Oil Search : OSH - Proposed issue of Securities

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Proposed issue of securities Announcement Summary Entity name OIL SEARCH LIMITED Announcement Type New announcement Date of this announcement Tuesday April 7, 2020 The Proposed issue is: An accelerated offer A placement or other type of issue Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for an accelerated offer Maximum Number of ASX +Security Code +Security Description +securities to be issued OSH 10 TOEA ORDINARY FULLY PAID 190,593,374 Trading resumes on an ex-entitlement basis (ex date) Wednesday April 8, 2020 +Record date Thursday April 9, 2020 Offer closing date for retail +security holders Monday April 27, 2020 Issue date for retail +security holders Monday May 4, 2020 Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue Maximum Number of ASX +Security Code +Security Description +securities to be issued OSH 10 TOEA ORDINARY FULLY PAID 361,740,236 Proposed +issue date Monday April 20, 2020 Proposed issue of securities 1 / 11 Proposed issue of securities Refer to next page for full details of the announcement Proposed issue of securities 2 / 11 Proposed issue of securities Part 1 - Entity and announcement details 1.1 Name of +Entity OIL SEARCH LIMITED We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules. 1.2 Registered Number Type Registration Number ARBN 055079868 1.3 ASX issuer code OSH The announcement is New announcement Date of this announcement Tuesday April 7, 2020 1.6 The Proposed issue is: An accelerated offer A placement or other type of issue 1.6b The proposed accelerated offer is Accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer (commonly known as a JUMBO or ANREO) Proposed issue of securities 3 / 11 Proposed issue of securities Part 3 - Details of proposed entitlement offer issue Part 3A - Conditions 3A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the entitlement offer to be unconditional? +Security holder approval Court approval Lodgement of court order with +ASIC ACCC approval FIRB approval Another approval/condition external to the entity No Part 3B - Offer details Class or classes of +securities that will participate in the proposed issue and class or classes of +securities proposed to be issued ASX +Security Code and Description OSH : 10 TOEA ORDINARY FULLY PAID Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)? Existing class Details of +securities proposed to be issued Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities? No If the entity has quoted company options, do the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise? No ASX +Security Code and Description OSH : 10 TOEA ORDINARY FULLY PAID ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs) Offer ratio (ratio to existing holdings at which the proposed +securities will be issued) The quantity of additional +securities to be issued For a given quantity of +securities held 1 8 Proposed issue of securities 4 / 11 Proposed issue of securities What will be done with fractional Maximum Number of +securities entitlements? proposed to be issued Fractions rounded up to the next 190,593,374 whole number Purpose of the issue Funds will be used to strengthen the balance sheet and provide additional liquidity given the material decline in oil prices. Offer price details for retail security holders Issue Currency Offer Price per +security AUD - Australian Dollar AUD 2.10000 Offer price details for institutional security holders Could offer price per +security be determined by bookbuild? No Oversubscription & Scale back details Are +security holders allowed to oversubscribe? Yes Provide the oversubscription details Estimated or Actual? Actual Eligible retail shareholders who subscribe for their full entitlement will be able to apply for additional ordinary shares offered under the Retail Entitlement Offer and not taken up or that would otherwise would have been offered to ineligible shareholders if they were eligible to participate in the Retail Entitlement Offer, up to a maximum of 300% of such shareholder's entitlement. May a scale back be applied to this event? No Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class? Yes Part 3D - Timetable 3D.1a First day of trading halt Tuesday April 7, 2020 3D.1b Announcement date of accelerated offer Tuesday April 7, 2020 3D.2 Trading resumes on an ex-entitlement basis (ex date) Wednesday April 8, 2020 Proposed issue of securities 5 / 11 Proposed issue of securities 3D.5 Date offer will be made to eligible institutional +security holders Tuesday April 7, 2020 3D.6 Application closing date for institutional +security holders Tuesday April 7, 2020 3D.8 Announcement of results of institutional offer Wednesday April 8, 2020 3D.9 +Record date Thursday April 9, 2020 3D.10 +Issue date for institutional +security holders Monday April 20, 2020 3D.11 Date on which offer documents will be sent to retail +security holders entitled to participate in the +pro rata issue Thursday April 16, 2020 3D.12 Offer closing date for retail +security holders Monday April 27, 2020 3D.13 Last day to extend retail offer close date Wednesday April 22, 2020 3D.16 Entity announces results of retail offer, including the number and percentage of +securities taken up by existing retail +security holders. Thursday April 30, 2020 3D.19 Issue date for retail +security holders Monday May 4, 2020 Part 3E - Fees and expenses 3E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed offer? Yes 3E.1a Who is the lead manager/broker? Goldman Sachs Australia Pty Ltd Macquarie Capital (Australia) Limited 3E.1b What fee, commission or other consideration is payable to them for acting as lead manager/broker? Management fee of 0.4% of the proceeds of the Entitlement Offer 3E.2 Is the proposed offer to be underwritten? Yes Proposed issue of securities 6 / 11 Proposed issue of securities 3E.2a Who are the underwriter(s)? Goldman Sachs Australia Pty Ltd Macquarie Capital (Australia) Limited 3E.2b What is the extent of the underwriting (ie the amount or proportion of the offer that is underwritten)? 80% (representing the institutional component of the Entitlement Offer). 3E.2c What fees, commissions or other consideration are payable to them for acting as underwriter(s)? Underwriting Fee of 1.50% of the proceeds of the institutional component of the Entitlement Offer. 3E.2d Please provide a summary of the significant events that could lead to the underwriting being terminated See "Key terms of the Underwriting Agreement" starting on slide 29 of OSH's investor presentation dated Tuesday, 7 April 2020 for a summary of the underwriting agreement and the summary of significant events that could lead to the underwriting being terminated. 