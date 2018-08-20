Oil Search : Dividend/Distribution - OSH

Log in
08/20/2018 | 08:12pm EDT

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

OIL SEARCH LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

OSH - 10 TOEA ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday August 21, 2018

Distribution Amount

USD 0.02000000

Ex Date

Tuesday September 4, 2018

Record Date

Wednesday September 5, 2018

Payment Date

Tuesday September 25, 2018

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

OIL SEARCH LIMITED

1.2 Registered Number Type

ARBN

1.3 ASX issuer code

OSH

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Tuesday August 21, 2018

1.6 ASX +Security Code

OSH

Registration Number

ASX +Security Description

10 TOEA ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Saturday June 30, 2018

2A.4 +Record Date

Wednesday September 5, 2018

2A.5 Ex Date

Tuesday September 4, 2018

2A.6 Payment Date

Tuesday September 25, 2018

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

USD - US Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

USD 0.02000000

2A.9a AUD equivalent to total dividend/distribution amount per +security

2A.9b If AUD equivalent not known, date for information to be released

Estimated or Actual?

Friday September 7, 2018

Estimated

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

Yes

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

No

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

2A.13 Withholding tax rate applicable to the dividend/distribution

Part 2B - Currency Information

2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).

Yes

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements

The dividend will be paid in PNG Kina for those shareholders domiciled in Papua New Guinea, in GB Pounds for those shareholders that have lodged direct credit details requesting a GB Pounds credit, in US Dollars for those shareholders that have lodged direct credit details requesting US Dollars and in Australian dollars for all other shareholders.

2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:

PGK - Kina

GBP - Pound SterlingPGK GBP

2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments

The exchange rates used for converting the US dollar dividend into the payment currencies will be the rates determined by the Company on the Record Date, being Wednesday 5 September, 2018.

2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange rates not known, date for information Estimated or Actual? to be released Estimated

Friday September 7, 2018

2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?

Yes

2B.3a Please describe what choices are available to a securityholder to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements

Australian Dollars Great British Pounds PNG Kina

The following currency choices are available:

US Dollars

2B.3b Date and time by which any document or communication relating to the above arrangements must be received in order to be effective for this dividend/distribution

Wednesday September 5, 2018 17:00:00

2B.3c Please provide, or indicate where relevant forms can be obtained and how and where they must be lodged

Contact Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited by calling: +61 3 9415 4000 (from outside Australia) or 1300 850 505 (from within Australia)

For those shareholders resident in PNG, please contact BSP Capital by calling 309 8524 or 309 8531

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

Part 5 - Further information

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

USD 0.02000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

No

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 0.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

USD 0.00000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

USD 0.02000000

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

USD

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 100.0000 %

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

Disclaimer

Oil Search Limited published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 00:11:06 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 536 M
EBIT 2018 749 M
Net income 2018 385 M
Debt 2018 2 903 M
Yield 2018 1,77%
P/E ratio 2018 26,51
P/E ratio 2019 16,91
EV / Sales 2018 8,53x
EV / Sales 2019 6,73x
Capitalization 10 191 M
