Limited - 2019 Final Dividend Paid 24 Ma rch 2020

As an Oil Search Limited Security Holder, if you were on the register as at the payment record date, you would have recently received your 2019 Final Dividend on 24 March 2020.

Due to a Computershare administrative error, your advice indicates incorrect information. Please disregard this original advice.

A replacement advice that contains the correct details has been sent to shareholders.

Please Note: We confirm that you have been paid the correct dividend amount of US$0.045 per ordinary share in your elected currency on 24 March 2020.

If you have any questions, contact us online at: www-au.computershare.com/investor/#contact or alternatively call Computershare on 1300 855 080 (within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4000 (outside Australia), Monday to Friday AEDT 8:30 am to 7:00pm.

We apologise for any inconvenience arising from this matter.

Yours sincerely

Ann Bowering

CEO Australia and New Zealand

Computershare Investor Services

Disclaimer

Oil Search Limited published this content on 27 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2020 05:17:05 UTC