3E.2e Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 underwriting or sub-underwriting the proposed offer? No 3E.3 Will brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of eligible +security holders be paid a handling fee or commission? No 3E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed offer Standard share registry, external advisers and ASX administrative fees. Part 3F - Further Information 3F.1 The purposes for which the entity intends to use the cash raised by the proposed issue The proceeds will be used to strengthen the balance sheet and provide additional liquidity given the material decline in oil prices. 3F.2 Will holdings on different registers or subregisters be aggregated for the purposes of determining entitlements to the issue? No 3F.3 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue is successful? No 3F.4 Countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be eligible to participate in the proposed issue For retail shareholders, all countries other than Australia and New Zealand. For institutional shareholders, all countries other than Australia, Bermuda, Canada (Ontario and Quebec), European Economic Area (France, Germany, Ireland, Sweden), Hong Kong, Japan, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Papua New Guinea, Singapore, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates (excluding Dubai International Financial Centre) and United Kingdom United States (only to the approved U.S. investors). OSH will send all other shareholders (i.e. ineligible shareholders) a notice on or around Thursday, 16 April 2020 which will state that those shareholders are not eligible to participate in the Entitlement Offer. Proposed issue of securities 7 / 11 Proposed issue of securities 3F.5 Will the offer be made to eligible beneficiaries on whose behalf eligible nominees or custodians hold existing +securities Yes 3F.5a Please provide further details The retail component of the Entitlement Offer will be made available to nominees with a registered address in Australia or New Zealand who were registered as the holder of OSH fully paid ordinary shares at 7.00pm on Thursday, 9 April 2020 and who held those shares on behalf of underlying beneficial holders (wherever they reside), except to the extent that those underlying beneficial holders are not an eligible retail shareholder. The retail component of the Entitlement Offer is not available to shareholders that are in the United States or who are, or are acting for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States. 3F.6 URL on the entity's website where investors can download information about the proposed issu https://www.oilsearch.com/investors/asx-releases 3F.7 Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the proposed issue N/A Proposed issue of securities 8 / 11 Proposed issue of securities Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue Part 7A - Conditions 7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue? +Security holder approval Court approval Lodgement of court order with +ASIC ACCC approval FIRB approval Another approval/condition external to the entity No Part 7B - Issue details Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)? Existing class Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities? No Details of +securities proposed to be issued ASX +Security Code and Description OSH : 10 TOEA ORDINARY FULLY PAID Maximum Number of +securities proposed to be issued 361,740,236 Purpose of the issue The proceeds will be used to strengthen the balance sheet and provide additional liquidity given the material decline in oil prices. Offer price details for retail security holders In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? AUD - Australian Dollar What is the issue price per +security? AUD 2.10000 Proposed issue of securities 9 / 11 Proposed issue of securities Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class? Yes Oversubscription & Scale back details May a scale back be applied to this event? No Part 7C - Timetable 7C.1 Proposed +issue date Monday April 20, 2020 Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements 7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the issue under listing rule 7.1? No 7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1? Yes 7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1? 361,740,236 fully paid ordinary shares (in accordance with resolutions 1 and 2 of the ASX Class Waiver dated Tuesday, 31 March 2020). 7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)? No 7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11.1 participating in the proposed issue? No 7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules? No 7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow? No Part 7E - Fees and expenses Proposed issue of securities 10 / 11 Proposed issue of securities 7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue? Yes 7E.1a Who is the lead manager/broker? Goldman Sachs Australia Pty Ltd Macquarie Capital (Australia) Limited 7E.1b What fee, commission or other consideration is payable to them for acting as lead manager/broker? Management fee of 0.4% of the proceeds of the Placement 7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten? Yes 7E.2a Who are the underwriter(s)? Goldman Sachs Australia Pty Ltd Macquarie Capital (Australia) Limited 7E.2b What is the extent of the underwriting (ie the amount or proportion of the proposed issue that is underwritten)? 100% 7E.2c What fee, commission or other consideration is payable to them for acting as underwriter(s)? Underwriting Fee of 1.50% of the proceeds of the Placement. 7E.2d Please provide a summary of the significant events that could lead to the underwriting being terminated. See "Key terms of the Underwriting Agreement" starting on slide 29 of OSH's investor presentation dated Tuesday, 7 April 2020 for a summary of the underwriting agreement and the summary of significant events that could lead to the underwriting being terminated. 7E.3 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 underwriting or sub-underwriting the proposed issue? No 7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue N/A Part 7F - Further Information 7F.1 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue proceeds? No 7F.2 Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the proposed issue Proposed issue of securities 11 / 11 Attachments Original document

