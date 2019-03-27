Oil Search : Notice of 2019 Annual Meeting 0 03/27/2019 | 07:40pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 2019 NOTICE OF MEETING R I S I N G T O T H E C H A L L E N G E 2019 NOTICE OF MEETING Notice is hereby given that the eighty-eighth Annual Meeting (the Meeting) of Members of Oil Search Limited (Oil Search or the Company) will be held in the Ballroom at the Crown Hotel, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, on Friday, 10 May 2019, at 9:30 am (Port Moresby time). ORDINARY BUSINESS 1.To receive and consider the financial statements for the Company, together with the Directors' Report and Auditor's Report, for the year ended 31 December 2018. 2.To re-elect Dr Agu Kantsler as a director of the Company. Dr Kantsler retires in accordance with clause 15.3(b) of the Company's Constitution and, being eligible to do so, offers himself for re-election. 3.To re-elect Sir Melchior (Mel) Togolo as a director of the Company. Sir Mel retires in accordance with clause 15.3(b) of the Company's Constitution and, being eligible to do so, offers himself for re-election. 4.In accordance with Section 190 of the PNG Companies Act (1997), to appoint an auditor and in accordance with Section 191 of the PNG Companies Act (1997) to authorise the directors to fix the fees and expenses of the auditor. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu retires in accordance with Section 190 of the PNG Companies Act (1997) and being eligible to do so, offers itself for re-appointment. SPECIAL BUSINESS 1.To approve the award of 286,700 Performance Rights to Managing Director, Mr Peter Botten, pursuant to the rules and terms of issue of the Long-Term Incentive Plan (LTI Plan). 2.To approve the award of 228,242 Restricted Shares to Managing Director, Mr Peter Botten, pursuant to the LTI Plan by way of a mandatory deferral of 50% of the Managing Director's short-term incentive in respect of the 2018 year. 3.To approve the increase of A$500,000, to A$3,000,000, in the maximum aggregate amount that may be paid to Non- Executive Directors by way of fees in any calendar year. All items of Special Business will be treated as ordinary resolutions. By Order of the Board STEPHEN GARDINER GROUP SECRETARY Date: 15 March 2019 2 2019 NOTICE OF MEETING NOTE A Member entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting may appoint a proxy, who need not necessarily be a Member of the Company. A proxy form is enclosed and, where a proxy is to be appointed, the proxy form should be completed and lodged at any one of the following addresses not less than 48 hours before the time at which the Meeting is to be held: The registered office of the Company: Ground Floor Harbourside East Building Stanley Esplanade Port Moresby, NCD PO Box 842, Port Moresby PAPUA NEW GUINEA Facsimile: (675) 322 5566 The office of the Company in Australia: 1 Bligh Street Sydney NSW 2000 GPO Box 2442 Sydney NSW 2001 AUSTRALIA Facsimile: (61 2) 8207 8500 The office of the Company's share registry service: Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited GPO Box 242 Melbourne VIC 3001 AUSTRALIA Facsimile: 1800 783 447 (within Australia) (61 3) 9473 2555 (outside Australia) VOTING EXCLUSION STATEMENT FOR SPECIAL BUSINESS ITEMS 1, 2 AND 3 Pursuant to ASX Listing Rules 10.14 and 10.15A.6, the Company will disregard any votes cast on Items 1 and 2 of the Special Business by or on behalf of: Mr Peter Botten; or any associate of Mr Peter Botten. Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 10.17, the Company will disregard any votes cast on Item 3 of the Special Business by any Director and any of their associates. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if: it is cast by a person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the proxy form; or it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides. EXPLANATORY NOTES FOR ORDINARY BUSINESS ITEMS 1, 2, 3 AND 4 RESOLUTION 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, DIRECTORS' REPORT AND AUDITOR'S REPORT The Company's financial statements, together with the Directors' Report and the Auditor's Report for the year ended 31 December 2018, will be put to the Meeting for consideration. There is no requirement for the Meeting to approve these reports. However, the Chairman will allow reasonable opportunity for shareholders to ask questions or make comments about the reports and regarding the management of the Company. Shareholders will also be given a reasonable opportunity to ask the auditor questions about the conduct of the audit and the preparation and the contents of the Auditor's Report. As Oil Search is a company incorporated in Papua New Guinea, it is not bound by the provisions of the Australian Corporations Act 2001 requiring the inclusion of a remuneration report in the Directors' Report, nor the requirement to submit the report to a non-binding advisory vote at the Annual Meeting. However, in the interest of good governance, the Company elects to include a Remuneration Report in the Directors' Report