Oil Search : Fourth Quarter Report for the period ended 31 December 2018 0 01/21/2019 | 06:14pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields FOURTH QUARTER REPORT FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 22 JANUARY 2019 A(SAXS:XO:SOHS|HAD|AR:DORI:SOHIYS|HPYOM|PSOMX:SOOSXH: OSH) STRONG FINISH TO 2018 4Q 2018 3Q 2018 % CHANGE FY 2018 FY 2017 % CHANGE Total production (mmboe) 7.44 7.53 -1% 25.21 30.31 -17% Total sales (mmboe) 7.82 7.44 +5% 25.02 30.04 -17% Total revenue (US$m) 503.1 474.9 +6% 1,535.8 1,446.0 +6% HIGHLIGHT S ❖ Total production in the fourth quarter of 2018 was 7.4 mmboe, reflecting higher oil field production and a continued strong performance by the PNG LNG Project. This took 2018 full year production to 25.2 mmboe, in line with the Company's 2018 guidance range. While the first half was impacted materially by the February 2018 PNG Highlands earthquake, production recovered strongly in the second half, with the PNG LNG Project producing at an annualised rate of 8.8 MTPA, its highest-ever half-year rate.

❖ Total revenue for the quarter was US$503.1 million, 6% higher than in the previous quarter. This reflected a 5% increase in hydrocarbon sales and stronger realised LNG and gas prices (up 5%), partly offset by lower realised oil and condensate prices (down 15%). Despite the earthquake, revenues for the full year were 6% higher than in 2017, at US$1.54 billion.

❖ In November 2018, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the PRL 15 joint venture and the PNG Government, detailing the key terms and conditions to apply to the Papua LNG Gas Agreement. The Government and the PRL 15 and PRL 3 joint ventures are targeting to finalise both the Papua LNG and the P'nyang Gas Agreements before the end of March 2019, which will enable an integrated Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) entry decision to be taken for the proposed three-train LNG expansion.

❖ In the PNG Highlands, the Muruk 2 appraisal well commenced drilling in early November and is expected to reach the target reservoir shortly. Muruk 2 aims to delineate the resource volumes in the Muruk field which, due to its proximity to existing infrastructure at Hides, could provide a valuable source of gas for further LNG development.

❖ During the quarter, Oil Search completed two 2D seismic programmes in the onshore Papuan Gulf Basin and Forelands regions of PNG, covering approximately 380 kilometres. This represents one of the largest acquisitions of onshore seismic in the Company's history. Data from these surveys will help mature identified leads and prospects for potential future drilling.

❖ Shortly after the end of the quarter, the Pikka B well in Alaska confirmed oil in the target Nanushuk sands. Coring and logging is now underway, prior to sidetracking the well. Preparations for drilling the Pikka C well are complete, with the well expected to spud shortly. The Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) was issued in November and the Company is awaiting the 'Record of Decision,' which, combined with the results of the Pikka B and C wells, will enable the Joint Venture to move into FEED. ❖ The Company added to its Alaska North Slope exploration portfolio by acquiring more than 20,000 acres of lease interests in areas around and adjacent to the Pikka Unit. In addition, preparations to exercise the Company's fixed price option with Armstrong and undertake a partial divestment progressed well during the quarter, with discussions underway with interested parties.

❖ Oil Search ended the year with total liquidity of US$1.5 billion, comprising US$600.6 million in cash and US$900 million in undrawn credit facilities, following a successful refinancing of, and increase in, committed bilateral bank lines. During 2018, the Company repaid US$332 million of PNG LNG project finance debt, with net debt at the end of 2018 of US$2.7 billion. This was only slightly higher than at the beginning of the year (US$2.6 billion) despite the shut-in of production in the first half following the Highlands earthquake and the completion of the Alaska North Slope acquisition early in the year, reflecting the strength of the Company's operating cash flows. COMMENTING ON THE FOURTH QUARTER AND THE 2018 FULL YEAR, OIL SEARCH MANAGING DIRECTOR, PETER BOTTEN, SAID: "Despite the first half of 2018 being one of the most challenging in Oil Search's history due to the devastating PNG Highlands earthquake in February, the Company has recovered well. We delivered total production for the year of 25.2 mmboe and sales revenue of US$1.54 billion, 6% higher than in 2017, and finished 2018 in a strong financial position with liquidity of US$1.5 billion. Total oil and gas production for the fourth quarter was 7.4 mmboe, which was similar to levels achieved prior to the earthquake. Oil Search's operated production increased 16% on the previous quarter, to 1.0 mmboe, reflecting a full quarter of contribution from the Moran and Agogo fields, which resumed production in the third quarter. Earthquake remediation work, particularly at remote sites, continued and is now nearing completion. The PNG LNG Project produced at an average annualised rate of 8.8 MTPA during the second half of 2018, the highest half-yearly rate ever achieved. Fourth quarter production averaged 8.7 MTPA, marginally lower than the record levels achieved in the third quarter, due to two minor unplanned outages at the LNG plant. Both issues were resolved swiftly, and on both occasions the plant was brought back online without incident. Total revenue for the quarter rose 6% to US$503.1 million, benefitting from a 5% lift in sales volumes and a 5% increase in the average realised LNG and gas price to US$10.96/mmBtu. This was partly offset by a 15% drop in the average realised oil and condensate price to US$64.45 per barrel, reflecting the sharp decline in global oil prices over the fourth quarter." Memorandum of Understanding signed between Papua LNG and PNG Government "In November, during the APEC Summit in Port Moresby, the PRL 15 joint venture participants entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Independent State of Papua New Guinea for the development of the Papua LNG Project. The MoU provides the framework for key terms and conditions to be included within the Papua LNG Project Gas Agreement, including the tax rates and Domestic Market Obligation that will apply. Since the MoU was signed, good progress has been made on finalising the more detailed Gas Agreement, based on the structure established in the MoU. Well-defined plans are in place to complete and sign the full Gas Agreement, with all parties aiming for this to occur no later than 31 March 2019, in line with the MoU timeline. While the key focus during the quarter was on the Papua LNG Agreement, the P'nyang (PRL 3) Gas Agreement is also targeted to be finalised before the end of March, which will enable an integrated FEED entry decision to be made on the proposed three-train expansion at the PNG LNG plant site shortly afterwards. During the quarter, the commercial arrangements that support the integration of the Papua LNG Project with the PNG LNG Project, including those related to site and facility access, were broadly agreed between the PNG LNG Project and Papua LNG (PRL 15) joint venture. In addition, pre-FEED downstream studies continued, including engineering work on the design and process and layout optimisation of the three-train development concept, from the gas inlet to the LNG loading arm. The PNG LNG, Papua LNG and P'nyang participants continue to meet regularly to discuss contracting strategies and are making good progress on project financing and the remaining agreements required to enable integration of the projects." LNG marketing continues "During the quarter, ExxonMobil, on behalf of the PNG LNG Project participants, continued discussions with several short-listed parties regarding the final mid-term tranche of 0.45 MTPA that is being marketed from the PNG LNG Project. These negotiations are expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2019 and will increase the total sales under contract from PNG LNG to 7.9 MTPA. The Oil Search equity marketing team continued its engagement with potential buyers for offtake from our share of LNG fromtheproposedPapuaLNGProject.PNGiswellplaced,bothgeographicallyandintermsoftiming,tocaptureofftake agreements for supply into Asia commencing in 2024, when significant additional supply is required to meet both new demand growth as well as contestable demand from expiring contracts. Many buyers are seeking geographic and seller diversification, which are strong drivers in support of new LNG sellers such as Oil Search." Oil field optimisation activities to commence in 2019 "During the quarter, preparations took place for a multi-year, active in-field work-over and drilling campaign in our operated oil fields, aimed at maximising near-term oil output. Work in the fourth quarter was focused on identifying the most value accretive opportunities, prioritising activities and undertaking technical and commercial studies. The programme has commenced with a workover of the IDT 21 well at Kutubu, which will be followed by workovers of M 4 and M 9 at Moran. The Moran X appraisal/development well, which is targeting oil toward the south-east of the field, is expected to commence drilling in June, with a Usano development well, UDT S, scheduled to start drilling late in the fourth quarter of 2019. All these activities are relatively low cost but, together with the other opportunities identified, have the potential to add some 30 million barrels net to Oil Search, as well as slow the production decline rate from our mature oil fields." PNG exploration and appraisal activity underway "In the Highlands, the Muruk 2 well commenced drilling in November and is currently at a depth of 3,510 metres and preparing to drill into the target Toro reservoir. Located 11 kilometres north-west of the Muruk 1 discovery well, Muruk 2 will assist in constraining the potential resource volumes in the Muruk field, which, due