Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Oil Search Limited    OSH   PG0008579883

OIL SEARCH LIMITED

(OSH)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 04/03
2.73 AUD   +4.60%
04/06OIL SEARCH : OSH - Proposed issue of Securities
PU
04/05OIL SEARCH : OSH - Trading Halt
PU
03/31OIL SEARCH : Successful well tests completed in Alaska
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oil Search : OSH - Proposed issue of Securities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 11:03pm EDT

Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

OIL SEARCH LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday April 7, 2020

The Proposed issue is:

An accelerated offer

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for an accelerated offer

Maximum Number of

ASX +Security Code

+Security Description

+securities to be issued

OSH

10 TOEA ORDINARY FULLY PAID

190,593,374

Trading resumes on an ex-entitlement basis (ex date)

Wednesday April 8, 2020

+Record date

Thursday April 9, 2020

Offer closing date for retail +security holders

Monday April 27, 2020

Issue date for retail +security holders

Monday May 4, 2020

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +Security Code

+Security Description

+securities to be issued

OSH

10 TOEA ORDINARY FULLY PAID

361,740,236

Proposed +issue date

Monday April 20, 2020

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 11

Proposed issue of securities

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 11

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

OIL SEARCH LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ARBN

055079868

1.3

ASX issuer code

OSH

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

Tuesday April 7, 2020

1.6 The Proposed issue is: An accelerated offer

A placement or other type of issue

1.6b The proposed accelerated offer is

Accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer (commonly known as a JUMBO or ANREO)

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 11

Proposed issue of securities

Part 3 - Details of proposed entitlement offer issue

Part 3A - Conditions

3A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the entitlement offer to be unconditional?

+Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity

No

Part 3B - Offer details

Class or classes of +securities that will participate in the proposed issue and class or classes of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +Security Code and Description

OSH : 10 TOEA ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?

No

If the entity has quoted company options, do the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise? No

ASX +Security Code and Description

OSH : 10 TOEA ORDINARY FULLY PAID

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Offer ratio (ratio to existing holdings at which the proposed +securities will be issued)

The quantity of additional +securities to be issued

For a given quantity of +securities held

1

8

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 11

Proposed issue of securities

What will be done with fractional

Maximum Number of +securities

entitlements?

proposed to be issued

Fractions rounded up to the next

190,593,374

whole number

Purpose of the issue

Funds will be used to strengthen the balance sheet and provide additional liquidity given the material decline in oil prices.

Offer price details for retail security holders

Issue Currency

Offer Price per +security

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 2.10000

Offer price details for institutional security holders

Could offer price per +security be determined by bookbuild?

No

Oversubscription & Scale back details

Are +security holders allowed to oversubscribe? Yes

Provide the oversubscription details

Estimated or Actual? Actual

Eligible retail shareholders who subscribe for their full entitlement will be able to apply for additional ordinary shares offered under the Retail Entitlement Offer and not taken up or that would otherwise would have been offered to ineligible shareholders if they were eligible to participate in the Retail Entitlement Offer, up to a maximum of 300% of such shareholder's entitlement.

May a scale back be applied to this event?

No

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Part 3D - Timetable

3D.1a First day of trading halt

Tuesday April 7, 2020

3D.1b Announcement date of accelerated offer

Tuesday April 7, 2020

3D.2 Trading resumes on an ex-entitlement basis (ex date)

Wednesday April 8, 2020

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 11

Proposed issue of securities

3D.5 Date offer will be made to eligible institutional +security holders

Tuesday April 7, 2020

3D.6 Application closing date for institutional +security holders

Tuesday April 7, 2020

3D.8 Announcement of results of institutional offer

Wednesday April 8, 2020

3D.9 +Record date

Thursday April 9, 2020

3D.10 +Issue date for institutional +security holders

Monday April 20, 2020

3D.11 Date on which offer documents will be sent to retail +security holders entitled to participate in the +pro rata issue

Thursday April 16, 2020

3D.12 Offer closing date for retail +security holders

Monday April 27, 2020

3D.13 Last day to extend retail offer close date

Wednesday April 22, 2020

3D.16 Entity announces results of retail offer, including the number and percentage of +securities taken up by existing retail +security holders.

Thursday April 30, 2020

3D.19 Issue date for retail +security holders

Monday May 4, 2020

Part 3E - Fees and expenses

3E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed offer? Yes

3E.1a Who is the lead manager/broker?

Goldman Sachs Australia Pty Ltd

Macquarie Capital (Australia) Limited

3E.1b What fee, commission or other consideration is payable to them for acting as lead manager/broker?

Management fee of 0.4% of the proceeds of the Entitlement Offer

3E.2 Is the proposed offer to be underwritten? Yes

Proposed issue of securities

6 / 11

Proposed issue of securities

3E.2a Who are the underwriter(s)?

Goldman Sachs Australia Pty Ltd

Macquarie Capital (Australia) Limited

3E.2b What is the extent of the underwriting (ie the amount or proportion of the offer that is underwritten)?

80% (representing the institutional component of the Entitlement Offer).

3E.2c What fees, commissions or other consideration are payable to them for acting as underwriter(s)?

Underwriting Fee of 1.50% of the proceeds of the institutional component of the Entitlement Offer.

3E.2d Please provide a summary of the significant events that could lead to the underwriting being terminated

See "Key terms of the Underwriting Agreement" starting on slide 29 of OSH's investor presentation dated Tuesday, 7 April 2020 for a summary of the underwriting agreement and the summary of significant events that could lead to the underwriting being terminated.

3E.2e Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 underwriting or sub-underwriting the proposed offer? No

3E.3 Will brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of eligible +security holders be paid a handling fee or commission?

No

3E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed offer

Standard share registry, external advisers and ASX administrative fees.

