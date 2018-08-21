Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Oil Search Limited    OSH   PG0008579883

OIL SEARCH LIMITED (OSH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Oil Search Dividend Falls After Profit Hit by Papua New Guinea Quake

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 02:15am CEST

By Robb M. Stewart

MELBOURNE, Australia--Oil Search halved its interim dividend following a sharp drop in interim profit after operations in Papua New Guinea were hit by a powerful earthquake, yet tightened its production guidance for the year toward the upper end of its target.

Net profit dropped by 39% to US$79.2 million in the six months through June from US$129.1 million last year, while half-year revenue declined by 18% to US$557.8 million from US$676.2 million.

A massive earthquake and series of aftershocks struck the Highlands region of Papua New Guinea in February, forcing the temporary shutdown of oil and gas operations including the flagship PNG LNG gas-export operation. Oil Search's output for the six months was down by 31% to 10.24 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Oil Search operates all of Papua New Guinea's producing oil fields, though these are dwarfed by output from Exxon Mobil US$19 billion PNG LNG operation, in which Oil Search has a 29% interest. The liquefied natural gas plant returned to full operation by late April.

The company said it would pay a half-year dividend of US$0.02 a share against a year-ago payout of US$0.04.

Still, it said that based on a record performance by the PNG LNG project since it restarted production after the quake it now expected annual output of between 24 million and 26 million barrels of oil equivalent. Only last month, it had affirmed a target of 23 million-26 million barrels for the year.

The first-half drop in output with the temporary shutdowns was accompanied by a 14% increase in production costs related to repairs and other work, though that was partially offset by stronger global oil and gas prices and a sharp cut in exploration spending, the company said.

Oil Search, based in the Papua New Guinea capital of Port Moresby and listed in Australia, said continued to expect capital expenditure would range between US$435 million and US$530 million in 2018.

"All production facilities are now back online...with PNG LNG presently operating above pre-earthquake levels and production from Oil Search's operated facilities progressively ramping up," Managing Director Peter Botten said.

Mr. Botten added progress continued to be made with Oil Search's partners in Papua New Guinea on plans to build an additional three liquefied natural gas production lines producing about 8 million metric tons of fuel a year. Oil Search also plans to drill two exploration wells in Alaska, where it recently brought into assets in an effort to reduce its reliance on LNG and on Papua New Guinea.

Last October, Oil Search made a US$400 million investment in the prospective Alaska North Slope, estimated to be one of the largest conventional oil discoveries in the U.S. in decades, with an option to double its stake in the assets for a further US$450 million.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 0.70% 78.81 Delayed Quote.-6.43%
OIL SEARCH LIMITED 0.77% 9.22 End-of-day quote.17.46%
WTI -0.06% 65.38 Delayed Quote.8.80%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OIL SEARCH LIMITED
02:15aOil Search Dividend Falls After Profit Hit by Papua New Guinea Quake
DJ
02:12aOIL SEARCH : Dividend/Distribution - OSH
PU
08/17Papua New Guinea gas project signs supply deal with BP
RE
08/17OIL SEARCH : PNG LNG signs mid-term sales agreement with BP
PU
08/10HIGH ARCTIC ENERGY SERVICES : Announces Agreement with Oil Search Limited
AQ
08/10OIL SEARCH : New gas discovery could play a part in future PNG LNG expansions
AQ
08/09OIL SEARCH : Santos & Partners Hit Gas at Barikewa-3 in PNG
AQ
08/09OIL SEARCH : Barikewa-3 well test successful
PU
08/09OIL SEARCH : backs initiative to combat crime
PU
08/08OIL SEARCH : 2018 First Half Results webcast
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/17BP inks five-year supply deal with Papua New Guinea gas project 
07/20PetroChina signs LNG supply deal with Papua New Guinea gas project 
04/13Exxon resumes production at PNG LNG ahead of schedule 
04/12Key gas field for PNG LNG expansion gets resource upgrade 
04/05Exxon maintains PNG LNG restart timetable despite ramping up activity 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 536 M
EBIT 2018 749 M
Net income 2018 385 M
Debt 2018 2 903 M
Yield 2018 1,77%
P/E ratio 2018 26,51
P/E ratio 2019 16,91
EV / Sales 2018 8,53x
EV / Sales 2019 6,73x
Capitalization 10 191 M
Chart OIL SEARCH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Oil Search Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OIL SEARCH LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 6,68 $
Spread / Average Target -0,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Robert Botten Managing Director & Executive Director
Richard John Lee Chairman
Stephen W. Gardiner Chief Financial Officer & Group Secretary
Paul Cholakos Executive General Manager-Technical Services
Kostas G. Constantinou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OIL SEARCH LIMITED17.46%10 120
CONOCOPHILLIPS27.11%81 079
CNOOC LTD10.16%68 194
EOG RESOURCES6.36%66 475
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION6.64%60 151
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-0.62%41 705
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.