that has been prepared in conformity with the requirements of section 300A of the Australian Corporations Act 2001. Oil Search's 2018 Annual Report has been made available to shareholders and is located on the Company's website at the following address: www.oilsearch.com/investors/asx-releases/annual-reports 3 2019 NOTICE OF MEETING RESOLUTION 2 AND 3 - RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS Clause 15.3(b) of the Company's Constitution requires that at each Annual Meeting, one-third of the Directors, (other than each Alternate Director and the Managing Director), automatically retire and are eligible for re- appointment (and, if not re-appointed, that retirement takes effect at the conclusion of that Annual Meeting). There is a similar requirement in the ASX Listing Rules (Listing Rule 14.4). Directors who retire from office in this manner are eligible for re-election. Dr Agu Kantsler and Sir Mel Togolo have served as directors since their election at the Annual Meeting in May 2017. Dr Kantsler and Sir Mel offer themselves for re-election. Details on their experience, qualifications and capabilities are set out below. Dr AJ Kantsler, BSc (Hons), PhD, GAICD, FTSE, 68 years Dr Kantsler joined the Board on 19 July 2010. Dr Kantsler worked with Woodside Petroleum, where he was Executive Vice President Exploration and New Ventures from 1995 to 2009 and Executive Vice President Health, Safety and Security from 2009 to 2010. Before joining Woodside Petroleum, Dr Kantsler had extensive experience with the Shell Group of Companies working in various exploration roles in Australia and internationally. Dr Kantsler has been a director of Forte Consolidated Limited and Savcor Group Limited. He was a Director of the Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association for 15 years, where he chaired several committees and was Chairman from 2000 to 2002. Dr Kantsler was a member of the Australian Government's Council for Australian Arab Relations from 2003 to 2009. He is a former President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, WA and a former Director of the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He is Managing Director of Transform Exploration Pty Ltd. The Board assesses Dr Kantsler to be an independent director and, with Dr Kantsler abstaining, recommends that shareholders vote in favour of Dr Kantsler's re-election. Sir MP Togolo, CBE, BEcon (Hons), MA (Econ), MA (Geography), 72 years Sir Mel joined the Board on 1 October 2016. He has more than twenty-five years' experience in the mining industry. He is currently the PNG Country Manager for Nautilus Minerals and prior to that was the head of corporate affairs at Placer Dome Niugini Limited. Sir Mel serves on boards both in PNG and overseas, including the Board of Panamex Singapore Holdings Limited, Heritage Park Hotel, Grand Pacific Hotel and Loloata Island Resort. He has previously served on the boards of a number of leading PNG companies, including NASFUND. He was a founding member of the Business Council of Papua New Guinea and was the President of that Council for more than six years. He was awarded Knight Bachelor in the 2018 Queen's Birthday Honours for service to economic development, in particular in the mining and petroleum sectors, and to the community. The Board assesses Sir Mel to be an independent director and, with Sir Mel abstaining, recommends that shareholders vote in favour of Sir Mel's re-election. RESOLUTION 4 - RE-APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR The resolution to re-appoint the Company's auditor, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, to hold office from the conclusion of this Meeting until the conclusion of the Company's next Annual Meeting, is formally put to shareholders, in accordance with Section 190 of the PNG Companies Act (1997). The Board recommends that shareholders vote in favour of the re- appointment of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu. EXPLANATORY NOTES FOR SPECIAL BUSINESS ITEMS 1, 2 AND 3 RESOLUTION 1 - ISSUE OF PERFORMANCE RIGHTS TO MANAGING DIRECTOR, MR PETER BOTTEN, UNDER THE LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PLAN Resolution 1 of the Special Business deals with the proposed award of 286,700 Performance Rights (PRs) to Managing Director, Mr Peter Botten, under the LTI Plan. The key terms applying to the proposed award of PRs are summarised below. A.TYPE OF AWARD Awards of PRs are structured as rights to acquire ordinary shares in the Company for nil consideration, provided specified performance hurdles are met within defined time periods. The LTI Plan rules allow participation by any executive, executive director or any other employee deemed to be eligible by the Board. Awards under the plan are expressed as a number of PRs to acquire a defined number of ordinary shares in the Company (generally one share for each PR). B.PURCHASE PRICE Recipients of PRs are not required to pay any amount in respect of the PRs or upon acquisition of the shares pursuant to the PRs. C.SIZE OF AWARD The Board determines the dollar value of the annual PR award