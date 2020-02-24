Oil Search : Dividend/Distribution - OSH

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? Yes

2A.9b If AUD equivalent not known, date for information

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Notification of dividend / distribution

2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).

Yes

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements

The dividend will be paid in PNG Kina for those shareholders domiciled in Papua New Guinea, in GB Pounds for those shareholders that have lodged direct credit details requesting a GB Pounds credit, in US Dollars for those shareholders that have lodged direct credit details requesting US Dollars and in Australian dollars for all other shareholders.

2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:

Currency Payment currency equivalent amount per security PGK - Kina $ GBP - Pound Sterling $

2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments

The exchange rates used for converting the US Dollar dividend into the payment currencies will be the rates determined by the Company on the record date being Wednesday 4 March 2020.

2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange Estimated or Actual? rates not known, date for information to be released Estimated Monday March 9, 2020

2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?

Yes

2B.3a Please describe what choices are available to a securityholder to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements

The following currency choices are available:

US Dollars

Australian Dollars

Great British Pounds

Papua New Guinea Kina

2B.3b Date and time by which any document or communication relating to the above arrangements must be received in order to be effective for this dividend/distribution

Wednesday March 4, 2020 17:00:00

2B.3c Please provide, or indicate where relevant forms can be obtained and how and where they must be lodged

Contact Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited by calling: +61 3 9415 4000 (from outside Australia) or

1300 850 505 (from within Australia)

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution