Oil Search Invests Highly In New Petroleum Technology Program

PNG Media Release

28 August, 2018

Six young Papua New Guinean engineers are the pioneers of a three-year customised petroleum technology program designed by Oil Search and the INSTEP Petronas training facility in Malaysia at a total cost of more than K850,000.

The Oil Search Graduate Engineering Customised Petroleum Technology Program is a training program designed to provide industry specific knowledge and gap closure to Oil Search's engineering graduates, giving them a common inter-disciplinary base to foster interaction among the different engineering specialisations. The program is an extension of the Oil Search Graduate Development Program.

The inaugural group of graduates departed for Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia over the weekend to begin their training at the specialised 200-acre oil and gas technical training facility which consists of six academies with training plants covering drilling, oil and gas upstream and downstream facilities.

Oil Search engineers cover several engineering disciplines such as petroleum, electrical, process and mechanical. It is very important for them to have a common inter-disciplinary base in order to understand each other's specialities as well as the production and maintenance disciplines. This holistic understanding will enable them to integrate well with the engineering and production teams.

The INSTEP facility in Malaysia has an established Petroleum Technology Program that is well matched to Oil Search's existing requirements and has been divided into three blocks:

 Block 1 - Introduction to the Oil & Gas Industry and Science and Engineering Fundamentals Recap

 Block 2 - Production & Processing followed by Equipment & Maintenance

 Block 3 - Electricity, Electrical Equipment, Instruments, Process Control and Plant Operation

The training is a well-balanced combination of classroom and practical training with increases in technical intensity after each block. The practical training is delivered at each of the six INSTEP academies and in the training plants. After each block, there will be specific high-value work assignments for the graduates.

INSTEP provides training for PETRONAS and other international Oil & Gas companies with similar operations to Oil Search.

Peter Botten, Oil Search managing director said: "Our oil and gas production provides the foundation for the Company and underpins everything we do. Having a highly capable workforce contributes to the overall success and effectiveness of the Company and ensures continued delivery of long-term value to all our stakeholders. I am delighted by this opportunity which will equip our graduates, who are our future leaders, with all the necessary skills and knowledge they need to safely drive our aspirations.

"An added benefit of this graduate program is the international experience and exposure we can give the graduates at this early stage in their careers. Realising benefits beyond technical training, this will provide them with enabling skills to prepare them for any future overseas assignments such as work in other

Oil Search Limited

Incorporated in Papua New Guinea ARBN 055 079 868

engineering offices or facilities as part of their careers with Oil Search. With Kumul Petroleum Academy (KPA) also coming into the picture, this increases the scope of what is available locally. We also intend to utilise what is in the KPA training catalogue as appropriate to our needs."

Since 2006, Oil Search has hired and trained local graduates in PNG from various technical disciplines, including oil and gas production, maintenance engineering, environmental management, applied science, ICT, communications and finance. Over the past decade, the retention rate among graduates has averaged more than 84%. Oil Search works closely with PNG education institutions to ensure it continues to attract the highest calibre of new recruits.

To join the Oil Search Graduate Program, candidates follow a rigorous recruitment process that involves high academic qualifications, aptitude testing and several rounds of interviews. This ensures that not only will the selected graduates be of high calibre - but will also fit in with the culture of Oil Search.

Goshen Kili, 24 years of age from Southern Highlands Province is one of the six Oil Search graduate engineers selected for the specialist training program. Goshen graduated with a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the PNG University of Technology and joined Oil Search in 2016.

"As a graduate mechanical engineer with the Oil Search Reliability and Surveillance team, I was able to work on several equipment reliability improvement projects which at some stage had me perform the role of project coordinator. With such exposure and hands-on equipment and plant maintenance tasks, I was able to build my confidence and develop my skills and knowledge in a culturally diverse working environment. The graduate development program at Oil Search has given me the best opportunities and now with this new training program, I couldn't be more thrilled. I consider this as a great achievement in my professional career and I look forward to gaining as much as I can and applying the new skills and knowledge in petroleum technology where applicable. This would be my first ever overseas trip so I am even more excited."

The Oil Search Graduate Development Program includes job placements to ensure exposure to various parts of the Company, two residential programmes to develop personal and business leadership skills, and ongoing support and mentoring.

The pioneering group of graduate engineers under the Oil Search Graduate Engineering Customised Petroleum Technology Program are Katherine Manus, Joshua Molli, Goshen Kili, Rex Nii, Joshua Giyomatala and Ryan Alo.

In addition to the graduates, Oil Search will send a batch of eight production technicians to INSTEP for a Control Room Operator Training Program in September. We are also reviewing sponsorship of trainees to the Kumul Petroleum Academy in Port Moresby beginning in 2019.

Photos

KUALA TERENGGANU, MALAYSIA: The pioneering group of graduate engineers under the Oil Search Graduate Engineering Customised Petroleum Technology Program, Katherine Manus, Joshua Molli, Goshen Kili, Rex Nii, Joshua Giyomatala and Ryan Alo upon arrival in Malaysia, over the weekend. With them is Lina Nandape-Mange, Oil Search Senior Organisational Development Consultant (second from left) and staff of

INSTEP Petronas training facility.

Photo courtesy of Jay Aquino, Oil Search Training Lead.

KUTUBU, PNG: Goshen Kili (left), 24 years of age from Southern Highlands Province is one of the six Oil Search graduate engineers selected for the Oil Search Graduate Engineering Customised Petroleum Technology Program at the INSTEP Petronas training facility in Malaysia.

Photo courtesy of Oil Search.