to be issued to each participant through an assessment of market remuneration practices and in line with Oil Search's executive remuneration strategy. The number of PRs is then determined by dividing the dollar value of the PR award by the volume weighted average price of Oil Search shares for the five days following the announcement of the Company's 2018 full year results and then rounding to the nearest one hundred PRs. 4 2019 NOTICE OF MEETING D.FREQUENCY OF AWARDS Awards under the LTI Plan are made annually, normally following the Company's Annual Meeting. E.VESTING OF PRs PRs vest three years after the date of issue to the extent performance criteria have been met and are automatically exercised. F.PERFORMANCE CRITERIA The performance criteria for the vesting of PRs are based on the Company's Total Shareholder Return (TSR) over the three- year performance period from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2021. To determine the number of awards vesting, the Company's TSR over the performance period will be ranked as follows: i.as regards one third of the award, against the TSR of each of the constituents of the S&P/ASX50 Index (excluding property trusts and non-standard listings) as at the commencement of the three-year performance period; and ii.as regards one third of the award, against the TSR of each of the constituents of the S&P Global 1200 Energy Index at the commencement of the three-year performance period. TSR outcomes for this part of the award are measured in a US dollar base for Oil Search and each constituent company; and iii.as regards the final third of the award, against the TSR of each of the constituents of the S&P Global 1200 Energy Index at the commencement of the three-year performance period. TSR outcomes for this part of the award are measured in the local currency of the country of primary listing for Oil Search and each constituent company. The intention of measuring outcomes against the S&P Global 1200 Energy Index at ii. in a common currency (USD) and iii. in the local currency of the country of primary listing (which for Oil Search is Australia) is to moderate the impact of foreign currency movements on the outcome. This increases executives' perceived value of the long-term incentives by de-emphasising the importance of foreign currency movements on the outcome, as such movements are beyond the control of executives. If, in regard to each part of the award described in F) i), ii) or iii), the Company's TSR performance is: below median, that is, the 50th percentile, the number of PRs comprising that part of the award that vest will be zero; at median, the number of PRs that vest will be 50% of the total number of PRs comprised in that part of the award; greater than median and less than the 75th percentile, the number of PRs that vest will increase on a straight-line basis from 50% to 100% of the total number of PRs comprised in that part of the award; or equal to or greater than the 75th percentile, the number of PRs that vest will be 100% of the total number of PRs comprised in that part of the award. The Board retains discretion to allow vesting of all PRs and to waive any restrictions in the event of a change of control or de- merger of the Company. G.LAPSING OF PRs PRs that do not vest following assessment of the performance conditions lapse immediately. Generally, unvested PRs will lapse on cessation of employment, unless the Board determines otherwise. If the participant's employment ends by reason of death, illness, total or permanent disablement, redundancy or in circumstances approved by the Board, unvested PRs will not vest or lapse, but will remain on foot after cessation of employment and will vest or lapse in due course, depending on whether the performance conditions are achieved (subject to the Board's discretion to determine otherwise prior to or around the time of cessation). The Board may also determine to cancel a participant's unvested PRs if, in the opinion of the Board, the participant has breached their obligations to the Oil Search Group. H.MANAGEMENT OF THE LTI PLAN AND OTHER GENERAL TERMS The LTI Plan is administered by the Board. The LTI Plan rules provide flexibility to allow the use of newly awarded or existing shares (for example through purchase on- market) to satisfy awards under the LTI Plan. PRs do not attract dividends or voting rights. The Board may engage third party share managers to assist with the administration of the LTI Plan. I.MAXIMUM NUMBER OF SHARES TO BE ISSUED The aggregate number of shares and shares subject to outstanding rights (that is, rights that have not yet been exercised and that have not lapsed) that have been awarded under all of Oil Search's equity incentive plans will not exceed 5% of Oil Search's issued share capital. ASX Listing Rule 10.14 requires shareholder approval before the following persons can acquire securities in the Company under an employee incentive plan: a director of the entity; an associate of a director of the entity; and a person whose relationship with the entity is, in ASX's opinion, such that approval should be obtained. 5

