Oil Search : OSH - Trading Halt

04/05/2020 | 07:46pm EDT

Market Announcement

6 April 2020

Oil Search Limited (ASX: OSH) - Trading Halt (2+2)

Description

The securities of Oil Search Limited ('OSH') will be placed in trading halt at the request of OSH, pending it releasing an announcement regarding a capital raising. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Adrian Smythe

Manager, Listings Compliance (Sydney)

6 April 2020

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

Disclaimer

Oil Search Limited published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2020 23:45:07 UTC
