OIL SEARCH LIMITED
Oil Search : PNG LNG signs mid-term sales agreement with BP

08/17/2018 | 02:06am CEST

ASX Announcement

PNG LNG signs mid-term sales agreement with BP

17 August 2018

Oil Search advises that the PNG LNG Project co-venturers have entered into a mid-term LNG sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with BP Singapore Pte. Limited (BP) for the supply of LNG commencing in August 2018.

The mid-term SPA provides BP with the supply of approximately 0.45 million tonnes of LNG per annum over the initial three-year period, rising to approximately 0.9 million tonnes of LNG per annum over the subsequent two-year period.

Peter Botten, Oil Search's Managing Director said:

"We are pleased to announce this LNG SPA with BP, which broadens the customer base for LNG from PNG LNG. The BP SPA takes the total contracted volumes from the Project to approximately 7.5 MTPA, following the announcement in July of the mid-term sale to PetroChina, together with 6.6 MTPA committed under long-term contracts to JERA, Osaka Gas, Sinopec and CPC.

ExxonMobil, on behalf of the PNG LNG Project participants, is in negotiations with several other parties for the final mid-term tranche of up to 0.45 MTPA. An agreement is expected to be concluded in the near-term and will increase total sales under new mid-term agreements to 1.3 MTPA."

Oil Search has a 29% interest in the PNG LNG Project.

PETER BOTTEN, CBE

Managing Director

17 August 2018

Oil Search Limited

Head office

Sydney office

Mailing address

Incorporated in

Papua New Guinea ARBN 055 079 868

Port Moresby Papua New Guinea

1 Bligh Street Sydney NSW 2000 Australia

GPO Box 2442 Sydney NSW 2001 Australia

Tel: +61 2 8207 8400 Fax: +61 2 8207 8500www.oilsearch.com

For more information regarding this report, please contact:Investors and Media:

Ann Diamant

General Manager, Investor Relations and Communications

Tel:

Mob:

+612 8207 8440 +61 407 483 128

Investors:

Stephanie Chu

Investor Relations Manager

Tel:

Mob:

+612 8207 8542 +61 481 038 179

www.oilsearch.com

2

Disclaimer

Oil Search Limited published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 00:05:06 UTC