to its location, could be a valuable source of gas either to support new LNG trains or for back-fill for the PNG LNG Project. To further mature the lead and prospect inventory in this area, the acquisition of a second phase of seismic, covering approximately 100 kilometres over Muruk and an adjacent prospect, is being planned for late 2019/early 2020. During the quarter, the Company completed two seismic acquisition programmes, covering approximately 380 kilometres, in the onshore Papuan Gulf Basin and Forelands region of PNG. This was one of the largest onshore seismic programmes in the Company's history and, despite extremely challenging conditions, was completed on behalf of two of the world's largest oil and gas companies at a very competitive cost with zero lost time incidents. Preliminary interpretation of the data from these surveys has been encouraging, highlighting the strong prospectivity of these areas, and is being used to mature several identified leads and prospects for potential future drilling." Alaska "Excellent progress was made on the 2018/19 appraisal drilling programme in the fourth quarter. Detailed upfront planning and extensive preparation enabled the Company to take advantage of favourable weather conditions and spud the Pikka B well ahead of schedule in late December. On 10 January, the well reached the target Nanushuk reservoir. Preliminary inspection of cores indicates an oil saturated, good quality sand, which is very encouraging. Coring and logging currently underway is expected to be completed shortly, before sidetracking the well. We expect the Pikka C well to commence drilling in the next few days, with the construction of the ice road, well pad and rig mobilisation already complete. If successful, the Pikka B and C wells could confirm up to 250 million barrels of additional 2C resource and will help define the optimal well design for our multi-year drilling programme for the Pikka Unit development. A significant milestone for the project permitting process was achieved in November, when the US Army Corp of Engineers (USACE) issued its Final Environmental Impact Statement for the project. We expect to receive the USACE's 'Record of Decision' towards the end of the first quarter of 2019, which will allow the Pikka Unit Joint Venture to move into FEED, targeted for mid-2019, with a final investment decision expected to take place in 2020. As previously announced, Oil Search recently acquired lease interests covering more than 17,000 acres east of the Pikka Unit and 3,575 acres immediately adjacent to the northern boundary of the Pikka Unit. These leases add to the Company's exploration prospect inventory and, if future drilling is successful, any discoveries could be developed utilising infrastructure planned for the Pikka Unit development, positioning Oil Search well for long term growth. We now have more than 100 employees in the Anchorage team and responsibility for North Slope exploration activities has recently been transferred from Sydney to Anchorage. The nine-person Anchorage-based exploration team is staffed with employees who have transitioned from the head office in Sydney and highly-qualified external candidates with extensive knowledge of Alaskan North Slope exploration." GUIDANCE FOR THE 2018 FULL YEAR "The Company's financial results for the year to 31 December 2018 will be released to the market on 19 February 2019. Production costs and depreciation and amortisation charges for 2018 are expected to be at the lower end of the previously advised guidance ranges of US$11.50 - 12.50 /boe and US$12.00 - 13.00/boe, respectively. Production costs for the year will include approximately US$65 million spent on earthquake recovery and repairs activities, with just over half that amount offset by insurance recoveries that have been released to date to the income statement. Other operating costs (including Hides GTE gas purchase costs, royalties and levies, selling and distribution costs, rig operating costs, inventory movements, corporate and business development, power, earthquake donations of US$5.1 million and other costs) are also expected to be at the bottom of the US$140 - 150 million guidance range. Net financing charges, consisting primarily of PNG LNG Project borrowing costs, are expected to be between US$209 and US$213 million. US$66.4 million of exploration and evaluation expenditure will be expensed for the full year, mainly related to seismic acquisition in PNG as well as geological, geophysical and general and administration activities. The above guidance is subject to the finalisation of the financial statements, Board review and the year-end audit currently underway." PRODUCTIONGUIDANCE FOR 2019 "Oil Search's 2019 full year production is anticipated to be in the range of 28.0 - 31.5 mmboe, with forecast contributions as follows: 2019 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE1 1. 2. Oil Search-operated PNG oil and gas (mmboe)2,3 4.0 - 5.5 PNG LNG Project: LNG (bcf) 106 - 113 Pow er (bcf) 0.7 - 1.4 Liquids (mmbbl) 3.1 - 3.6 Total PNG LNG Project (mmboe)2 24 - 26 Total production (mmboe) 28.0 - 31.5 Numbers may not add due to rounding. Gas v olumes hav e been conv erted to barrels of oil equiv alent using an Oil Search specif ic conv ersion f actor of 5,100 scf = 1 boe, which represents a weighted av erage, based on Oil Search's reserv es portf olio, using the actual calorif ic v alue of each gas v olume at its point of sale. 3. Includes SE Gobe gas sales. Operating and capital cost guidance for 2019 will be provided to the market on 19 February 2019 in the 2018 full year results release." Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Oil Search Limited published this content on 22 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 23:13:00 UTC 0 Latest news on OIL SEARCH LIMITED 06:14p OIL SEARCH : Fourth Quarter Report for the period ended 31 December 2018 PU 05:57p Oil Search Production Set to Jump After Quake Hits 2018 Output DJ 10:30a RED EMPEROR RESOURCES NL : RMP - Alaska Update, Permit to Drill Approved AQ 01/16 OIL SEARCH : Pikka B well in Alaska encounters hydrocarbons in the Nanushuk form.. PU 01/16 In Papua New Guinea, Exxon's giant LNG project fuels frustration RE 01/12 OIL SEARCH : PNG ramps up pressure on LNG partners for funding deal AQ 01/06 OIL SEARCH : Appendix 3Y – Change of Director's Interest Notice – Pe.. PU 01/02 OIL SEARCH : Drilling Report for December 2018 PU 01/01 OIL SEARCH : Becoming a substantial holder from PPT PU 2018 OIL SEARCH : Alaska North Slope Assets - Update PU