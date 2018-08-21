Oil Search Dividend Falls After Profit Hit by Papua New Guinea Quake

By Robb M. Stewart



MELBOURNE, Australia--Oil Search halved its interim dividend following a sharp drop in interim profit after operations in Papua New Guinea were hit by a powerful earthquake, yet tightened its production guidance for the year toward the upper end of its target.

Net profit dropped by 39% to US$79.2 million in the six months through June from US$129.1 million last year, while half-year revenue declined by 18% to US$557.8 million from US$676.2 million.

A massive earthquake and series of aftershocks struck the Highlands region of Papua New Guinea in February, forcing the temporary shutdown of oil and gas operations including the flagship PNG LNG gas-export operation. Oil Search's output for the six months was down by 31% to 10.24 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Oil Search operates all of Papua New Guinea's producing oil fields, though these are dwarfed by output from Exxon Mobil US$19 billion PNG LNG operation, in which Oil Search has a 29% interest. The liquefied natural gas plant returned to full operation by late April.

The company said it would pay a half-year dividend of US$0.02 a share against a year-ago payout of US$0.04.

Still, it said that based on a record performance by the PNG LNG project since it restarted production after the quake it now expected annual output of between 24 million and 26 million barrels of oil equivalent. Only last month, it had affirmed a target of 23 million-26 million barrels for the year.

The first-half drop in output with the temporary shutdowns was accompanied by a 14% increase in production costs related to repairs and other work, though that was partially offset by stronger global oil and gas prices and a sharp cut in exploration spending, the company said.

Oil Search, based in the Papua New Guinea capital of Port Moresby and listed in Australia, said continued to expect capital expenditure would range between US$435 million and US$530 million in 2018.

"All production facilities are now back online...with PNG LNG presently operating above pre-earthquake levels and production from Oil Search's operated facilities progressively ramping up," Managing Director Peter Botten said.

Mr. Botten added progress continued to be made with Oil Search's partners in Papua New Guinea on plans to build an additional three liquefied natural gas production lines producing about 8 million metric tons of fuel a year. Oil Search also plans to drill two exploration wells in Alaska, where it recently brought into assets in an effort to reduce its reliance on LNG and on Papua New Guinea.

Last October, Oil Search made a US$400 million investment in the prospective Alaska North Slope, estimated to be one of the largest conventional oil discoveries in the U.S. in decades, with an option to double its stake in the assets for a further US$450 million.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com