Part 3F - Further Information

3F.1 The purposes for which the entity intends to use the cash raised by the proposed issue

The proceeds will be used to strengthen the balance sheet and provide additional liquidity given the material decline in oil prices.

3F.2 Will holdings on different registers or subregisters be aggregated for the purposes of determining entitlements to the issue?

No

3F.3 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue is successful? No

3F.4 Countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be eligible to participate in the proposed issue

For retail shareholders, all countries other than Australia and New Zealand.

For institutional shareholders, all countries other than Australia, Bermuda, Canada (Ontario and Quebec), European Economic Area (France, Germany, Ireland, Sweden), Hong Kong, Japan, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Papua New Guinea, Singapore, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates (excluding Dubai International Financial Centre) and United Kingdom United States (only to the approved U.S. investors).

OSH will send all other shareholders (i.e. ineligible shareholders) a notice on or around Thursday, 16 April 2020 which will state that those shareholders are not eligible to participate in the Entitlement Offer.

Proposed issue of securities

7 / 11

Proposed issue of securities

3F.5 Will the offer be made to eligible beneficiaries on whose behalf eligible nominees or custodians hold existing +securities

Yes

3F.5a Please provide further details

The retail component of the Entitlement Offer will be made available to nominees with a registered address in Australia or New Zealand who were registered as the holder of OSH fully paid ordinary shares at 7.00pm on

Thursday, 9 April 2020 and who held those shares on behalf of underlying beneficial holders (wherever they reside), except to the extent that those underlying beneficial holders are not an eligible retail shareholder.

The retail component of the Entitlement Offer is not available to shareholders that are in the United States or who are, or are acting for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States.

3F.6 URL on the entity's website where investors can download information about the proposed issu

https://www.oilsearch.com/investors/asx-releases

3F.7 Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the proposed issue

N/A

Proposed issue of securities

8 / 11

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue?

+Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity

No

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?

No

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +Security Code and Description

OSH : 10 TOEA ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Maximum Number of +securities proposed to be issued

361,740,236

Purpose of the issue

The proceeds will be used to strengthen the balance sheet and provide additional liquidity given the material decline in oil prices.

Offer price details for retail security holders

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD 2.10000

Proposed issue of securities

9 / 11

Proposed issue of securities

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Oversubscription & Scale back details

May a scale back be applied to this event?

No

Part 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

Monday April 20, 2020

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the issue under listing rule 7.1? No

7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

Yes

7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

361,740,236 fully paid ordinary shares (in accordance with resolutions 1 and 2 of the ASX Class Waiver dated Tuesday, 31 March 2020).

7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?

No

7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11.1 participating in the proposed issue? No

7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules? No

7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow?

No

Part 7E - Fees and expenses

Proposed issue of securities

10 / 11

Proposed issue of securities

7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue? Yes

7E.1a Who is the lead manager/broker?

Goldman Sachs Australia Pty Ltd

Macquarie Capital (Australia) Limited

7E.1b What fee, commission or other consideration is payable to them for acting as lead manager/broker?

Management fee of 0.4% of the proceeds of the Placement

7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten? Yes

7E.2a Who are the underwriter(s)?

Goldman Sachs Australia Pty Ltd

Macquarie Capital (Australia) Limited

7E.2b What is the extent of the underwriting (ie the amount or proportion of the proposed issue that is underwritten)?

100%

7E.2c What fee, commission or other consideration is payable to them for acting as underwriter(s)?

Underwriting Fee of 1.50% of the proceeds of the Placement.

7E.2d Please provide a summary of the significant events that could lead to the underwriting being terminated.

See "Key terms of the Underwriting Agreement" starting on slide 29 of OSH's investor presentation dated Tuesday, 7 April 2020 for a summary of the underwriting agreement and the summary of significant events that could lead to the underwriting being terminated.

7E.3 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 underwriting or sub-underwriting the proposed issue? No

7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue

N/A

Part 7F - Further Information

7F.1 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue proceeds? No

7F.2 Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the proposed issue

Proposed issue of securities

11 / 11

Disclaimer

Oil Search Limited published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2020 03:02:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on OIL SEARCH LIMITED
04/06OIL SEARCH : OSH - Proposed issue of Securities
PU
04/05OIL SEARCH : OSH - Trading Halt
PU
03/31OIL SEARCH : Successful well tests completed in Alaska
PU
03/27OIL SEARCH : commences operating cost reductions
PU
03/27Global oil, gas producers cut spending after crude price crash
RE
03/27OIL SEARCH : Computershare letter to security holders regarding 2019 final divid..
PU
03/25Global oil, gas producers cut spending after crude price crash
RE
03/23OIL SEARCH : Appendix 4G
PU
03/23OIL SEARCH : 2019 Corporate Governance Statement
PU
03/23OIL SEARCH : 2020 Notice of Annual Meeting, Addendum and Proxy Form Sample
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 1 850 M
EBIT 2020 482 M
Net income 2020 35,9 M
Debt 2020 4 921 M
Yield 2020 1,08%
P/E ratio 2020 105x
P/E ratio 2021 24,2x
EV / Sales2020 4,91x
EV / Sales2021 4,76x
Capitalization 4 163 M
Chart OIL SEARCH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Oil Search Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 4,16  AUD
Last Close Price 2,73  AUD
Spread / Highest target 138%
Spread / Average Target 52,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kieran Wulff Managing Director
Richard John Lee Chairman
Stephen W. Gardiner Chief Financial Officer
Paul Cholakos Executive General Manager-Technical Services
Kostas G. Constantinou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OIL SEARCH LIMITED-11.07%2 226
CNOOC LIMITED-1.61%46 828
CONOCOPHILLIPS-49.56%33 167
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-52.93%20 907
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-55.29%16 037
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-49.63%11 625
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group