Oil Search : OSH - Trading Halt

6 April 2020
Oil Search Limited (ASX: OSH) - Trading Halt
The securities of Oil Search Limited ('OSH') will be placed in trading halt at the request of OSH, pending it releasing an announcement regarding a capital raising. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Adrian Smythe
Manager, Listings Compliance (Sydney)
6 April 2020
Oil Search Limited published this content on 06 April 2020