Oil Search : Dividend/Distribution - OSH

Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
OIL SEARCH LIMITED
1.2 Registered Number Type
ARBN
1.3 ASX issuer code
OSH
1.4 The announcement is
New announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement
Tuesday February 19, 2019
1.6 ASX +Security Code
OSH
Registration Number
ASX +Security Description
10 TOEA ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Monday December 31, 2018
2A.4 +Record Date
Wednesday March 6, 2019
2A.5 Ex Date
Tuesday March 5, 2019
2A.6 Payment Date
Thursday March 28, 2019
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approvalCourt approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
USD - US Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
USD 0.08500000
2A.9a AUD equivalent to total dividend/distribution amount per +security
2A.9b If AUD equivalent not known, date for information to be released
Estimated or Actual?
Friday March 8, 2019
Estimated
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?
Yes
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)
2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?
No
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
No
2A.13 Withholding tax rate applicable to the dividend/distribution
Part 2B - Currency Information
2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).
Yes
2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements
The dividend will be paid in PNG Kina for those shareholders domiciled in Papua New Guinea, in GB Pounds for those shareholders that have lodged direct credit details requesting a GB Pounds credit, in US Dollars for those shareholders that have lodged direct credit details requesting US Dollars and in Australian dollars for all other shareholders.
2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:
PGK - Kina
GBP - Pound SterlingPGK GBP
2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments
The exchange rates used for converting the US Dollar dividend into the payment currencies will be the rates determined by the Company on the record date being Wednesday 6 March 2019.
2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange rates not known, date for information Estimated or Actual? to be released Estimated
Friday March 8, 2019
2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?
Yes
2B.3a Please describe what choices are available to a securityholder to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements
Australian Dollars Great British Pounds Papua New Guinea Kina
The following currency choices are available:
US Dollars
2B.3b Date and time by which any document or communication relating to the above arrangements must be received in order to be effective for this dividend/distribution
Wednesday March 6, 2019 17:00:00
2B.3c Please provide, or indicate where relevant forms can be obtained and how and where they must be lodged
Contact Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited by calling: +61 3 9415 4000 (from outside Australia) or 1300 850 505 (from within Australia)
For those shareholders resident in PNG, please contact BSP Capital by calling 309 7608 or 309 8531
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
Part 5 - Further information
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?
No
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
USD 0.08500000
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?
No
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 0.0000 %
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security
USD 0.00000000
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount
USD 0.08500000
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security
USD
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 100.0000 %
5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution