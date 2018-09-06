Oil Search : Drilling Report for August 2018

Exploration and Appraisal Drilling Update - August 2018
6 September 2018
Well Name
Well Type
Location
Barikewa 3
Appraisal
PRL 9, Forelands, PNG
Spud Date
25 June 2018
Rig
HAES Rig 103
Objective/ Targets
Cretaceous Toro Sandstone and deeper Jurassic Hedinia Sandstone.
The objective of Barikewa 3 is to constrain the resource in the field and assist in selecting the optimal commercialisation pathway.
Status
During the month, a Drill Stem Test (DST) was conducted over the Toro interval from a depth of 1,729 to 1,743 metres. The DST flowed gas at a continuous rate of 35.5 mmscf/day over a 75-hour period through a 68/64" choke. Preliminary analysis indicates a clean, dry gas with approximately 20% nitrogen, which is a similar composition to that tested at Barikewa 1.
Following completion of the DST, Barikewa 3 was plugged and abandoned, as planned.
Evaluation of the well results, including logs and well test data, is underway. This information will be used in conjunction with the results from Kimu 2 to help delineate the resource base of the Kimu and Barikewa gas fields and assist in determining the optimal route for potential commercialisation.
The positive results from the Barikewa 3 appraisal well follow the successful Kimu 2 appraisal well (PRL 8, Forelands), which reached total depth in late May 2018 and proved up an extension of the Kimu gas reservoir.
|
Operator
|
Oil Search
|
Participants
|
Oil Search (PNG) Limited
|
45.1%
|
Barracuda Limited
|
40.0%
|
NPCP Oil Company Pty Limited
|
14.9%
|
Total
|
100.0%
All depths quoted are measured depth from rotary table (MDRT)
