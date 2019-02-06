Log in
Oil Search : Drilling Report for January 2019

02/06/2019 | 09:05pm EST

Exploration and Appraisal Drilling Update January 2019

(ASX:OSH | ADR: OISHY | POMSoX: OSH)

7 February 2019

Well Name

Muruk 2

Well Type

Location

Appraisal

PDL 9, Highlands, PNG (approximately 11 kilometres north-west of Muruk 1)

Spud Date

10 November 2018

Rig

High Arctic Rig 104

Objective/ Target

Cretaceous Toro Sandstone.

The objective of Muruk 2 is to constrain the potential resource volumes in the field.

Status

During the month, drilling continued in an 8-1/2" hole through the Ieru and a 7" liner was run and cemented at 3,509 metres. A 6" hole was drilled to 3,537 metres into the Toro Formation before commencing coring operations. Initial results from the well indicate the likely presence of hydrocarbons in the primary reservoir objective. Following the completion of coring, the well will be deepened and wireline logging, sampling and pressure testing will take place, to confirm the presence and nature of the hydrocarbons, before determining the forward programme.

Operator

Oil Search (on behalf of Esso PNG Juha Ltd)

Participants1

Oil Search Limited

Incorporated in

Papua New Guinea ARBN 055 079 868

Oil Search (Tumbudu) Ltd 24.4%

Esso PNG Juha Ltd 21.7%

Ampolex (PNG) Ltd 21.7%

Kumul Petroleum (Kroton) Ltd 20.5%

Nippon PNG LNG LLC 9.7%

Gas Resources Juha No. 1 Ltd 2.0%

Total 100%

1 Gross interests, pre-Government and landowner back-in rounded to 1 decimal place

Head office

Sydney office

Mailing address

Tel: +61 2 8207 8400

Port Moresby

1 Bligh Street

GPO Box 2442

Fax: +61 2 8207 8500

Papua New Guinea

Sydney NSW 2000

Sydney NSW 2001

www.oilsearch.com

Australia

Australia

Well Name

Well Type

Location

Pikka B

Appraisal

Pikka Unit, Alaska North Slope

Spud Date

31 December 2018

Rig

Doyon Arctic Fox

Objective/ Target

Cretaceous Brookian Sandstone (Nanushuk). The objective of Pikka B is to constrain the potential resource volumes in the field.

Status

During the month, the Pikka B well penetrated the target Nanushuk Formation and encountered hydrocarbons, in line with pre-drill expectations. Coring and processing of 146 metres (480 feet) of Nanushuk 3 sand and six open-hole logging runs were completed successfully. Early interpretation of the cores indicates a hydrocarbon-saturated, high porosity sand.

After drilling to a total depth of 1,476 metres (4,844 feet), the wellbore was plugged and abandoned, as planned, and a side-track kicked off.

Operator

Oil Search

Participants

Oil Search (Alaska) LLC 25.5%

Repsol E&P USA, Inc. 49.0%

Armstrong Energy, LLC 19.1%

GMT Exploration Company, LLC 6.4%

Total 100.0%

Well Name

Pikka B ST1

Well Type

Appraisal, sidetrack

Location

Pikka Unit, Alaska North Slope

Spud Date

23 January 2019

Rig

Doyon Arctic Fox

Objective/ Target

Cretaceous Brookian Sandstone (Nanushuk). The objective of Pikka B ST1 is to constrain the potential resource volumes in the field.

Status

During the month, a side-track well was drilled from the Pikka B well to a depth of 1,027 metres (3,370 feet), at a 71-degree angle from the original Pikka B wellbore.

The forward plan is to drill into and core the Nanushuk 3 sands, before conducting a well test.

Operator

Oil Search

Participants

Oil Search (Alaska) LLC 25.5%

Repsol E&P USA, Inc. 49.0%

Armstrong Energy, LLC 19.1%

GMT Exploration Company, LLC 6.4%

Total 100.0%

Well Name

Pikka C

Well Type

Location

Appraisal

Pikka Unit, Alaska North Slope

Spud Date

23 January 2019

Rig

Nabors 105E

Objective/ Target

Cretaceous Brookian Sandstone (Nanushuk). The objective of Pikka C is to reduce uncertainty on well deliverability by drilling a "proof of concept" development-type well.

Status

Drilling commenced on the Pikka C well on 23 January 2019 and at the end of January, was at a depth of 675 metres (2,215 feet). Surface casing was set and cemented.

The forward plan is to drill through to the Nanushuk formation, evaluate, then drill a side-track to build a lateral section in the reservoir. The well will then be completed and flow-tested.

Operator

Oil Search

Participants

Oil Search (Alaska) LLC 25.5%

Repsol E&P USA, Inc. 49.0%

Armstrong Energy, LLC 19.1%

GMT Exploration Company, LLC 6.4%

Total 100.0%

All depths quoted are measured depth from rotary table (MDRT).

PETER BOTTEN, CBE

Managing Director

Investors and International Media

Ann Diamant

General Manager, Investor Relations and Communications

Tel: Mob:

+612 8207 8440 +61 407 483 128

US Media

Amy Burnett

Manager, U.S. Media & Communications

Tel: +1 907 646 7001

Mob: +1 907 529 1594

Investors

Stephanie Chu

Investor Relations Manager

Tel: Mob:

+612 8207 8542 +61 481 038 179

Disclaimer

Oil Search Limited published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 02:04:04 UTC
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD7.98%32 623
