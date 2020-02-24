Log in
OIL SEARCH LIMITED

End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/24
6.15 AUD   -3.15%
07:09pOIL SEARCH : Dividend/Distribution - OSH
PU
07:09pOIL SEARCH : 2019 Reserves and Resources Statment
PU
07:09pOIL SEARCH : Appointment of Managing Director
PU
Oil Search : Dividend/Distribution - OSH

02/24/2020 | 07:09pm EST

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

OIL SEARCH LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

OSH - 10 TOEA ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday February 25, 2020

Distribution Amount

$ 0.04500000

Ex Date

Tuesday March 3, 2020

Record Date

Wednesday March 4, 2020

Payment Date

Tuesday March 24, 2020

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

OIL SEARCH LIMITED

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ARBN

055079868

1.3

ASX issuer code

OSH

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

Tuesday February 25, 2020

1.6 ASX +Security Code

OSH

ASX +Security Description

10 TOEA ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Tuesday December 31, 2019

2A.4 +Record Date

Wednesday March 4, 2020

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.5 Ex Date

Tuesday March 3, 2020

2A.6 Payment Date

Tuesday March 24, 2020

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

USD - US Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

$ 0.04500000

2A.9a AUD equivalent to total dividend/distribution amount per +security

$

2A.9b If AUD equivalent not known, date for information

Estimated or Actual?

to be released

Estimated

Monday March 9, 2020

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? Yes

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

No

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

2A.13 Withholding tax rate applicable to the dividend/distribution (%)

%

Part 2B - Currency Information

Notification of dividend / distribution

2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).

Yes

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements

The dividend will be paid in PNG Kina for those shareholders domiciled in Papua New Guinea, in GB Pounds for those shareholders that have lodged direct credit details requesting a GB Pounds credit, in US Dollars for those shareholders that have lodged direct credit details requesting US Dollars and in Australian dollars for all other shareholders.

2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:

Currency

Payment currency equivalent amount per security

PGK - Kina

$

GBP - Pound Sterling

$

2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments

The exchange rates used for converting the US Dollar dividend into the payment currencies will be the rates determined by the Company on the record date being Wednesday 4 March 2020.

2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange

Estimated or Actual?

rates not known, date for information to be released

Estimated

Monday March 9, 2020

2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?

Yes

2B.3a Please describe what choices are available to a securityholder to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements

The following currency choices are available:

US Dollars

Australian Dollars

Great British Pounds

Papua New Guinea Kina

2B.3b Date and time by which any document or communication relating to the above arrangements must be received in order to be effective for this dividend/distribution

Wednesday March 4, 2020 17:00:00

2B.3c Please provide, or indicate where relevant forms can be obtained and how and where they must be lodged

Contact Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited by calling: +61 3 9415 4000 (from outside Australia) or

1300 850 505 (from within Australia)

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount

this time?

per +security

No

$

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per

security

$ 0.04500000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

No

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is

franked

0.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

$ 0.00000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

100.0000 %

$ 0.04500000

Part 5 - Further information

  1. Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
  2. Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Notification of dividend / distribution

Disclaimer

Oil Search Limited published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 00:08:05 UTC
