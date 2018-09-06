Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Oil Search Limited    OSH   PG0008579883

OIL SEARCH LIMITED (OSH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Oil Search : Drilling Report for August 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 07:32am CEST

Exploration and Appraisal Drilling Update - August 2018

(ASX: OSH | ADR: OISHY | POMSoX: OSH)

6 September 2018

Well Name

Well Type

Location

Barikewa 3

Appraisal

PRL 9, Forelands, PNG

Spud Date

25 June 2018

Rig

HAES Rig 103

Objective/ Targets

Cretaceous Toro Sandstone and deeper Jurassic Hedinia Sandstone.

The objective of Barikewa 3 is to constrain the resource in the field and assist in selecting the optimal commercialisation pathway.

Status

During the month, a Drill Stem Test (DST) was conducted over the Toro interval from a depth of 1,729 to 1,743 metres. The DST flowed gas at a continuous rate of 35.5 mmscf/day over a 75-hour period through a 68/64" choke. Preliminary analysis indicates a clean, dry gas with approximately 20% nitrogen, which is a similar composition to that tested at Barikewa 1.

Following completion of the DST, Barikewa 3 was plugged and abandoned, as planned.

Evaluation of the well results, including logs and well test data, is underway. This information will be used in conjunction with the results from Kimu 2 to help delineate the resource base of the Kimu and Barikewa gas fields and assist in determining the optimal route for potential commercialisation.

The positive results from the Barikewa 3 appraisal well follow the successful Kimu 2 appraisal well (PRL 8, Forelands), which reached total depth in late May 2018 and proved up an extension of the Kimu gas reservoir.

Oil Search Limited

Incorporated in

Papua New Guinea ARBN 055 079 868

Head office Port Moresby Papua New Guinea

Sydney office

1 Bligh Street Sydney NSW 2000 Australia

Mailing address

GPO Box 2442 Sydney NSW 2001 Australia

Tel: +61 2 8207 8400 Fax: +61 2 8207 8500www.oilsearch.com

Operator

Oil Search

Participants

Oil Search (PNG) Limited

45.1%

Barracuda Limited

40.0%

NPCP Oil Company Pty Limited

14.9%

Total

100.0%

All depths quoted are measured depth from rotary table (MDRT)

PETER BOTTEN, CBE

Managing Director

For further information, please contact:

Ann Diamant

General Manager, Investor Relations and Communications

Tel: Mob:

+612 8207 8440 +61 407 483 128

Stephanie Chu

Investor Relations Manager

Tel: Mob:

+612 8207 8542 +61 481 038 179

Oil Search - August Drilling Report - 6 September 2018 www.oilsearch.com

2

Disclaimer

Oil Search Limited published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 05:31:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OIL SEARCH LIMITED
07:32aOIL SEARCH : Drilling Report for August 2018
PU
02:57aOIL SEARCH : funds vital health infrastructure in Central Province
PU
09/04OIL SEARCH : Engineer Grateful For New Training Opportunity
PU
09/04OIL SEARCH LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/28OIL SEARCH : Invests Highly In New Petroleum Technology Program
PU
08/28OIL SEARCH : Daffodil Golf Cup Raises Over K100,000 In Port Moresby
PU
08/22OIL SEARCH : Apprentices Achieve Top Results in Electrical Fault-Finding Program..
PU
08/21Oil Search Dividend Falls After Profit Hit by Papua New Guinea Quake
DJ
08/21OIL SEARCH : Dividend/Distribution - OSH
PU
08/17Papua New Guinea gas project signs supply deal with BP
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/21Oil Search Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/21Oil Search reports 1H results 
08/17BP inks five-year supply deal with Papua New Guinea gas project 
07/20PetroChina signs LNG supply deal with Papua New Guinea gas project 
04/13Exxon resumes production at PNG LNG ahead of schedule 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 543 M
EBIT 2018 752 M
Net income 2018 379 M
Debt 2018 3 033 M
Yield 2018 1,90%
P/E ratio 2018 24,96
P/E ratio 2019 15,78
EV / Sales 2018 8,15x
EV / Sales 2019 6,38x
Capitalization 9 546 M
Chart OIL SEARCH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Oil Search Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OIL SEARCH LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 6,75 $
Spread / Average Target 7,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Robert Botten Managing Director & Executive Director
Richard John Lee Chairman
Stephen W. Gardiner Chief Financial Officer & Group Secretary
Paul Cholakos Executive General Manager-Technical Services
Kostas G. Constantinou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OIL SEARCH LIMITED12.07%9 756
CONOCOPHILLIPS32.99%84 961
CNOOC LTD19.61%79 198
EOG RESOURCES9.25%68 160
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION7.44%60 619
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-0.80%40 697
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.