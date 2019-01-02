Oil Search : Drilling Report for December 2018

Exploration and Appraisal Drilling Update December 2018
Well Name
Muruk 2
Well Type
Location
AppraisalPDL 9, Highlands, PNG (approximatel y 11 kilometres north-west of Muruk 1)
Spud Date
10 November 2018
Rig
High Arctic Rig 104
Objective/ Target
Cretaceous Toro Sandstone.
The objective of Muruk 2 is to constrain the potential resource volumes in the field.
Status
During the month, 13-3/8" inch casing was set and the well was drilled through the Ieru Formation in a 12-1/4" inch hole.
At the end of December, the well was at a depth of 3,130 metres and 9-5/8" inch casing was being run prior to drilling ahead in a 8-1/2" hole. The forward plan is to continue drilling through the Ieru Formation towards the target Toro Formation.
Ope ra tor
Oil Search (on behalf of Esso PNG Juha Ltd)
Participants1
Well Name
Pikka B
Well Type
Location
Appraisal
Pikka Unit, Alaska North Slope
Spud Date
31 December 2018
Rig
Doyon Arctic Fox
Objective/ Target
Cretaceous Brookian Sandstone (Nanushuk)
The objective of Pikka B is to constrain the potential resource volumes in the field.
Status
During December, construction of the ice road and ice pad were completed, allowing rig mobilisation to the well site. Drilling commenced on 31 December 2018.
Ope ra tor
Oil Search
Participants
Oil Search (Alaska) LLC 25.5%
Repsol E&P USA, Inc. 49.0%
Armstrong Energy, LLC 19.1%
GMT Exploration Company, LLC 6.4%
Total 100.0%
Well Name
Pikka C
Well Type
Location
Appraisal
Pikka Unit, Alaska North Slope
Spud Date
Expected to spud late January 2019
Rig
Nabors 105E
Objective/ Target
Cretaceous Brookian Sandstone (Nanushuk)
The objective of Pikka C is to reduce uncertainty on well deliverability by drilling a "proof of concept" development-type well.
Status
During December, construction of the ice road and ice pad were completed in preparation for rig mobilisation to the well site.
Ope ra tor
Oil Search
Participants
Oil Search (Alaska) LLC 25.5%
Repsol E&P USA, Inc. 49.0%
Armstrong Energy, LLC 19.1%
GMT Exploration Company, LLC 6.4%
Total 100.0%
All depths quoted are measured depth from rotary table (MDRT).
