OIL SEARCH LIMITED
Oil Search : Daffodil Golf Cup Raises Over K100,000 In Port Moresby

08/28/2018 | 01:42am CEST

Oil Search Daffodil Golf Cup raises over K100,000 in Port Moresby

PNG Media Release

27 August, 2018

Schools and communities in PNG will continue to receive cancer education and awareness, thanks in part to the Oil Search Port Moresby Daffodil Corporate Golf Challenge which raised more than K100,000 on Friday, 24 August.

With the tremendous support of the business community, K117,060 was raised on the night from team registration fees, an auction and raffle sales to support the work of Cancer Foundation Papua New Guinea.

Mineral Resources Development Company (MRDC) are the 2018 Port Moresby Daffodil Cup Champions, finishing on top of 35 other teams. Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited (KPHL) finished equal however MRDC came out final winners on a count-back.

"Oil Search has been a passionate sponsor of the Daffodil Corporate Golf Challenge since the event began in 2003. This makes it the 16th consecutive year that we have worked with the Cancer Foundation PNG in helping to reduce the threat and impact of cancer in PNG through successful education, prevention and clinical support," said Leon Buskens, Oil Search General Manager for Stakeholder Engagement PNG.

"All funds raised from the event will go towards bringing cancer education and awareness programs to various communities and schools throughout PNG in 2019. Of course, none of this would be possible without the participants and our prize sponsors.

"We look forward to this continued partnership which will ensure organisations such as Cancer Foundation can continue to carry out their programs," Mr Buskens said.

Close to K1 million has been invested by Oil Search since 2003. The Daffodil Corporate Golf Challenge is also organised in Lae, Morobe Province. The inaugural event in Lae was held in 2011. Proceeds from that event go towards supporting the work of PNG Cancer Relief Society and the running of the National Cancer Treatment Centre at the Angau Memorial Hospital.

Oil Search has a dedicated Cancer Relief Committee that help oversee the annual golf charity events.

Ends.

For further information, please contact:

Ruth Waram

Manager, PNG Communications Mobile: 71906078

Oil Search Limited

Incorporated in Papua New Guinea ARBN 055 079 868

Photos

With the 2018 Port Moresby Daffodil Cup Champions Mineral Resources Development Company is Gerea Aopi - Oil Search PNG Country Chairman and Cancer Foundation PNG (CFPNG) Chairman. He is joined by Priscillar Napoleon - CFPNG Executive Manager and Leon Buskens - General Manager,

Oil Search Stakeholder Engagement Group PNG.

Gerea Aopi - Oil Search PNG Country Chairman and Cancer Foundation PNG Chairman has been the longest playing member of Team Oil Search.

The Port Moresby Daffodil Golf Cup.

Disclaimer

Oil Search Limited published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 23:41:07 UTC
